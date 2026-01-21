Abraham Lincoln carrier battle group.

This article is available to spectacle paid subscribers one day early. Thanks for your support, it makes my work possible. If you’d like to become a paid spectator to read everything one day early, click below. For everyone else, it will be available to read tomorrow!

Good day, spectators,

The pieces are now in their final squares. The opening moves seems to be over and now the US and friends seem to be lining up for final positioning of a strike force. The Empire, being thoroughly convinced it has sanitised its narrative, neutralised domestic dissent, and sewn up its regional alliances, is moving to deliver the blow it’s promised for decades.

Funnily enough, the evidence is broadcast via the transponders of military aircraft for anyone with a flight-tracking website to see. In the past 72 hours, the final components of the war machine have slotted into place.