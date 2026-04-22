the spectacle

the spectacle

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
1h

The hold that Israel has on Western governments and officials continue to amaze.

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Csi1910's avatar
Csi1910
34m

not a good decision

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