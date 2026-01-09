Good day, spectators,

And how can a ceasefire feature regular bombing?

It’s not fragile, it’s non-existent.

Whilst the world’s gaze is momentarily averted on the display of imperial impunity in Venezuela or the brutal theatre of politics in the heart of Empire with the recent ICE killing. A familiar evil chugs along. The so-called ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza is still, as it was months ago, a lie. It is a diplomatic fiction, failure and fraud that has served only to provide cover for the continuation of an Israeli-run genocide on the Palestinian people.

Last night, as in the nights before, and as it will likely be tonight, bombs fell on Gaza.

The corporate press, comfortably embedded elsewhere, won’t lead with this. Their cameras are locked out by Israeli decree, a policy of enforced ignorance that has turned Gaza into the deadliest place on earth for journalists. So let us state plainly what they obscure: the war didn’t end; it merely changed its tempo. Since the ‘ceasefire’ began, Israeli attacks have killed at least 425 Palestinians and wounded over 1,200 more. This isn’t peace. This is managed slaughter.

the violence is deliberate, and the suffering is weaponised.

The targets aren’t military, they never really were but at this point, they’re the last shreds of a society clinging to life. In recent days, strikes have hit tents for the displaced in al-Mawasi, killing families who had already lost everything. They’ve pulverised neighbourhoods in Gaza City, Jabalia, and Khan Yunis.

Watch: Israeli bombs strike what remains of this neighbourhood in Gaza.

An 11-year-old girl named Hamsa Housou was killed in her home; her uncle found her, blood streaming from her nose and mouth. A journalist named Mohammed al-Munirawi was killed when a warplane targeted his tent. As per usual, Israel wishes to send a message to those who would document the crime.

This is coupled with a policy of systemic suffocation. Israel has moved to revoke the operating licences of 37 international aid organisations, including Médecins Sans Frontières and the Norwegian Refugee Council, for failing to comply with invasive new regulations. At the same time, it continues to block or delay the entry of shelter supplies, blankets, and winter clothes, even as deadly storms flood makeshift camps. The goal is as transparent as it is evil: to make life in Gaza untenable, to ensure that every element from the sky above to the ground below is contributing to the extinction of the resilient Palestinian people.

winter is the newest soldier in this war

And now, winter.

The cold, wet coastal storms aren’t a backdrop to the crisis; they’re an active component of it. The UN reports that over 110,000 of the 135,000 displacement tents in Gaza have been damaged, destroyed, or washed away. I talked about this a few weeks ago and it’s not changed.

Makeshift shelters are flooded with contaminated water. Babies are dying from the severe cold and a lack of medical care, with respiratory infections and skin diseases spreading through waterlogged camps.

Watch: Winter storms batter and floor tents in Gaza.

This was a predictable, calculated outcome. Knowing the climate, knowing the total destruction of infrastructure, and then blocking the materials for survival isn’t negligence. It’s policy. They are weaponising the weaponisation of winter itself.

a global conspiracy of silence

Where is the outrage? It’s been drowned out by fresher spectacles. The imperial boomerang has swung home, and in the narcissistic gaze of the Empire, its own domestic convulsions will always eclipse the distant suffering it manufactures abroad. Mainstream outlets, already restricted from Gaza, are all too happy to follow the new, shiny object. The narrative of a ‘ceasefire’ provides the perfect alibi for this neglect.

But in Gaza, there is no ceasefire. There is only the ongoing, immeasurable crime of genocide, advanced by bomb, by blockade, and by the bitter cold. The numbers (which are over 70,000 dead since 2023, with hundreds more added under the cover of a diplomatic lie) aren’t just statistics. They’re an indictment on a rotting world order that looks away.

Whilst the Empire is distracted by its own self-inflicted horrors, the people of Gaza are being erased from the earth. We must not let them be. To report this isn’t activism; it’s the bare minimum of human responsibility. I will always do my best to keep reporting about Palestine.

To the spectators in the US I will say this: It’s time to stop spectating. The quicker you solve this problem once and for all, the quicker the people of Palestine, and Venezuela, and every other country in the sights of this rotting establishment…will be free.

On that note, I’ll let you go,

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

Please consider leaving a small tip below to support the magazine. If even just 10% of people reading this post tipped just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as we reach 10,000 subscribers by becoming a paid subscriber to to receive articles one day earlier and get full access to the archives and ‘microscope’ long reads section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: