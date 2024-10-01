In an expected escalation of hostilities, Israel has launched what it labels a 'limited operation' in southern Lebanon, but what we can clearly see is an invasion. This very purposeful choice of language harks back to when Russia began its ‘special operation’ in Ukraine years ago. While mainstream media timidly tiptoes around this reality, opting for euphemisms like "Israel sends troops," I will confront the situation head-on. This military action isn’t just a little biddy operation; it is the next move in Israel's seemingly relentless and unchecked expansionist agenda, aiming to gain even more control over the region.

As the bombs fall and troops march to their fate in Lebanon, as Israel attacks four different countries in a day, it becomes plain to see that this war is not about self-defense—it’s about power and the continuation of a colonial mindset that seeks to erase national borders and assert dominance over native populations.

it’s all part of the plan

This pattern of linguistic manipulation is nothing new. In a previous article, I explored how the term 'terrorism' has been weaponised to delegitimise resistance movements and justify state violence. Similarly, the avoidance of the word 'invasion' diminishes the severity of Israel's actions, framing them as justified responses rather than aggressive territorial incursions. Be under no illusion: this is part of a broader strategy that seeks to sanitise the language of war, making it easier for the international community to eat up their bullshit.

Tell me, have you heard the tale of 'Greater Israel?' It is a pipedream that envisions a nation stretching far beyond its current borders to encompass all of Palestine and a major part of Lebanon. Israeli military insignia and badges often reflect this ambition, reinforcing the narrative that neighbouring lands are viewed not as sovereign states but as territories to be claimed.

A ‘Greater Israel’ badge on the IDF uniform

This mindset is not only a relic of the past; it is alive today, driving military actions that further entrench Israel's control over the region. Take a look at what the Israeli Minister of Finance sees it.

Israel cries ‘self-defense, self-defense,’ yet all evidence reveals an aggressive push for expansion that threatens the sovereignty of neighbouring nations.

the ideology is, unfortunately, societal

You might be thinking that this belief in a Greater Israel is limited to a few extremists, but the truth is, it’s everywhere. The Israeli government is only able to enact the aggression that it does because it has the support of the general public. We see this from top to toe in Israeli society, but I wanted to highlight a recent mask-drop moment in which the intentions for Lebanon were clear.

Let’s take a moment to dissect the media landscape around this invasion, particularly the September 25th article from the Jerusalem Post that asked the audacious question: “Is Lebanon Part of Israel’s Promised Territory?” This piece led to widespread outrage and condemnation on social media. The backlash forced the newspaper to take the article down before even more people could see the truth. Take a look:

For them, it’s an amusing chat about borders. This isn’t just an abstract conversation about borders; for the people there, families are torn apart, homes are destroyed, and communities are left in ruins, all justified under the banner of self-defense.

Airstrike after airstrike, displacement after displacement, at some point it becomes clear that Israel’s actions are anything but defensive. They are aggressive military incursions that disregard the lives of innocents, especially for those who happen to be standing in the wrong place at the wrong time. The IDF’s narrative—claiming to only target terrorists—rings hollow when thousands of innocent lives are lost in the process.

don’t be fooled, and don’t be silent

This ‘limited operation' is a stark reminder of the lengths to which this new neighbour will go in its pursuit of what it perceives to be its rightful territory. This is not just a measured reaction to perceived threats; it is a calculated strategy deeply rooted in religious extremism and a colonial mindset that would have felt at home in 1800s Africa.

The linguistic manipulation employed by mainstream media doesn’t help. By framing this invasion in softer terms, they aid Israel in its whitewashing of its crimes, making it easier for the international community to swallow the consequences of such actions.

The civilian casualties in Lebanon serve as a powerful indictment of a system that I thought we had left behind. As Israel repeats 'self-defense,' we must remain critical, recognising the aggressive push for expansion that threatens the sovereignty of not just Lebanon, but the entire region.

Refuse to accept the sanitised narratives that obscure the truth and call out the colonial land grab for what it is.

