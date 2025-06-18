the spectacle

Shaniqua DuBois
3h

Good one deaglan, I saw you were conflicted about what to write, you don't have to be because you can write what you want. I know you'll write the right thing at the right time, and as always this article is exactly what you needed to post today

Anthony Dunn
2hEdited

Western states have all been taken hostage by a relatively small group of highly organised maniacs; they control finance, military, tech etc and now have effective control over their own populations and access to the most powerful arsenals known to humankind.

This is a breakaway group - David Icke says they're aliens and he may have a point. They are not human as most of us know it.

Israel and the maniacs behind it are now saying to the globe: surrender control to us or we will kill you all. There is nothing we won't do and we can kill anyone, or any group at any time.

This is like SPECTRE or some such from a James Bond film. Like most culture of that sort from the West, the supposed baddies are actually a projection of their own sick minds.

That is what we face. No moral or legal code will stop them. They have made that clear.

Is a large amount of it the old Wizard of Oz behind the curtain or are do they have the power they claim? There is only one way to find out and it is not pleasant but I don't see how else they are stopped if those big enough to do not stand up to them.

