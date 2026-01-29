Good day, spectators,

The European Union has once again found its moral compass behind the back of the sofa after having misplaced it conveniently and this time it’s predictably pointing at Tehran.

This week, the incompetent High Representative for Diplomatic Theatre, Kaja Kallas, announced that the EU is moving to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation. The stated reason is its recent crackdown on the demonstrations turned riots that were fuelled by Israel and the US.

Watch (if you can stomach it): Kaja Kallas delivers her verdict on Iran this morning.

One must appreciate the choreography. For weeks, Western media has been airlifting hysterical casualty figures from exile groups and Toronto-based NGOs with official-sounding names like the ‘Human Rights Activists News Agency’, manufacturing a consensus of outrage. The protests, which began in December over devastating economic hardship caused by decades of Western sanctions were swiftly rebranded. No longer are they a complex domestic reaction to inflation and state mismanagement, they are now simply a ‘human rights crisis’, requiring the righteous intervention of Washington and Brussels.

Never mind the clear evidence these demonstrations were hijacked by foreign-backed rioters aiming to incite violence. Never mind the mosques burned, the medical infrastructure attacked, the Israeli media and ex CIA bosses openly boasting about providing weapons and coordination to protesters. The narrative, like all imperial narratives, must be simple: a brutal regime versus a valiant people. The truth is that a nation can simultaneously have legitimate public grievances and be the target of a coordinated foreign destabilisation campaign but this is an inconvenient truth that the Empire cannot afford.

So the IRGC must be branded terrorists. Not because the EU has suddenly developed a principled stance on state violence, but because the label is the necessary legal and rhetorical groundwork. It is the bureaucratic paperwork required for the next phase: justification for something far worse.

the terrorist in the eye of the beholder.

Let’s just for one moment apply this new European standard for terrorism consistently. What institution, in the last months alone, has killed more civilians?

Was it the IRGC, cracking down on riots in its own territory? Or was it the Israeli Defence Forces, conducting an industrial-scale slaughter in Gaza that has killed over 100,000 people, mostly women and children, and is currently under investigation for genocide at the International Court of Justice?

Was it the IRGC? Or was it the United States’ own Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, which have spent the last year terrorising and shooting American citizens in the streets?

Watch: An ICE agent threatens to murder another peaceful protestor in Minnesota saying ‘You raise your voice, I erase your voice.’

Whilst Kallas is sat there, drafting away her condemnation in Brussels, federal agents in the United States have been killing people with impunity. Renee Nicole Good, Alex Pretti, both shot dead by ‘Border Patrol’ agents. These are not isolated incidents but part of a wider, months-long campaign of militarised terror against immigrant communities and protesters across the United States.

Where is the EU’s urgent resolution to designate ICE as a terrorist organisation? Where is the parliamentary vote to sanction the commanders of these forces? Where is Kaja Kallas’ press conference condemning American state violence? Even one word would be nice.

But the silence is deafening and it is policy.

And what of the IDF? An army that has reduced Gaza to rubble, that has targeted hospitals, schools, and refugee camps, that kills journalists and aid workers and eliminates entire family lines. An army whose actions are so egregious that the International Court of Justice is investigating them for genocide. Has the EU moved to designate the IDF as terrorists?

Of course not. It continues to arm them. It continues to provide diplomatic cover. It continues to veto ceasefire resolutions and block accountability at every turn.

The equation is thus revealed: the IRGC cracks down on riots in its own territory, which it credibly claims were linked to foreign entities, and it is designated a terrorist organisation. The IDF conducts a documented, industrial-scale genocide in occupied territory, and it remains a valued ally. ICE shoots American citizens in their own streets, and it is merely law enforcement doing its job.

This is a finely calibrated geopolitical targeting system as we already know. The terrorist label is not applied to the most violent, but to the most inconvenient. It is a weapon wielded exclusively against states that defy the Empire, regardless of what they’ve actually done.

manufacturing consent for the final act.

This brings us to the true, ugly purpose of this diplomatic theatre. As we discussed in the last spectacle, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group is now parked off Iran’s coast.

Donald Trump speaks of ‘great power’ and acting with ‘speed and violence if necessary’. The armada is in position, the threats are escalating, and the pieces are moving into place.

But modern empires, even fascistic ones drowning in their own contradictions, still prefer the veneer of legality. They cannot simply attack because they want to. They must first construct a villain so monstrous, so beyond the pale of civilisation, that any action against it is rendered not just permissible but morally necessary.

(Remember the made up killing babies in incubators story for the Iraq war?)

Designating the IRGC as terrorists is just one of the final pieces of set-dressing. It transforms Iran’s primary military institution into an official terrorist entity. The army is the backbone of the country’s sovereignty so in the perverse, Orwellian logic of imperialism, this then makes the entire Iranian state a legitimate target. Because then, you are not bombing a country; you are neutralising a terrorist threat. You are not committing an act of aggression; you are engaging in counter-terrorism.

This is the diplomatic groundwork for a bombing campaign. Kaja Kallas and the EU are not standing up for human rights or defending Iranian protesters. They are acting as the propaganda wing of the Pentagon, providing the diplomatic cover in the EU for a war that would engulf the entire region in flames whilst lecturing the world about rules-based international order.

The labels they use such as ’terrorist’, ‘rogue state’, ‘axis of evil’ are never honest definitions based on actual behaviour. They are the ritual by which a nation is stripped of sovereignty, and transformed into a free-fire zone where international law suddenly no longer applies.

Iran has problems and I won’t argue the theocracy is not repressive, but I don’t feel the need to. The main issue is its economy is strangled by sanctions its people did not vote for. It’s crime, the stubborn refusal to surrender sovereignty, to abandon the Palestinian cause or to allow US military bases on its soil. For that unforgivable defiance, it must be destroyed. And the EU is happily going along with it, writing the excuse, rubber-stamping the justification, providing the moral cover for mass murder.

Do not be fooled. Listen to the warships revving their engines in the Persian Gulf. The declaration of terrorism is the EU’s battle cry.

But we will remember when the EU chose genocide over principle.

