the spectacle

the spectacle

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Anthony Dunn's avatar
Anthony Dunn
14h

Great piece. Great journalism, Deaglan. Thanks.

May your work continue to make the scales fall from people's eyes.

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1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
steak's avatar
steak
13h

Count me as one who didn't know there were THREE victims

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