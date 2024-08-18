Good morning from a sunny and humid central Europe, friends. Today I would like to talk about a big, blue elephant in the room. Let me set the scene…

In the messy, dirty labyrinth of international diplomacy, where realpolitik often trumps humanitarian ideals, the Israel-Palestine conflict stands as a sad anomaly. On the 7th of October, 2023, Hamas's audacious incursion into Israeli territory shattered an already-shaky status quo, claiming hundreds of lives and bringing with them many hostages. Israel's response—a relentless bombardment of Gaza that out shadows the Blitz of London during World War II—has since spiralled into a humanitarian catastrophe, with civilian casualties in the tens of thousands by the most conservative estimates.

If you're unfamiliar with the extent of the Israel's destruction

As this conflict grinds on, one question I can not stop asking myself is: Where is NATO? Where are the ones I was always taught are the good guys? I’m talking about the alliance that once marshaled 60,000 troops to halt ethnic cleansing in Kosovo. NATO's decisive intervention in the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s played a pivotal role in ending a brutal conflict and shaping the post-war Balkans—and I am convinced it could achieve something similar in the Middle East but similarly convinced it won’t.

In this post, I will explore an alliance built on the promise of collective security has chosen to remain a bystander in the most pressing conflicts of our time.

We'll examine the cracks within NATO, the outsized influence of the United States, and the unsettling hypocrisy that colors the international response to the Israel-Palestine conflict. We will highlight well-known, uncomfortable truths about the selective nature of global interventions and I think we’ll expose the real drivers behind NATO's decision-making.

personal conjecture:

The way that I see it, NATO just doesn’t want to get stuck in another messy conflict. The stakes are high, but so are the risks of intervention. The many spirits of wars gone by—Vietnam, Afghanistan—loom large.

As civilian casualties grow and humanitarian crises expand, NATO's hesitation reveals more than strategic caution. It exposes a profound discomfort with the messy realities of modern conflict and the potential consequences of intervention. The alliance seems paralysed by the fear that action could ignite a regional powder keg, while inaction allows atrocities to continue unchecked.

This paralysis isn't just about strategy—it's a mirror reflecting the moral gymnastics of international diplomacy. In the face of such complexity, NATO appears to have chosen the path of least resistance, leaving us to question the true value of its collective security promise in today's volatile world.

Thus, NATO’s inaction might not simply be a matter of strategic calculation but also a reflection of a deeper disunity within the alliance amid such a fraught and volatile situation.

NATO's is a house house divided

NATO's veneer of unity seems to be faltering under the pressure of the Israel-Palestine conflict, revealing a fascinating assortment of conflicting interests and ideologies.

Turkey is the odd one out and won’t even think of toeing the line. President Erdoğan's spicy rhetoric—pointing out Israel’s war crimes and even hinting at a possible military intervention—stems from deep ties to the Palestinian cause rooted in Islam and hark back to the days when Palestine was part of the Ottoman Empire. This stance evidently drives a wedge between Turkey and its NATO allies.

France and Spain have carved out a middle ground, loudly calling for an immediate ceasefire and civilian protection, criticising Israeli leaders and the IDF for it’s gross overreaction and careless bombing of civilians. Their approach reflects a broader European unease with the conflict, advocating for diplomacy while condemning violence on both sides. France, in particular, is positioning itself as a would-be peacemaker, echoing its historical role in international mediation.

The UK's response has been much more nuanced to say the least. While traditionally aligned with the U.S., recent moves—like the quiet suspension of arms sales to Israel—signal a subtle shift. This recalibration suggests growing discomfort with unconditional support for Israel, especially as international criticism mounts and demonstrations on the streets of London materialise weekly.

Hundreds of thousands of people gather regularly in capitals across Europe to protest Israeli actions in Palestine. Photo credit to Nadeem Ahmed, @Muqadaam

These divergent stances within NATO countries underscore the alliance's struggle to form a coherent reaction. From Turkey's ideological fervor to France's diplomatic slithering and the UK's cautious recalibration, NATO's members are pulling in different directions. This disunity not only hampers intervention but also raises questions about the alliance's ability to respond effectively to complex, politically charged conflicts.

In the face of such internal discord, NATO's paralysis in the Israel-Palestine conflict becomes less surprising—and perhaps more inevitable.

the invisible hand stopping NATO

At the heart of NATO's paralysis lies an uncomfortable truth: the alliance is at America's beck and call, and on help for the people of Palestine, they are not calling.

The U.S.-Israel alliance seems to be set in stone, built by an influential pro-Israel lobby that effectively crippling NATO's ability to act in Gaza. AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) and similar groups have turned support for Israel into a profitable enterprise in Washington, with hundreds of millions in donations ensuring lawmakers and representatives toe the line. Criticising Israel or calling too loud for Palestinian rights has become political suicide—a reality that reverberates through NATO's corridors of power.

There are very few representatives who haven’t been touched by the hand of AIPAC and whose pockets have not received a good lining with ‘donations’ which come in all sorts of fun shapes and sizes.

Politicians from all ends of the spectrum and on both sides are receiving large amounts of cash from pro-Israel interest groups—what do they ask for in return?

Even sleepy Joe wakes up when AIPAC comes knocking to give him a fat stack of cash.

This graphic and all the other graphics in this section were created and provided by @TrackAIPAC —who works tirelessly to remind folks in the U.S. that two-thirds of their government are compromised by a foreign interest group.

Sadly, the above graphic is accurate as are all the others and I have verified them myself.

But you don’t need to look very far to see it in action anyway. The recent $80 billion weapons deal with Israel, amid Gaza's ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, lays Israel’s influence on U.S. politics on the floor for all to see. For NATO, it's a stark reminder of its limitations when American interests are at stake.

The U.S.'s role as NATO's de facto leader creates a domino effect. Even members critical of Israel's actions, like France and Spain, stop short of pushing for intervention, knowing it's futile without U.S. backing. The UK's muted response further illustrates this alignment pressure.

In essence, America's unwavering support for Israel has rendered NATO impotent in this conflict. As long as U.S. policy remains unchanged, influenced by domestic political considerations rather than humanitarian concerns, NATO will remain a bystander to the unfolding tragedy in Gaza.

This deadlock exposes a fundamental flaw in NATO's structure: when the alliance's most powerful member prioritises bilateral relationships over collective action, NATO's much-vaunted unity crumbles. The result is a toothless giant, watching from the sidelines as civilian casualties mount and the prospect of peace grows ever more distant.

NATO's damning silence

As Gaza is systematically razed to the ground and options for shelter dwindle, NATO's inaction speaks volumes. The alliance that once heroically halted ethnic cleansing in the Balkans now sits flaccidly, exposing the ultimately hollow core of its lofty ideals when there’s no realpolitik reason to get involved.

This paralysis lays bare an uncomfortable truth: NATO's principles crumble when faced with geopolitical complexities and U.S. influence. The stark contrast between its past interventions and current apathy reveals a damning hypocrisy.

Ultimately, NATO's silence in this crisis unmasks the fragility of international alliances. When moral imperatives clash with strategic interests, humanity loses. As the death toll mounts in Gaza, NATO's inaction isn't just a policy failure—it's a betrayal of its foundational values.

