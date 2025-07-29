Good day, spectators,

And let’s not pretend that Donald Trump’s trip to Europe was a diplomatic mission. It was more akin to an Emperor dutifully visiting his colonies, a king making the rounds to collect tribute from his subjects. For his vassals, it was humiliating but for him, it reinforced the pecking order at a time when the Empire is in decline.

This is the definition of the spectacle really.

the trade deal.

The centrepiece of this farce must have been Brussel’s surrender to Trump's tariff demands which were not negotiated in Belgium or Washington which you might expect, but at his golf course in Scotland.

Unelected EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, has a bizarre, vapid meeting with Trump at his golf course, neither in the EU or the US.

Ursula von der Leyen, like a provincial governor delivering taxes to Rome, flew to Turnberry to sign a deal that hikes EU tariffs on its own exports to the US, forces Europe to buy hundreds of billions in American fossil fuels and weapons (which it can’t afford), and leaves Brussels scrambling to explain why it capitulated without a fight.

French PM François Bayrou called it a 'dark day for the Union’ but really he wants to say 'we just got mugged, and then we thanked him for the privilege.’

The symbolism here is quite great though. Europe's most powerful bureaucrat, hat in hand, trekking to Trump's personal golf resort neither in the EU nor the US, to negotiate the continent's economic surrender. It really is just a medieval-style tribute collection. And the EU wants more?

I won’t stop going on about the venue, either. It was not the Oval Office, not even Mar-a-Lago but a literal and miserable golf course. Von der Leyen travelled to Scotland to be humiliated between the 9th and 18th holes and that’s the honest truth, not hyperbole. He was playing golf, took a break, met VdL and then went back to golf.

She was signing away European sovereignty whilst Trump was struggling on the green:

Watch: One of many times a ball was dropped for Trump to play during his time on the course.

Starmer's pilgrimage to the imperial retreat.

Then there's Keir Starmer, yes I apologise, I don’t want to talk about him either but here we are. This is a man who once pretended to have principles and who is now summoned to Trump's Scottish estate like a minor noble paying homage. No 10 Downing Street meeting, no pretence of equality. Just a Labour leader trekking to the extremities of the Empire to kiss the ring.

Watch: Starmer arrives in Scotland to meet Trump.

And what did Starmer get for his obedience? The ‘honour’ of keeping a 10% tariff on British cars (instead of 25%) whilst the US retains full leverage to demand more later. Truly, the 'special relationship' has never been more transparent: Britain is a client state, and Starmer its chief sycophant.

The image of Britain's Prime Minister making a pilgrimage to Scotland sort of encapsulates everything about post-Brexit Britain's diminished status. Starmer flew to Scotland to meet an American president. Just let that absurdity sink in. I kind of love it.

the 'daddy' doctrine.

But let's not forget the prelude to this farce: NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's 'Daddy has to sometimes use strong language' comment during the Hague summit. But this wasn't just unbelievably cringe, it was much more than that. It was a ceremonial act of submission. Rutte, a man who once led the Netherlands, now performs as court jester, laughing as Trump tears shreds out of him and dismantles the alliance's already poor credibility.

The result was, of course, that NATO members agreed to hike defence spending to 5% of GDP—a Trump-branded extortion racket disguised as 'burden-sharing'. And who got the credit? 'This would not have happened without you,' Rutte gushed, as if Trump had single-handedly saved Europe rather than held it hostage.

This is the spectacle everyone, this is what I am here for.

And Rutte's performance was perhaps the most degrading spectacle I have seen all year. Here was a former head of government, reduced to calling a convicted felon 'Daddy' whilst praising his 'strong language'. The former leader of the Dutch and now simping for a golf-cheating reality TV star.

Watch: NATO chief Rutte can not contain his enthusiasm for Donald Trump.

the emperor's delusions.

And then there's the man himself, Trump, just golfing his way through genocide, trade wars, and a mounting Epstein scandal. The whole time treating Turnberry as Camp David. The symbolism is almost too perfect to be true but everything is possible in 2025: a convicted felon playing medieval lord in his castle in Scotland, demanding fealty between rounds of a sport he can't play honestly.

The man who claims to have 'made America great again' can't even make an honest scorecard but still, European leaders queue up to grovel before him. Scrambling desperately for scraps from his table.

This post is not about Trump though. It's about what his tour revealed about the fundamental power structure of the West. Von der Leyen's grovelling proved Brussels would rather be exploited than unified. Starmer's trek to Scotland cemented the UK's role as America's lapdog. Rutte's 'Daddy' pandering exposed NATO as little more than a protection racket with better branding.

And all this just means the West isn't an alliance of equals. It really just is an imperial hierarchy with Trump at the top. Then you have the various petty lords, the European leaders competing for his favour and then there are the rest of us. We’re the people paying for our leaders’ spineless cowardice.

What we’ve just seen over the weekend was a masterclass in imperial humiliation, conducted on a golf course by a man who can't break 80 even when he cheats. And Europe's leaders lined up to thank him for the privilege. This is the world we live in.

The emperor may have no clothes, but his vassals are too busy kissing his orange arse to notice.

And on that note, I will let you go for the day,

