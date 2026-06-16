the spectacle

the spectacle

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
2d

Deaglan

Therein lies the difference between the Bastard Brits and the good people of Ireland…

In case no one reading this is aware: during Bush2’s little debacle in Iraq, the Irish government ( no kudos to THEM) were allowing the AmeriKKKan Air Force to refuel at Shannon. A number of women swarmed the airfield with axes, inflicting as much damage as they were able onto the planes.

Long story short: a jury found them NOT GUILTY because they ACTED FROM THEIR CONSCIENCES.

Only in Ireland! 🇮🇪 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪👍👍👍👍👍

You stupid fucking Brits. When y’all gonna learn to arm your fuckin selves? That’s one thing we AmeriKKKans got on you.

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Ruth Wilkin's avatar
Ruth Wilkin
2d

UK eatablishment including our whole justice system has seemingly been taken over by Israel and acts to protect Israel. Our evil Zionist prime minister and his wicked Zionist cabinet have ensured that Israel comes first. They will incriminate themselves rather than be honest about Israeli genocide, ethnic cleansing and other brutal atrocities.

UK citizens must be controlled so as not to openly criticise Israel and force our powers that be to acknowledge its terrorism.

Our whole establishment is delusional and wants to remain that way

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