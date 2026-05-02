Good day, spectators,

And, a few days ago, a man walked out of a psychiatric hospital in south London. Over the course of several hours, he stabbed three people. One of them was a Muslim man named Ishmail Hussein, attacked in his own flat in Southwark in a personal dispute with someone he had known for approximately twenty years. The other two were Jewish men attacked in Golders Green, a neighbourhood with a large Jewish population.

Three victims. Three attempted murders. Three lives nearly ended by a man who, by all accounts, was in the midst of a severe mental health crisis.

Yet, you would not know this from reading the British mainstream media. Even many spectacle readers told me they were completely oblivious to this information.

That is because the BBC, Sky News, the other major outlets, and the official statements from the Metropolitan Police and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have focused almost exclusively on the Golders Green attack. The narrative has been locked in place: an antisemitic terrorist attack, two Jewish men stabbed, a community under threat, the terror threat level raised to ‘severe,’ and a crackdown on pro-Palestine protests conveniently justified. The third victim, a Muslim man, has been almost entirely erased from the official story.

Share

the erasure.

The Metropolitan Police charged Essa Suleiman, a 45-year-old British national born in Somalia, with three counts of attempted murder, one relating to the attack on Ishmail Hussein in Southwark and two relating to the attacks on the Jewish men in Golders Green.

Essa Suleiman

Yet when the police declared the Golders Green incident a ‘terrorist incident,’ they conveniently forgot to mention the Southwark attack. When the BBC reported the story, the headline focused on ‘two Jewish men.’ When Sky News and others followed suit, the pattern was identical: the attack on the Muslim man was either buried deep in the article or omitted entirely.

The court documents are clear. Prosecutor Emma Harraway told Westminster Magistrates’ Court that Suleiman had a ‘medical episode’ during his arrest, was taken to hospital, treated, and discharged before being transported to custody. He had been a patient at the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and had been discharged in the days before the attack. Channel 4 News confirmed this directly, and also confirmed the identity of the third victim and reported that the attack on him was a personal dispute, not a terrorist act. This was information available to every major news outlet. Most chose not to lead with it.

Suleiman also has a documented history of violence stretching back years, including a 2008 incident in which he stabbed two police officers and a police dog. A referral was made to the UK’s counter-terrorism Prevent programme in 2020 and closed the same year. He was living in supported mental health accommodation before the attack. Every indicator points to a man in the throes of a psychiatric crisis, not a coordinated terrorist plotting an antisemitic campaign. But nuance does not serve the political project.

the locked comments.

What is most telling is the response on social media. On X, users have been adding community notes to posts from the Metropolitan Police, Sky News, and the BBC, pointing out the existence of the third victim and the attacker’s documented mental health history.

Community notes are significant because they require consensus across a broad spectrum of users to be approved so when you see a community note on a state-affiliated account, you know the public has noticed the gap between the official narrative and the truth.

And yet the posts remain locked, comments disabled, the state propaganda apparatus entirely uninterested in your views, public opinion, or anyone who questions its narrative. It is there to broadcast. You are there to receive.

the weaponisation.

This is where the story moves from media distortion to political weaponisation. Starmer has seized on the Golders Green attack to justify a new crackdown on pro-Palestine protests, specifically calling for the arrest of anyone chanting ‘globalise the intifada’ and describing it as incitement to terrorism. The Metropolitan Police has announced it will ‘review’ whether upcoming marches can go ahead. The terror threat level has been raised to ‘severe,’ a decision announced within hours of the attack.

another BBC post with the comments locked.

The logic is transparent: a demonstrably mentally ill man, recently discharged from psychiatric care, who attacked three people of multiple faiths, is being used as justification to restrict the civil liberties of hundreds of thousands of British citizens who wish to protest their government’s complicity in a genocide. The Stop the War Coalition has explicitly rejected the connection, noting that attempts to link the stabbings with pro-Palestine marches are false, and is planning a major demonstration on the 16th of May to mark Nakba Day, commemorating the 1948 displacement of Palestinians. The government is now using a stabbing to try to stop it.

This is how the state apparatus works. It takes a chaotic, messy, human event, extracts the elements that serve its political purposes, discards the rest, and broadcasts the resulting narrative across every platform with comments locked, community notes ignored, and alternative perspectives delegitimised. A terrorist attack requires a crackdown. A crackdown requires a justification. And a justification requires a narrative. So Ishmail Hussein, a Muslim man attacked in his own flat by the same perpetrator who attacked the Jewish men in Golders Green, has been edited out of the story, because his existence complicates it, because including him would raise questions about why this was declared a ‘terrorist incident’ rather than a mental health failure, and because acknowledging that the attacker attacked someone of his own faith undermines the entire antisemitic framing.

The Golders Green stabbing is a tragedy, that’s not up for debate. Three people were nearly killed. A man who should have been receiving psychiatric care was instead roaming the streets with a knife, and the mental health system failed him like it fails so many. But the political exploitation of this event is a separate crime, and it is being committed in plain sight.

Ishmail Hussein exists. He was attacked. He is a victim of the same perpetrator who attacked the Jewish men in Golders Green. His existence should not be a political inconvenience. The fact that it has been treated as one tells you everything you need to know about the state of British media, British politics, and a government in authoritarian drift, desperate to manufacture consent for its crackdown on dissent.

The next time you see a headline about a ‘terrorist attack’ or a ‘rise in antisemitic violence,’ remember: the story you are being told has been curated. The comments are locked for a reason. The community notes are there for a reason. And somewhere, a Muslim man named Ishmail Hussein is recovering from stab wounds, wondering why the world has decided his suffering does not fit the narrative.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

(As always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

I really need your support:

At the moment, I am really struggling to keep up with my bills. Please consider leaving a small tip below to support the magazine. If even just 10% of people reading this post ‘bought a coffee’ just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: