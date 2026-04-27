Good day, spectators,

And sometimes, the most damning indictment is also the simplest: the numbers do not lie. And the numbers from the past month tell a story that the Western media, with its attention fixed on the Persian Gulf and its narrative shackled to diplomatic euphemism, would prefer you never hear.

The so-called ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza, that was implemented on the 10th of October 2025 was always a fiction, a diplomatic fig leaf designed to give Israel cover while it continued its work. This is probably not news to spectacle readers but it's worth a thorough look. Since October, Israeli forces have killed almost 1000 Palestinians in Gaza alone. But the past month has seen a marked and unmistakable acceleration. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire have resulted in the deaths of 972 Palestinians and injuries to 2,235 others, the vast majority of these occurring in recent weeks as Israel, having secured the return of its captives, dispensed with any remaining pretence of restraint (if there was any pretence in the first place). The Gaza Media Office documented on the 14th of April that Israel had committed 2,400 separate violations of the ceasefire agreement, including killings, arrests, blockade measures, and the systematic starvation of the population.

That is not a ceasefire. That is a managed genocide, conducted in plain sight, with the full knowledge and tacit approval of the international community.

the past week in Gaza.

We can paint a vivid picture by focusing in on the past few days. On Friday, the 24th of April, Israeli strikes killed at least 13 Palestinians across multiple locations in the Gaza Strip. In Khan Younis, a strike hit a police vehicle, killing eight people including two officers and four civilians.

funeral procession for those killed in the airstrikes in Khan Younis on Friday.

In Beit Lahia, a woman and her two children were killed when a strike targeted homes near the Kamal Adwan Hospital. The Interior Ministry of Gaza issued a furious yet completely understandable statement condemning what it called the ‘continued silence’ of international organisations, specifically the International Committee of the Red Cross, for refusing to condemn the targeting of civilian police personnel. ‘These attacks amount to complicity that encourages further violations against a civilian body protected under international law,’ the ministry said.

The following day, Israeli strikes killed four more Palestinians across the Strip. In Gaza City, tank shelling targeted a group of displaced people near the Kuwait Roundabout. In Khan Younis, a 40-year-old woman named Huda Juma Ramadan Al-Attar was shot and killed by Israeli forces. Medical sources and witnesses confirmed that these strikes targeted areas explicitly outside the zones of Israeli military deployment under the ceasefire agreement. In other words, Israel is doing what it always does; striking civilians, police officers, and displaced families in areas that were supposed to be safe.

the West Bank.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, a parallel campaign of violence is unfolding, even less reported than Gaza but no less systematic. In the week from the 17th to the 24th of April alone, Israeli forces and colonists committed 1,255 documented violations, killing six Palestinians, wounding 34, and arresting 130. The violations included 192 raids on Palestinian cities, villages, and towns, 31 demolitions of homes and properties, 50 shooting incidents, and 138 colonist attacks.

On the 21st of April, two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old child, were killed by Israeli colonist gunfire in the village of Al-Mughayyir east of Ramallah, with armed colonist attacking the village under the protection of Israeli army forces and opening fire towards a local school. That same day, the violent and armed colonists demolished a Palestinian school in the community of Al-Malih near Tubas, displacing approximately 70 students from kindergarten to the fourth grade.

Watch: The moment Israeli colonists stormed Al-Mughayyir Secondary Boys School, opening fire at students inside their classrooms killing the child, Aws Al-Nasaan, a few days ago.

Good time to mention that since the 7th of October, 2023, these ‘settler’ attacks have forced 83 Palestinian communities, approximately 14,000 people, to flee their homes entirely. The commander of the IDF Central Command himself has warned that the situation is on the brink of explosion, telling local authorities in the West Bank that ‘we are one step away from much more severe incidents.’

This coming from the man whose forces are conducting the violence. The spectacle, everyone.

the Southern Lebanon front.

On Sunday the 27th of April, which is yesterday as of writing this, the Israeli military once again ordered the evacuation of seven villages in southern Lebanon, warning of ‘decisive action’ against what it described as repeated truce violations, despite the ‘ceasefire’ having been extended into mid-May. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that 14 people were killed and 37 wounded in Israeli strikes on Sunday alone, bringing total casualties in Lebanon since the conflict began on the 2nd of March to at least 2,167 killed and 7,061 wounded, among them 172 children. Seventeen hospitals and 101 emergency vehicles have been attacked, and 91 medical workers have been killed.

On the 16th of April, twenty UN rapporteurs issued a statement condemning the indiscriminate bombing campaign launched earlier that month, a campaign that struck 150 simultaneous targets just hours after a ceasefire announcement, killing at least 303 people and wounding 1,150. The experts characterised the strikes as ‘a flagrant violation of the UN Charter,’ a ‘deliberate destruction of peace prospects,’ and an ‘affront to multilateralism and the international order.’ They explicitly warned that Israel is replicating in Lebanon the patterns of abuse previously seen in Gaza, and that the combination of widespread evacuation orders and the systematic, complete destruction of homes reinforces evidence of a deliberate strategy of forced displacement. We call this ethnic cleansing in plain terms.

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the perpetual impunity.

The past month has been the bloodiest since the ‘ceasefire’ began, but this bloodshed is not random. It is not accidental. It is the natural, predictable outcome of a situation in which one party to a conflict, the most powerful party, the one backed by the world’s only superpower, faces no consequences whatsoever for its actions. Israel has violated the ceasefire nearly 2,500 times, continued to strike civilian targets, blocked humanitarian aid, and ethnically cleansed communities in the West Bank, all while the world’s response has been, at best, a statement of concern.

In my last article, covered how this week, EU foreign ministers rejected a proposal to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, despite the UN’s own human rights experts calling suspension a ‘legal imperative.

Germany and Italy led the opposition. ‘Constructive dialogue’ was deemed preferable to accountability. The unspoken calculus behind all of this is as simple as it is grotesque: Israel is a forward military and intelligence platform for the United States, a market for European arms, and a source of profit for European capital. As long as that remains true, no number of dead Palestinians, no number of demolished schools, and no number of ceasefire violations will move the diplomats in Brussels, London, or Washington to act. They will not save the Palestinians. They will not save the Lebanese. They are the problem, the ones who, meeting after meeting, year after year, choose complicity over action, profit over principle, and alliance over law.

So, the past month has been the bloodiest in Palestine since the ‘ceasefire’ began and I estimate that the next month will likely be bloodier still, because nothing, no laws or treaties, is stopping it.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

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