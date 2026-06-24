the spectacle

the spectacle

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
17h

How long is it going to take before the American people DEMAND to know where their tax money goes?

IS this 'so-called' new President going to live in a bullet proof box?

US has lost Iran........Europe is dying because of the ridiculous Europeans who live in a bubble and still think America will come to save them.

US is out of money/no manufacturing/no decent weapons.

The time to attack the US "empire' is now.

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Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
18h

Operation southern spear in plain view

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