And you may have heard about what's happening in Latin America this week. The United States has decided it will now be fighting a 'war on drugs' in Venezuela. But let’s be explicitly clear that this is nothing to do with drugs, the Empire is rehearsing an invasion. Three US Aegis-class guided missile destroyers (the USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale) are now stationed off Venezuela's coast, backed by some 4,500 marines, P-8 spy planes, and at least one attack submarine. Their stated mission is to combat 'narco-terrorists’ but to anyone who has been following, it’s clear their real target is Nicolás Maduro's government and any nation that dares defy Washington. Let’s get into it.

the 'narco-terrorism' farce.

Trump’s administration is attempting to justify this escalation by accusing Maduro of leading the Cartel de Los Soles, a group the US conveniently designated a 'terrorist organisation' last month. The State Department is offering a $50 million bounty for his arrest (double the previous amount) despite no evidence he personally traffics drugs. I wrote about it a few months ago, it’s ludicrous.

Bear in mind, this is the same US that armed the right-wing, anti-revolutionary Contras with cocaine money in the 1980s in Nicaragua.

Contras in Nicaragua, 1980s.

Now it dares to moralise about 'narco-terrorism’?

Anyone who thinks this is about drugs doesn’t really think at all. It's clearly about oil, migration, and hegemony. Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves, and Maduro's alliances with Russia and China threaten US dominance in Latin America greatly. They hate him. Meanwhile, at home, Trump claims to want to stem migration, a crisis exacerbated by US sanctions that have deepened Venezuela's humanitarian collapse.

Washington's real problem.

To put it plainly, Venezuela's economy is improving despite brutal US sanctions designed to strangle it into submission and this drives the Empire crazy. In 2024, GDP grew 8.2%, the third straight year of growth since hyperinflation ended. Oil production hit 1.2 million barrels per day, up from 400,000 in 2020. Poverty rates fell for the first time in a decade, thanks to Maduro's social programmes and eased currency controls.

Be under no illusion, it’s not perfect but it’s getting better.

Bolivar Avenue, Caracas.

Washington's response? More aggression. Why? Because a successful, sovereign Venezuela proves sanctions don't work and anti-imperialism does and that is not a precedent we can allow to spread, is it?

the Mexico tie-in.

So here’s another thing, whilst warships hover ominously off the coast of Venezuela, Trump is simultaneously militarising the US-Mexico border under the same 'narco-terrorism' pretext. Over 7,600 troops are now patrolling the border (which is triple the number of previous deployments) despite illegal crossings hitting 60-year lows. Probably because no one wants to go to the US anymore to be honest.

Militarised zones now stretch across Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico, where troops can arrest 'trespassers' on sight. Marine expeditions from Camp Pendleton have gone 'dark,' with personnel moved to border camps under secrecy.

You don’t have to zoom out too far to see this is not about security but about normalising military rule. If the mission were genuinely about stopping crossings, we might expect troops to be pulled back as numbers hit historic lows. Instead, they're digging in with permanent camps, Stryker vehicles, drones, and orders to use deadly force. Look to Venezuela and it’s the same 'anti-narco' rhetoric justifying the warship.. The playbook is identical: manufacture a crisis, deploy the military, make it permanent. They’re even creating a new medal for soldiers who ‘serve’ at the border…or perhaps it will cross the border soon?

a Patriot missile platform located at Fort Bliss, the largest US military base near the border of Mexico. These missiles could easily reach Mexican targets.

manufacturing crisis.

In my opinion, it gets even more sinister: as Donald Trump deploys National Guard troops to American cities over the objections of state governors, he's simultaneously escalating military confrontations abroad. And this simply can not be coincidence. It’s a calculated strategy to manufacture some kind of perpetual state of crisis, justifying the erosion of civil liberties under the guise of 'national security.' Real 1984 shit indeed.

Of course, I hope I am overreacting but it’s hard to ignore troops being deployed to Los Angeles and Washington D.C. under the pretext of 'lawlessness' despite crime hitting 30-year lows. I am not from the States but what is happening over there is terrifying. Abroad, from Venezuela to Iran and Yemen, Trump is creating flashpoints that allow him to invoke wartime powers and silence dissent. War. War. War. To make authoritarianism palatable to a population terrified of invented enemies. Crisis abroad means control at home. It's the oldest trick in the imperial playbook.

the empire's risky gamble.

But here's what Washington doesn't want the world to know: Venezuela isn't a pushover. Ignoring the 4.5 million militia members the mainstream news has talked about, Maduro has activated grounded civilian drones, expecting airstrikes. On top of that, the country is armed to the teeth with Russian S-300 surface-to-air missiles, Chinese radar systems, and enough anti-ship missiles to turn those US destroyers into some lovely, albeit, expensive artificial reefs. Venezuela's military has been preparing for this exact scenario for years, they’re not dumb.

More crucially, Russia and China have billions invested in Venezuelan oil infrastructure and aren't about to let Washington waltz in and seize it. Putin has already stationed his military advisers in Caracas, and Beijing holds over $20 billion in Venezuelan debt backed by oil deliveries. Any direct US assault risks dragging two nuclear powers into a regional conflict. Once again, a stupid US ‘quick’ regime-change operation would turn into a shitshow.

Venezuelan National Militia in March in Caracas.

This isn't about Venezuela. It's about signalling: to Russia, to China, to Iran, and to Latin America that the Monroe Doctrine is back. Trump simply wants to show he can bully nations into submission while ignoring the probably 100,000+ dead in Gaza and domestic collapse at home.

The warships off Caracas aren't there to stop drugs. They're a pathetic attempt from a dying empire to try and show ‘who still runs the world’. The only question is whether anyone's still buying what that empire is selling or whether they're ready to call America's bluff.

