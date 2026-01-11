a regular feature at demonstrations organised by the monarchist diaspora of Iran is the presence of Zionist flags.

And there’s a ritual that accompanies any moment of friction within a nation that dares to oppose the American Empire. A narrative factory, powered by the well-funded machinery of NGOs, intelligence cut-outs, and a compliant press corps, whirs to life. Its product isn’t news, but a fantasy: the thrilling, imminent, and televised fall of a government.

Its latest setting is Iran. For the past two weeks, Western headlines have breathlessly chronicled an uprising, a revolution, a ‘regime’ on the brink. The tone is one of giddy anticipation, as if watching the final season of a long-running geopolitical drama where the heroes wear jeans and chant in English.

But step outside the curated feed, and the picture fractures. The reality isn’t a binary struggle between a tyrannical regime and a unified democratic front, but a complex, tragic, and deeply cynical game where the suffering of Iranians is merely the stage upon which larger powers play.

Let us dismantle the fantasy, piece by manufactured piece.

the ‘revolution’ in scale and scope.

First, the scale. The protests are significant, sparked by the very real and devastating collapse of the Iranian rial, which has lost roughly 84% of its value in a year, sending food inflation soaring above 70%. This economic despair, a direct result of decades of suffocating US-led sanctions, is the genuine tinder.

However, to call this the biggest challenge to Iran’s government is a deliberate exaggeration. Multiple analyses, including a UK parliamentary briefing, note that whilst the protests are the most extensive since 2022, they remain smaller in scale than the nationwide ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ protests of 2022-2023 or the major uprisings of 2009 and 2019. Protests have occurred in all 31 provinces, but reports describe them as ‘scattered, short-lived, and fluid’ in response to heavy security presence.

The Western media’s coverage has been marked by a telling asymmetry. It eagerly amplifies any chant mentioning the exiled, Israeli-friendly Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, framing it as a groundswell for monarchy. Yet it largely ignores a more critical dynamic: the protests began with the bazaaris who are the merchant class that has historically been a pillar of the Islamic Republic’s support. Their revolt isn’t primarily ideological, but a scream of economic ruin. Mainstream media also conveniently ignores the huge counter demonstrations in support of the government and against the killings that demonstrators have caused:

Watch: Thousands of people descend on Isfahan, Iran, for a rally to show support for Iran’s government under the slogan ‘Until the last breath for Iran’.

The government of Iran knows this, which is why President Masoud Pezeshkian’s reformist government has responded not only with force against what it calls ‘rioters’, but with promises of new subsidies and economic dialogue

This is crucial as it is a tack never seen in previous crackdowns. The government seems ready to actually…listen.

And here’s a small detail the Western press conveniently omits: these aren’t peaceful demonstrations. Mosques have been burned. Mosques. In a country where the vast majority of the population is Muslim. Think about that for a moment. A genuine popular movement of the Iranian people would never torch their own houses of worship. This is the signature of external agitation, Zionist agitation, of provocateurs trying to inflame sectarian violence and discredit the government through acts that horrify ordinary Iranians.

the hand of the Empire, plainly visible.

Now, to the architects of the fantasy. To claim this is a purely organic uprising is to be wilfully blind.

Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military intervention, posting that ‘the USA stands ready to help!!!’ and warning, ‘If they start killing people... we’re going to hit them very hard’ but don’t mistake this for solidarity. it’s a provocation designed to inflame and justify escalation. It’s the same playbook used in Venezuela, Libya, Syria to create chaos, then offer to ‘help’ by bombing the country into submission.

Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks of being ‘in awe’ of the protesters, has a documented history here. During the recent war, Israel revealed it had over a hundred agents operating inside Iran. Screenshots from Israeli Telegram channels openly discuss providing ‘media support, financial aid, and even transferring means such as weapons’ to protesters.

It’s absolutely not a surprise to me to see that, at every Iranian monarchist demonstration across the globe, there’s a large presence of Zionist flags.

Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo even tweeted, ‘Happy New Year to every Mossad agent walking beside them’. Let that sink in a second, a former head of American intelligence publicly celebrating foreign agents embedded in protests, and Western media treats this as normal.

The Iranian government’s claims of apprehending Israeli-linked cells are dismissed as propaganda, yet the Empire’s operatives boast openly about their involvement. Mossad itself has essentially admitted to coordinating support for the protests. This isn’t speculation; it’s confession.

And then there’s the bot network, activated with surgical precision. The chief product officer of X manually and at no ones request, changed the emoji of Iran’s flag to the old monarchist one as some kind of crowd pleaser for the astroturfed bot armies flooding the platform. He’s also a Zionist.

X’s Zionist Chief of Product who took it up on himself to change the Iranian flag emoji to that of the old Shah. The Afghanistan flag has yet to be changed after five years though.

Trending hashtags, viral videos, coordinated posting times are all the hallmarks of a manufactured consensus. The ‘revolution’ is happening primarily online, in carefully curated feeds designed to create the illusion of overwhelming popular support that isn’t there.

this account was based in Nigeria.

And…as in every colour revolution, a network of US-based agencies like the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the painfully obviously compromised Amnesty International, becomes the sole source for casualty figures. ‘538 dead’ they say, over 10,600 detained, millions and billions injured…all which Western media report as fact. This is all despite admitting they cannot be independently verified due to government internet blackouts. These NGOs, funded by Western governments and foundations, exist precisely to provide ‘credible’ sources for regime change narratives.

