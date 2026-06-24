Good day, spectators,

And let me tell you about an election that has plunged a nation into crisis, because it is exactly the kind of story that the Western media will either ignore entirely or report with the most carefully selected details, omitting the ones that make the whole thing look like what it is. Colombia held its presidential runoff on Sunday. The preliminary results show a razor-thin victory for Abelardo de la Espriella, a far-right multimillionaire with no prior political experience, over left-wing Senator Iván Cepeda, by a margin of 49.66% to 48.70%. That is 250,000 votes out of over 26 million cast, less than one percentage point, in an election riddled with fraud allegations, in a country with a long and unambiguous history of American interference in its democratic processes.

The winner is a US citizen who became naturalised in 2023, owns a $5.1 million home in Miami, ran businesses in Florida for years, is a registered Republican, and voted for Donald Trump in 2024. He was openly endorsed by Trump, who celebrated his ‘BIG’ victory on Truth Social.

He has pledged to ‘disembowel the left,’ move Colombia’s embassy to Jerusalem, and restore full diplomatic and military ties with Israel. And after declaring victory, his first instinct was to drive around Bogotá in a bulletproof box, a sort of pope-mobile for the far right, waving to the crowds from behind reinforced glass because he is apparently so confident in his democratic mandate that he cannot be in the same open air as the people he now claims to govern.

Weird.

Then, in one of his victory speeches, he shouted: ‘Long live the people of Israel.’

Not ‘long live Colombia.’ Not ‘long live the Colombian people,’ the ones who had, allegedly, just elected him. Israel. It is the kind of detail that requires no commentary whatsoever, only repetition. A man who has just won the presidency of a Latin American nation, in a speech to his supporters, leads with a declaration of loyalty to a foreign government currently engaged in a genocide. You do wonder why he waited until after the election to hand in his loyalties quite so explicitly, but then gratitude has its own schedule, and the benefactors were waiting.

Share

Iván Cepeda and the long shadow of American violence.

To understand what is at stake in Colombia, you must understand who Iván Cepeda is and what he represents, because this is not simply a story about one election. It is a story about a country that has been fighting for its sovereignty for decades, and about a political family that has paid for that fight in blood.

Cepeda is a veteran human rights defender, a senator, and the political heir of President Gustavo Petro’s left-wing Pacto Histórico coalition. His platform promised to continue Petro’s ‘Total Peace’ policy, which seeks negotiated settlements with armed groups, and to protect the social and labour reforms of the past four years. But what makes Cepeda’s story impossible to separate from the broader history of US imperialism in Latin America is this: his father, Manuel Cepeda Vargas, was a communist senator assassinated by paramilitaries in 1994.

Miguel Cepada Vargas.

Iván dedicated his entire career to investigating that murder, to documenting paramilitarism, and to advocating for the victims of Colombia’s long internal conflict. He is, in other words, the son of a man almost certainly killed by forces linked to the same imperial project that is now celebrating his electoral defeat.

The younger Cepeda has not conceded. He has submitted over 57,000 complaints to the electoral authorities and is demanding a full audit.

Ivan Cepeda, the image of his father.

President Petro, for his part, has alleged that Form E-14, the handwritten tally sheets filled out by poll workers, were systematically altered to siphon votes away from Cepeda, and claims the manipulation was carried out through compromised software on National Registry servers. The Attorney General has dismissed the allegations. The National Registry has pushed back. The international community, led by Trump and Netanyahu, has already sent its congratulations. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed hope for stronger bilateral relations. The US State Department signalled expectations of closer security and migration cooperation. The machinery of imperial validation was running before the ink was dry.

Twenty US Democratic congressmen, to their credit, signed a letter condemning Trump’s open endorsement of De la Espriella as an insult to Colombian sovereignty. This is welcome, though one notes that the Democratic Party’s objection is to the brazenness of the interference rather than to the principle of it, having themselves spent decades interfering in Latin American elections with rather more discretion.

the Empire’s ‘back garden’.

We have been here before. Not metaphorically or ‘approximately’ — we have been here, in this exact story, with these exact dynamics, and we have watched it play out to the same conclusion enough times that the script is essentially written in advance.

Regular spectacle readers will remember the piece on Bolivia, where a leaked document revealed a joint US-Bolivian police operation to capture former president Evo Morales, and where the people responded by seizing an airport with their bare hands to stop American planes from landing.

That story and this one are not separate incidents. They are chapters in the same book, the one the United States has been writing about Latin America since the Monroe Doctrine, the one that says: this hemisphere is ours, its resources are ours, its governments serve at our pleasure, and any leader who disagrees will be removed by whatever means are available and convenient.

The history in Colombia alone is staggering. The 1948 assassination of Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, the most popular liberal leader in the country’s history, which sparked a decade of political violence known as La Violencia. The paramilitary terror of the 1980s and 1990s, during which US-linked forces killed trade unionists, journalists, indigenous leaders, and communist senators. Plan Colombia, the US-backed militarisation programme that poured billions into the Colombian security apparatus and achieved, among other things, the deaths of many thousands of civilians. Manuel Cepeda Vargas, shot dead in 1994. And now his son, losing a presidential election by 250,000 votes to a Miami-based registered Republican who spent his victory speech thanking Israel.

De la Espriella is not a one-off. He is part of a broader rightward lurch across Latin America that bears the unmistakable fingerprints of American encouragement: Milei in Argentina, Asfura in Honduras, Bukele in El Salvador, all Trump allies, all operating with the same authoritarian playbook, all hostile to the organised left and to the indigenous and working-class movements that have been the backbone of Latin American resistance for a century. De la Espriella has made no secret of his admiration for Bukele’s model. He has spoken about dismantling what he calls the ‘radical left’ infrastructure of the Petro years. He is, in short, exactly what the Empire ordered.

the people have not conceded.

What the Western media will not tell you, because it does not fit the narrative of a clean democratic transition, is that the people of Colombia are not accepting this quietly. Petro has warned of political instability and called for a criminal investigation into the results. Cepeda’s campaign is challenging the results of more than 30,000 voting stations, over half the total. The left has grown its vote by 1.3 million since 2022, which is not the trajectory of a movement in retreat. And across the country, the people who voted for Cepeda, the poor, the indigenous, the workers, the descendants of everyone the Empire has spent a century trying to silence, are organising.

Watch: Thousands of people march in Bogotá against fascism and in the face of a possible electoral fraud.

The man in the bulletproof box knows this. That is why he is in a bulletproof box. A president with a genuine democratic mandate does not need to drive through the capital behind reinforced glass, waving at his own people as if they are a threat to be managed rather than a constituency to be served.

De la Espriella is afraid of Colombia. And he should be.

The fight in Colombia is not over. The left has not conceded. The people have not conceded. And the Empire, for all its money and its endorsed candidates and its congratulatory telegrams, has never managed to permanently suppress a people who know exactly what is being done to them and why. Bolivia showed us that. Colombia is showing us that again.

The only difference is that this time, they announced their loyalties before the inauguration. ‘Long live the people of Israel.’

At least they are not pretending anymore.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

(As always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

I really need your support:

At the moment, I am under immense financial pressure exacerbated by an unexpected move which was unaffordable and stressful. If you’ve enjoyed the spectacle in the past few months, please consider leaving a small tip below. If even just 10% of people reading this post ‘bought a coffee’ just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: