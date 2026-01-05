Good day, spectators,

(Firstly I'd like to wish everybody a peaceful start to 2026 as this is the first post of the year after the Christmas break. But we are hitting the ground running so let's get right into it.)

And the United States has just committed an act of war so brazen it has stunned even the most cynical observers. Snatching a sitting president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife from the presidential palace in Caracas, spiriting them to a jail cell in the United States to face manufactured 'narco-terrorism' charges.

Let that sink in. This is not a rebel leader. Nor a deposed dictator seeking asylum. This is a sitting head of state, recognised by dozens of countries, commanding a military, governing a nation of 28 million people. Extracted at gunpoint from his own home and imprisoned in a foreign country without even the pretence of due process. This is the behaviour of a pirate state, and it has been executed with the casual arrogance of an empire that believes itself above all law.

Because it is.

The response from the guardians of the 'rules-based order' has been a masterclass in impotent flaccidity. European capitals murmur 'grave concern' whilst doing nothing. The usual suspects in the Western media, however, couldn't contain their glee. Your timelines were instantly flooded with clips of jubilant crowds, waving flags and cheering, presented as proof that the Venezuelan people were finally 'liberated'.

There's just one problem with this liberation narrative, a detail they always seem to omit in their euphoric captions: those crowds weren't in Venezuela. They were in Doral, Florida. In Madrid. In wealthy expatriate enclaves far from the barrios of Caracas or the oil fields of the Orinibo. These are the descendants of the oligarchs who fled when Chávez nationalised their oil holdings, when he dared to use Venezuela's wealth for Venezuelans rather than American corporations. It's the ultimate projection: mistaking the desires of a self-exiled elite for the will of a nation they long ago abandoned.

Because on the actual streets of Venezuela, a different story is being written. One the corporate press will never lead with. It's a story of furious, defiant unity. And I'll show it, everything the western mainstream news won't.

the sanctions of oblivion: the necessary context.

Before we can understand the reaction, we must understand the crime that preceded the kidnapping. No analysis of Venezuela can begin in good faith anywhere else.

For over two decades, the United States has waged a relentless economic war against the Bolivarian Republic. It began with Hugo Chávez's sin of using Venezuela's oil wealth to fund education, healthcare, and housing for the poor rather than enriching American oil companies. It intensified under Maduro: a cascading series of sanctions, asset freezes, and financial blockades designed to strangle the economy, induce maximum suffering, and create the very 'humanitarian crisis' they then blame on socialism.

The numbers tell a story of deliberate cruelty.

Between 2017 and 2018 alone, US sanctions cost Venezuela an estimated $6 billion in lost oil revenue. By 2019, the total economic damage had reached $116 billion which is more than three times the country's annual GDP. A 2019 report from the Centre for Economic and Policy Research estimated that 40,000 Venezuelans died as a direct result of sanctions between 2017 and 2018. That's 40,000 people who couldn't access medicine, who starved because food imports collapsed, who died because the sanctions made it illegal for banks to process payments for humanitarian goods.

This is economic warfare dressed up as 'pressure'. When you freeze a country's foreign assets, block its ability to trade oil, prevent it from importing medicine and food, and then blame the resulting suffering on the government's 'mismanagement', you're not promoting democracy. You're committing a crime against an entire population. The goal was never democracy but regime change by way of squeezing the population until they broke, creating conditions so unbearable that Venezuelans would overthrow their own government to make it stop.

To speak of Venezuela's poverty without naming this as the primary cause is to engage in propaganda. And yet, that's precisely what Western media does, every single time.

the spectacle they won't show you.

So, what does a people who have lived under this siege for a generation do when the empire physically steals their president? They don't celebrate. They rise up.

Whilst Western broadcasts loop footage from Miami, I have the videos they will never air. They show thousands upon thousands of Venezuelans flooding the plazas of Caracas, Maracaibo, Valencia, and countless other towns.

Watch: Thousands of people in Caracas fill the streets demanding the return of President Maduro.

They're not the wealthy elite who can afford flights to Florida; they're the working people, the poor, the backbone of the Bolivarian process. The people who benefited from Chávez's missions: the literacy programmes, the free healthcare, the subsidised food programmes that the sanctions deliberately destroyed.

Their chants aren't of thanks to Washington, but of fury: '¡Maduro Volverá!' (Maduro will return!) and '¡Fuera Yanqui!' (Yankee go home!). Signs read 'Kidnapping is not democracy' and 'Hands off Venezuela'.

Watch: Thousands of Venezuelans take to the streets and march in Estado Lara chanting ‘We want Maduro!’

These aren't staged rallies or paid actors, as you can imagine, the government is reeling from a military assault, hardly in a position to organise astroturfed protests. This is genuine popular anger at a violation of sovereignty so egregious it's unified even Maduro's critics.

The institutional response has been one of remarkable cohesion. Regional governors, mayors, and the commanders of the popular militias have appeared one after another, not to jockey for power in the vacuum, but to publicly reaffirm their loyalty to the constitution, to Maduro, and to the Bolivarian revolution. The civilian militia high command released a statement condemning the 'terrorist act' and pledging to defend Venezuelan sovereignty.

Watch: Venezuela’s governors and civilian militia released statements that they remain in control and that ‘It’s time to reaffirm our absolute loyalty to Maduro and the Bolivarian Revolution.’

