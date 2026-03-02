hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets in Tehran this weekend in to mourn their murdered leader and protest US and Israeli attacks on their country .

Good day, spectators,

And this weekend, the United States and Israel crossed a line that I believe will echo through history. In a coordinated strike on Tehran, they assassinated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They killed him, members of his family and, according to initial reports, dozens of other civilians in the process.

This is nothing less than a brazen act of state terrorism designed to decapitate a sovereign nation’s leadership and plunge the region into chaos.

And now, as the smoke rises over Tehran, the Western media machine is whirring into action, performing its familiar, dutiful role. The narrative is already being crafted: that Iranians are celebrating, that the people are rising up to greet their ‘liberators’, that this assassination is the opening act of a long-awaited revolution.

But it is a lie. A dangerous, manipulative, and deeply cynical lie.

the two Irans.

So let's be clear about what is happening on the ground because Iran is not a monolith. Yes, there are some scenes of celebration. The Western press will show them on a loop: crowds in parts of the country cheering. Crowds in Berlin and London peppered with Israeli and US flags too. They will present these images as evidence of a nation throwing off its chains.

Watch: a ‘pro Iran’ monarchist and Zionist demonstration in Vienna, Austria this weekend.

What they will not tell you is who these people are. They are the same minority who have been attempting to manufacture an uprising for months. The same monarchist enclaves, the same diaspora-adjacent networks, the same foreign-backed elements. They are the ones who violently hijacked legitimate demonstrations in January, armed and funded by intelligence services with a vested interest in Iranian collapse. Many chant for the return of a king who hasn’t lived in Iran for decades and whose family was installed by a CIA coup.

They do not speak for Iran. They speak for an empire that has spent 47 years trying to destroy it.

Because whilst Western media zooms in on the pockets of celebration, they are deliberately cropping out the reality. And that is that millions of Iranians are in the streets mourning their leader and demanding revenge for his death, and the death of hundreds of school children that were killed on the weekend.

In Tehran, vast crowds have gathered, holding portraits of Khamenei, chanting ‘God is great’, and vowing retaliation. In Isfahan, thousands filled Imam Square not with fireworks but with funeral processions. In Mashhad, mourners gathered at the shrine of Imam Reza to pay tribute to the man they followed for nearly four decades.

These are not government plants. These are not coerced assemblies. These are ordinary Iranians—Shia Muslims, nationalists, people who may have had their grievances with the regime but who draw a firm line at foreign powers assassinating their leaders and bombing their cities.

The state has declared 40 days of public mourning. Flags fly at half-mast. And across the country, a population that the West insists is on the verge of uprising is instead uniting in grief and fury.

Watch: millions of people gathered in major cities across Iran to mourn the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and demand revenge for his killing and the hundreds of children killed in the US/Israeli attack.

the diaspora does not equal the nation.

And this is the fundamental distortion that Western media relies upon: conflating Iranians who left with Iranians who stayed.

The diaspora is real. Their grievances are real. Many fled the Islamic Republic precisely because they rejected its governance, its restrictions, its vision for society. That is their right. People leave countries they disagree with all the time. I did.

But leaving a country does not give you the right to celebrate it being bombed. It does not make you the legitimate voice of the millions who stayed, who built lives, who raised children, who practise their faith, and who, yes, may also desire reform but refuse to have it delivered by American cruise missiles.

The monarchists calling for a return of the Pahlavi dynasty are not a resistance movement but a lobbying operation, funded by interests that view Iran not as a homeland but as a resource to be plundered. Leaked documents have exposed their coordination with foreign powers, their explicit promise to repay the ‘costs of war’ with Iranian oil and gold, their strategy to manufacture the appearance of popular support for military intervention. This is not democracy. This is a hostile takeover bid only they dress it up in patriotic clothing.

the propaganda playbook is unchanged.

We’ve seen this before though. We saw it before the Iraq War, when a fabricated story about babies thrown from incubators was used to manufacture consent for an invasion that killed a million people. We saw it before the intervention in Libya, when a humanitarian narrative was deployed to justify a campaign of destruction. We saw it throughout the genocide in Gaza, when every Israeli strike was framed as ‘self-defence’ and every Palestinian death as collateral damage.

Now we are seeing it with Iran. The same media outlets that spent months inflating protest figures, that amplified exile groups with official-sounding names, that uncritically repeated casualty claims from sources with every incentive to lie.

They are now telling us that an assassination is a liberation.

They will show you the small crowds of celebrants. They will hide the millions in mourning. They will tell you that Iran is ripe for the taking. They are wrong.

Here is what actually happened: a sovereign nation’s leader was murdered by foreign powers in a strike that also killed civilians. This is an act of war and the people in Iran know exactly what it's going on.

And those Iranian people who will pay the price for whatever comes next are responding as any nation would. They are grieving. They are angry. And they are preparing to defend themselves.

Ali Larijani, who now effectively leads the country, has been clear:

‘America and the Zionist regime have burned the hearts of the Iranian nation, and we will burn their hearts too.’

This is not rhetoric. This is a promise.

When they tell you a nation is celebrating its own destruction, ask yourself: who benefits from that lie? And more importantly, who is dying to prove it wrong?

And on that note, I’ll let you go for today,

(As always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

I need your support:

Please consider leaving a small tip below to support the magazine. If even just 10% of people reading this post tipped just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as we reach 10,000 subscribers by becoming a paid subscriber to receive articles one day earlier and get full access to the archives and ‘microscope’ long reads section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: