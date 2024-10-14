(Warning: this article has real scenes of Palestinians suffering because of inaction from people like us and allowing Israel to continue in its murder. Maybe you’re too sensitive for that but I advise opening your eyes and watching and doing something about it instead of burying your head in the sand.)

Good day, spectators,

I woke up this morning and stumbled out of bed into the living room. I turned on the electric heater, filled up the kettle, and made myself a cup of hot, sweet tea. It's a lovely, sunny autumn day, and the wind is doing its best to detach the leaves from the trees. I had planned on having a nice start to the week but, after turning on BBC News, I knew that was not going to happen.

“Hezbollah drone attack on army base kills 4 Israeli soldiers” read the headline.

The coverage was everywhere mind you—BBC, Sky News, CNN and the lot, all of them dedicating massive airtime to this story. ‘Four soldiers killed’, a Hezbollah drone striking at the heart of an Israeli military base. Yes, I understand it’s a big deal. But what these news channels conveniently fail to mention is what also happened in Gaza last night. As you may have guessed, considering the Strip has been bombed to oblivion, it was another Israeli airstrike, this one hitting a hospital. Civilians were burned alive as the hospital caught fire. This isn’t an isolated incident either; this is what Gaza endures every single day. And yet, somehow, that doesn’t make the same headlines as a couple of IDF soldiers, why?

literally burned to death in their beds

While the world remains fixated on the deaths of four soldiers, Gaza was yet again the target of Israeli airstrikes. A hospital was hit, and a fire raged that trapped and burned civilians alive. As horrific as this is, it’s tragically just another part of the daily nightmare that Gaza has been living for over a year now. Civilians killed, homes destroyed, hospitals bombed. The kind of carnage that would be headline news anywhere else in the world is barely a blip on the radar when it’s Gaza.

I have video evidence of what happened last night, proof of the atrocities that the news channels seem to conveniently overlook. The footage shows burning people in their beds, screaming, the building engulfed in flames and the unbearable devastation that comes with a blaze of those proportions. But none of this gets airtime, because it doesn’t fit the narrative:

(Discretion highly advised).

(A blaze in Gaza, caused by IDF airstrikes, burns a building and those within it. Onlookers can do little but watch.)

the Media knows what it’s doing

It’s not just about what gets airtime—it’s about what doesn’t get airtime. Four Israeli soldiers killed in action? Wall-to-wall coverage with endless commentary from Israeli officials telling us how scary it is and how Israelis have to live in constant fear. Innumerable Palestinian civilians killed daily, babies with heads blown off, burning people alive in their beds, the total and thorough destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure? That’s just another day in the lives of those pesky Palestinians! No news there.

The double standard is sickening to me and I know it is to most of us. The story they push is always the same—Israel’s military actions are justified, it’s all in the name of self-defence. But when Israel bombs hospitals, schools, and refugee camps, when civilians are targeted daily, where is the outrage? Where are the hours of coverage dissecting the ongoing carnage in Gaza? Why don’t they talk to Palestinians and ask them how they feel? The truth is, the plight of the Palestinians doesn’t fit into the neat, simplified narrative so it’s buried.

keep up the work

Civilians are being killed, homes and hospitals are being destroyed, and entire communities are being exterminated. But the everyday person would not know it from watching the news. This selective outrage, this media complicity in shaping a narrative that favours a rogue, bloodthirsty state, is nothing short of shameful and a stain on our history. While they cry over the deaths of four soldiers, who will give the Palestinians a voice? The answer is us, I hope. Keep sharing, keep shouting about it and please don’t stop until there is justice and Netanyahu is on trial for war crimes.

This double standard is a deliberate manipulation of the narrative. And until we do something about it as a world community, the daily horrors in Palestine (and lamentably, now Lebanon) will continue, hidden before your eyes.