This is the world of hybrid warfare we live in these days: amplify genuine hardship, inject money and media coordination, provoke a violent response through provocateurs burning mosques and attacking infrastructure, and then sanctify the ensuing chaos as a fight for freedom.

the hypocrisy gap: a regional map of convenience.

The most damning evidence of this narrative’s dishonesty isn’t in Tehran, but in a glance across the region. The West’s moral stance on protest isn’t principled; it’s purely geopolitical.

Where the West cheers protest:

Iran: Theocratic government, opposed to US/Israeli hegemony, supports Palestinian resistance

Where the West supports the regime:

Bahrain : Monarchy that crushed the Arab Spring with Saudi tanks, hosts the US Fifth Fleet

Saudi Arabia & UAE : Absolute monarchies that have been bombing Yemen into famine

Egypt: Military dictatorship installed via coup, one of the world’s top jailers of journalists

Oman and Qatar : Monarchies, key US military partners

Syria: A regime now run by ex al-Qaeda which doesn’t seem to have brought any stability to the country

The rule is simple: if you host our bases, sell us oil, or help isolate our enemies, your internal brutality is ‘stability’. If you defy us, your traffic jams are a revolution.

Meanwhile, in the United States itself, ICE agents are killing and beating demonstrators in the streets. Immigration protests have seen brutal crackdowns, with protesters shot, beaten, and arrested en masse.

But there’s no breathless coverage of an ‘American Spring’, no calls for international intervention, no Mossad agents tweeting support for regime change in Washington.

The double standard is so blatant it barely qualifies as hypocrisy anymore. It’s just naked imperialism.

the truth on the ground and the path ahead.

Contrary to the fantasy of a state in freefall, the situation appears to be stabilising. My own readers in major Iranian cities that experience unrest confirm calm has returned. The security forces, however brutal, remain loyal and have indeed contained the unrest. The government has combined this suppression with a political and economic response, replacing the central bank governor and announcing new support measures.

This gets to the heart of the matter. There’s real, profound discontent in Iran. It stems from economic strangulation by sanctions. Illegal sanctions by the US Empire and friends that constitute collective punishment of an entire population. It stems from political repression and social restrictions that many Iranians, particularly young people, find suffocating. To oppose the theocracy is a legitimate and understandable position.

But the crucial question is: what force fills the vacuum?

The alternative being groomed by the West isn’t some kind of vibrant democracy. It’s a return to the despised, CIA-installed monarchy of the Shah whose dad was a brutal dictator whose secret police, SAVAK, tortured and murdered thousands with American training and support. Or it’s a puppet government that would instantly recognise Israel, hand over Iran’s oil to Western corporations, abandon the Palestinian cause entirely, and allow US military bases on Iranian soil.

It’s no coincidence that the axis of resistance—Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis—which has actually fought the Israeli war machine, is the very one the Empire is desperate to shatter. Hezbollah, Yemen, and Iran are the only forces in the world, outside Palestine itself, who have been willing to step up and confront the Zionist entity. Under the present Iranian government, they’ve done more than anyone in fighting back against Israeli aggression. That’s not an endorsement of theocracy; it’s recognition of geopolitical reality.

I am no defender of theocracy. I hope for a future where the Iranian people can shape their own destiny, free from both clerical dictatorship and imperial domination. But that future will never be born from a Mossad tweet, a Trump threat, or a BBC headline screaming revolution.

If reform takes the form of a CIA-backed, avowedly Zionist Shah, I hope the Iranian people keep the Ayatollah. The West should lift sanctions, stop interfering, and let the Iranian people find their own destiny without the Empire’s bloody fingerprints all over it.

you are not watching a revolution.

What you are watching is a soft coup attempt, packaged for Western consumption. The goal isn’t to liberate Iranians, instead it is to but to complete the project of subjugating a region. All orchestrated by Israel, which is why there are so many Israelis at the protests.

Consider this, what kind of Iranian would allow themselves to stand side by side with the flag of the genocidal Zionist regime?

The Empire isn’t reporting the news. It’s producing a script. And the people of Iran aren’t actors in our political thriller. They’re the casualties of our latest war.

Yes, there are genuine grievances. Yes, there’s real economic strife caused by sanctions, and once again we’re talking about illegal economic warfare that has devastated ordinary Iranians. Yes, there are protests against outdated aspects of the government. But there’s a world of difference between organic popular discontent and a manufactured colour revolution amplified by bot networks, funded by intelligence agencies, and cheered on by the same forces currently enabling genocide in Gaza. The real people of Iran do not want a Zionist puppet installed as their leader, this is clear to see.

Iranians in Tehran burn the Israeli flag at a pro-government demonstration.

No,. These protests are being propped up by Mossad and the CIA. Mossad, at least has admitted as much. They’re being amplified by Western regimes that have spent decades trying to destroy Iran. The difference between this and a pure colour revolution is that there’s a real foundation of economic suffering—suffering deliberately inflicted by Western sanctions—being exploited and manipulated for regime change purposes.

The next time you see a hashtag trending for regime change, ask yourself: who stands to profit? And more importantly, who stands to die? Because it won’t be the Mossad agents tweeting from ‘Tel Aviv’ or the CIA analysts in Langley. It’ll be ordinary Iranians caught in the crossfire of an empire that doesn’t give a damn about their freedom, only about their submission.

And on that note, I’ll let you go for today,

