the spectacle

the spectacle

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Ronaldo Regan's avatar
Ronaldo Regan
3h

this is absolutely huge news, why is no one else talking about this??

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Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
3h

Ummm, what the actual fuck EUROPE? Why are we hearing about this from you first deaglan? What is this nonsense now

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1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
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