an image from the Khan Younis Massacre on the 17.6.2025.

Good day, spectators,

And here I am on a Wednesday morning, seemingly bearing witness to the greatest magic trick of our time: Netanyahu's regime murdering Palestinians in broad daylight whilst the world's media obsesses over Israeli strikes on Iran. It's a masterclass in misdirection.

‘Look over there at the 'regional escalation' we started whilst we accelerate the genocide right here in Gaza.’

The timing isn't coincidental. It never is.

the distraction playbook.

Whilst Western media frames Israel's unprovoked strikes on Iran as 'self-defence,' Netanyahu's government has executed a chilling two-step manoeuvre that would make Houdini weep with envy. First, provoke regional chaos to justify endless militarisation. Second, exploit the fog of war to escalate Gaza's annihilation.

The result? Over 50 Palestinians massacred by Israeli Genocide Forces on Tuesday alone whilst scrambling for food in Khan Younis, adding to the 400-plus killed at ‘aid distributions’ since March. They killed them with tank fire.

Watch: a video from during the massacre.

Meanwhile, Israel cut power to Gaza's last functioning electrical desalination plant, starving both humans and infrastructure. But don't worry because the headlines are all about Iran's 'escalation.'

the mechanics of hidden genocide.

When Israel severed electricity to Gaza's final water facility this week, it plunged 2.3 million people into an even deeper crisis. With treatment plants offline, 80% of Gaza's water is now contaminated. They're literally drowning in sewage whilst the world debates whether Iran has the right to defend itself from Israeli aggression.

Watch: Gaza is a hellscape, darkness, the incessant buzzing from the drones above, fires, death everywhere.

aid distribution as a killing field.

The US-Israel-backed ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ runs militarised food sites in 'red zones.' These zones lure desperate civilians into sniper and tank sightlines. It's a grotesque perversion of humanitarian aid and has the basic human need for food into a death trap. May 2025 satellite imagery shows entire neighbourhoods like Khuza'a razed by bulldozers after military operations ended. This isn't war; it's the deliberate erasure of Gaza's social fabric.

the Trumptanyahu endgame.

Netanyahu now openly champions Trump's 'Gaza Riviera' plan which is really just ethnic cleansing repackaged as 'voluntary migration.' Extremist Minister for Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, is creating a 'migration directorate' to streamline this expulsion which means they’re not even hiding it anymore. The mask that they once wore is a thing of the past. As if we needed any more evidence of that.

western complicity.

G7 ‘leaders’ meeting this week - every single one is complicit in the Palestinian Genocide.

The same leaders who vehemently condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine are funding Israel's crimes with British-trained IDF troops still receiving instruction despite ICJ genocide rulings. But that’s not even a fraction of the evil. Continued German arms shipments to Israel were greenlit hours after hollow sanctions on far-right Israeli ministers. US spy flights over Gaza provide targeting data for strikes disguised as 'hostage rescue' operations.

Their rhetoric? 'Israel has a right to defend itself.' Their actions? Ensuring Palestinians have no right or ability to exist. It is insane.

Labour's Keir Starmer perfectly embodies this schizophrenia. He sanctions Smotrich with one hand whilst arming Israel with the other, proving that 'progressive' politics ultimately bow to lobbyist pressure. It's political theatre at its most execrable and it’s reached a point of tension which is untenable, resistance is growing and these so-called leaders must start acting appropriately and working for their own people.

They will have absolutely no right to cry when they’re ousted if they don’t.

why this moment matters.

Headlines scream 'Iran escalation!' whilst burying Gaza's starvation and genocide, that’s the long and short of it.

NPR's Gaza correspondent notes that Israel's blockade has left 93% of children acutely malnourished, yet this rarely, if ever, leads primetime news.

displaced Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip.

Why is this? What has led us to this surreal 1984esque world? The MSM’s priorities reveal everything you need to know about their true allegiances and I don’t believe there’s a cure…for them. For us, I believe we can simply continue getting our truth from a decentralised network of independent journalists and creators, like myself. It seems to work for informing the public, we just need to solve the disconnect between us and the politicians now. Because they seem to buy their own bullshit or at least, they believe we buy it.

From South Africa's ICJ case to Brazil's Holocaust comparisons, the porcelain mask of Western moral authority has completely slipped, fallen and shattered into a million pieces. The rest of the world doesn’t want to see the 'complexity' narrative anymore. They see genocide, and they're calling it what it is. Meanwhile, Western progressives tie themselves in knots trying to condemn genocide whilst maintaining their 'pragmatic' political positions. They've become accomplices to atrocity, lackeys to the Nazis of our day and history will remember their cowardice. It will be etched into the annals of time with blood.

no more distractions.

Gaza isn't a 'side issue'.

It's the issue of our time. It’s the fulcrum of imperial collapse. Every bomb dropped on Iran, every Western leader's performative hand-wringing, every media cycle dedicated to 'regional escalation' is a ploy to normalise genocide.

But the maths is undeniable: we’ve got 55,000-plus dead humans in Gaza. Hundreds of thousands injured or maimed. Where the fuck are the consequences for Israel!?

How many more must die before we stop looking away!?

Netanyahu's regime is gambling on the fact that the world's attention span is shorter than Gaza's death toll and sometimes I think it is. They're hoping that we'll be so distracted by the next 'crisis' that we'll forget about the systematic extermination happening right now, in real time, with our governments' full support.

They must not be allowed to be correct.

Because every Palestinian killed whilst the world gawks at Iran is a reminder that this isn't about 'regional stability' or 'security concerns.' It's about the complete destruction of a people, carried out with Western weapons, funded by Western taxpayers, and justified by Western politicians who've sold their souls to the highest bidder.

The distraction won't work. The genocide continues, and we're all witnesses to it. But we must be the generation that puts a stop to it, not the one that enabled it.

The choice is ours and the time is now.

