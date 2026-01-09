the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🏳️‍⚧️ SAVING THE GWORLS 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
🏳️‍⚧️ SAVING THE GWORLS 🏳️‍⚧️
9h

Powerful piece—your analysis of the endless cycle of "ceasefire" announcements that never truly halt the devastation in Gaza, while US policy enables continued bombardment and blockade, is spot-on and heartbreaking.

The pattern of temporary pauses followed by renewed violence, displacement, and suffering feels designed to manage optics rather than achieve justice or peace.

In a moment when global accountability seems increasingly elusive, it's a reminder that real change requires sustained pressure and unflinching truth-telling.

Thank you for this clear-eyed take. 🇵🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Declan Mulrooney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture