the spectacle

the spectacle

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Patricia O’Keefe's avatar
Patricia O’Keefe
2d

From Gaza yesterday

NEWS FROM GAZA

Sunday 26 April'25

Hello dear friends 👋

During the past two days, the escalation in the Gaza Strip has continued across several areas, most notably Gaza City, Khan Younis, and the central refugee camps such as Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi, amid increasingly severe humanitarian conditions.

In Khan Younis, airstrikes have caused extensive destruction in residential neighborhoods, forcing many families to leave their homes and relocate in search of safety. Movement between areas has become extremely difficult and dangerous due to damaged roads and ongoing attacks on infrastructure. Many residents are now forced to travel under risky conditions just to access safety or medical care.

In central Gaza, particularly in Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps, the humanitarian crisis is worsening significantly. There is a severe shortage of clean water, food, and essential medicines. Medical facilities are operating with very limited resources, making access to treatment extremely difficult. In many cases, civilians are forced to travel long and dangerous distances to reach hospitals or emergency care, even in urgent situations.

In Gaza City and the northern areas, intermittent shelling and airstrikes continue, increasing fear among civilians and causing repeated internal displacement. Residential neighborhoods have been damaged, and essential services remain disrupted, adding further pressure on an already exhausted population.

Among the most painful human stories reflecting the reality of these days is that of a young woman "Hala Darwish" from Al-Maghazi camp who was preparing for her wedding in just a few days. Her preparations were abruptly turned into tragedy after she was suddenly injured inside her home and was transferred to intensive care in critical condition. This incident reflects how quickly life can change, turning homes from places of safety into sites of sudden loss and suffering.

Reports also indicate a rising number of fatalities and casualties across the Gaza Strip in recent days, adding to the growing humanitarian toll.

At the same time, residents describe increasing movement restrictions across several areas, including the expansion of barriers and checkpoints—locally referred to as “yellow cubes.” Their placement has reportedly made movement between neighborhoods even more limited, further restricting access to medical care, supplies, and safe passage.

Overall, the situation continues to deteriorate, with civilians facing not only the direct impact of violence, but also severe shortages, restricted movement, and the gradual loss of normal life under extremely difficult conditions.

In these difficult circumstances, the greatest fear we live with is for our children. The fear is not only from what is happening around us, but from every moment in which danger may come close to them. We live in constant worry, watching them in silence, hoping only that they remain safe despite everything going on.

We ask you to pray for us and for our children, that God protects them, keeps all harm away from them, and that these heavy days pass in peace and mercy.😔💗

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Kater Hannovoi's avatar
Kater Hannovoi
2d

Disgraceful, antihuman, that it's allowed to happen

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