The state hasn't collapsed by any means; in fact it looks like it's circling the wagons against an external aggressor.

This is the response the empire didn't anticipate. They expected chaos, infighting, maybe even a military coup. Instead, they've created a patriotic rallying point. The kidnapping has done more to unify Venezuela than Maduro could have achieved in years of governance.

Delcy Rodríguez: revolutionary continuity or compromise?

This brings us to the heart of the Western narrative's second failure: the attempt to paint Vice President—who is now Acting President—Delcy Rodríguez as either a powerless figurehead or a secret sell-out ready to normalise relations on America's terms.

Delcy Rodríguez.

This is a profound misreading in my analysis, and it's rooted in a racist and probably patriarchal inability to conceive of a capable, steadfast Latin American leftist leader who happens to be a woman. The Western press simply cannot process the idea that she might be exactly what she appears to be: a committed revolutionary with decades of experience, stepping into a crisis with clarity and purpose.

Rodríguez isn't some moderate technocrat plucked from obscurity. She's a lifelong revolutionary whose political formation is etched in literal blood. Her father, Jorge Rodríguez, was a devout leftist politician who was tortured and killed by the CIA-backed dictatorship of Marcos Pérez Jiménez in the 1950s. The United States isn't an abstract concept to her; it's the entity that murdered her father. She grew up in the shadow of that violence, came of age in the movements that eventually brought Chávez to power, and has served at the highest levels of the Bolivarian government for over two decades. So I take issue with anybody trying to suggest she's a sellout.

She was Foreign Minister when Trump's first round of sanctions hit. She was Vice President when the US recognised the failed coup leader Juan Guaidó as 'interim president' in 2019, a farcical attempt at regime change that collapsed when it turned out calling yourself president doesn't actually make you president. She's negotiated with the opposition, managed diplomatic relations during the worst of the sanctions, and consistently articulated the Bolivarian position with precision.

Her statement in response to the aggression wasn't weakness; it was a reiteration of the Bolivarian position that has existed for 25 years: 'We can do business in peace, whilst respecting Venezuela's sovereignty'. It's the same offer Chávez and Maduro always made. That is…trade, cooperation, normal relations, but on the basis of mutual respect, not submission. It's not a surrender; it's a statement of principle from a position of defiance. She's not managing a collapse as Western media would love to have you think, she is simply holding the line whilst the nation organises.

Watch: Demonstration in support of President Maduro and against US imperialism in Caracas.

The Western press wants to see capitulation because that's the only frame they understand. But Rodríguez represents something far more dangerous to the empire: revolutionary continuity. The idea that the Bolivarian project isn't dependent on one man, that it's a movement with deep roots and institutional memory, that kidnapping Maduro doesn't end the resistance at all. It just passes the torch onto the next generation

the empire's fatal miscalculation.

The United States has made a catastrophic error. It believed its own propaganda. After years of sanctions, covert operations, assassination attempts, and relentless media demonisation, the intelligence assessments flowing into Washington apparently concluded that Venezuelans were broken, starving, desperate for liberation. That Maduro was so unpopular that his removal would be welcomed as deliverance.

They were wrong. Spectacularly wrong.

What they failed to understand—what they always fail to understand—is that economic warfare doesn't just hurt a government. It hurts a people. And people are quite capable of distinguishing between their own government's failures and deliberate starvation imposed from abroad. Venezuelans know who's blocking the medicine shipments. They know who froze their bank accounts. They know who's stolen their gold reserves held in British banks. They know who engineered the oil embargo that collapsed their primary revenue source.

And now the empire has given them a perfect symbol of that aggression: a president, kidnapped in the night by foreign commandos. It's transformed Maduro from a contested domestic politician into a potent national symbol of resistance to imperialism. The kidnapping has achieved what years of Maduro's governance couldn't: near-total unity against a common enemy.

The empire can overthrow governments. It's done so dozens of times across Latin America. But it cannot defeat a mobilised population defending its sovereignty. Not in Cuba, where the revolution outlasted the embargo and 11 US presidents. Not in Nicaragua, where the Sandinistas returned to power after years of Contra terrorism. Not in Bolivia, where a US-backed coup lasted barely a year before the people voted the socialists back in.

So what comes next? Can the US hold Maduro indefinitely? Legally, it's absurd as there's no legitimate basis for arresting a sitting head of state for alleged crimes with zero evidence. Politically, it's a nightmare. Every day he sits in an American prison is another day the kidnapping dominates headlines, another day Venezuela's allies in the Global South condemn the action, another day the façade of 'rules-based order' crumbles further.

Rodríguez has options. She can rally international support from Russia, China, Iran, Cuba, and much of the Global South who are already condemning the kidnapping. She can use Venezuela's oil as leverage, threatening to cut off the remaining exports to the US if Maduro isn't released. She can take the case to every international body that will listen, forcing the world to choose between endorsing blatant imperialism or condemning it.

But the most important factor isn't what happens in diplomatic chambers. It's what happens in the streets. As long as Venezuelans continue to mobilise, continue to demand Maduro's return, continue to demonstrate that this wasn't the liberation the empire promised, the narrative can't be controlled. The spectacle falls apart when the actual people refuse to play their assigned role.

Thank you for reading, for sharing and for being part of this growing community. We’ve come so far, let’s see where we go in 2026.

On that note, I’ll let you go,

