In a dramatic escalation for the already powdery keg of the Middle East, Israel today carried out a cyber attack on Lebanon, turning pagers—yes pagers, into deadly explosives which indiscriminately blew up in the pockets of assumed Hezbollah members. This absolutely unprecedented attack was ostensibly targeted at the Lebanese militant group communication devices. Unfortunately, it has led to many innocent bystanders being injured or killed. 3,000 injuries and ten deaths as of the time of writing, including that of a child. Currently both Hezbollah and the Lebanese intelligence agencies are pointing the finger at Israel.

Here is a video of one of the devices exploding in a supermarket. (Distressing but not gory.)

alarming.

This attack by Israel is a horrifying novelty for modern warfare. Hezbollah’s pagers, once outdated but still useful communication tools, were turned into explosive devices which exploded indiscriminately all over the country.

While the exact method is still uncertain—whether the pagers were hacked to trigger battery explosions or tiny explosives were planted somewhere along the supply chain—the outcome has been indisputably horrific, yet on brand for Israel.

With the Lebanese Ministry of Health reporting 3,000 injuries and ten deaths, including one child, this attack represents a chilling advance in the way war is waged in the modern era. The transformation of seemingly innocuous devices into lethal weapons sets a chilling precedent: everyday objects, the phone in your hand, can now kill you.

illegal.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that this attack is a profound violation of international law and ethics, but who cares about that these days anyway, right? Targeting communication devices to cause physical harm crosses a line that most would consider beyond the pale of acceptable conduct in conflict.

Under the Geneva Conventions, the 'principle of distinction' requires combatants to distinguish between military targets and civilians, avoiding unnecessary suffering. By making thousands of pagers explode indiscriminately across Lebanon, Israel is flouting international law and mocking it. It’s particularly nefarious if we discover that explosives were actually embedded in the pagers, making it even more malevolent.

Moreover, the ethical implications are worth discussing. Pagers are devices that assist us in everyday life. When these devices are repurposed to cause bodily harm or even kill, it represents a shift to a kind of warfare that increasingly targets the fabric of civilian life, sowing fear and chaos. This is indeed terroristic.

But this kind of thing is no surprise coming from Israel, which has long employed questionable—if not straight-up morally repulsive—tactics against the people of Palestine for years. The US support for Israeli actions only exacerbates the situation, implying a broader endorsement of practices that might otherwise be condemned.

but why?

My theory is that this is part of a larger strategy by Israel to ramp up its military operations specifically in the West Bank and southern Lebanon. We've seen brutal raids by the IDF in the West Bank over the past few weeks, and this surge in violence appears to be part of a calculated expansion of conflict zones, with Lebanon now reluctantly drawn into the fight. These attacks may have targeted resistance groups like Hezbollah, but they are also increasingly impacting civilian areas, contributing to a rising death toll and growing tensions.

In my assessment, Israel is trying to instigate a broader regional conflict to eliminate any and all entities it sees as threats and consolidate its military dominance in one fell swoop. Its aggression points to a strategy aimed at reshaping the regional balance of power, emboldened by impunity and support from allies like the United States and the U.K.

lack of consequences driving aggression

Diving into that topic a little bit, I think the lack of international backlash is certainly fuelling Israel’s aggressive tactics. Historically, Israel has faced little to no consequences for its questionable actions. This perceived lack of accountability allows it to push boundaries with no fear of reprisal. This attack on Lebanon, therefore, can be seen as a result of this permissive environment, where international norms and laws are shat upon in the pursuit of so-called strategic goals.

what next, is this the new normal?

This sly attack on Lebanon is more than just a disturbing throwaway incident—it’s unfortunately a harbinger of a new, more dangerous phase in the ongoing regional conflict. By targeting communication devices to cause physical harm indiscriminately,

This, plus the aggressive expansion into the West Bank, suggests a dangerous disregard for the norms that once brought some semblance of civility and order to conflicts. The lack of meaningful consequences for these actions emboldens further aggression, setting a precedent where such tactics become routine rather than exceptions.

Let’s see what comes next.