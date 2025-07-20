Good day, spectators,

And, a year ago, I started writing this magazine because I needed an outlet. I was tired of the lies. Tired of the half truths and omissions. Tired of watching important stories get buried under corporate media's obsession with false balance and government-friendly narratives.

But what began as a side project to help me make sense of the mess has become something I never expected, an ever-growing publication that 5,000 of you actually read and care about. That still blows my mind.

But here’s the reality: Right now, one year later, the spectacle is still essentially me, my laptop, and whatever hours I can steal between work and family life.

cheers, to the spectacle’s first birthday and to one hundred years more!

And whilst I'm proud of what we've built, I'm constantly aware of all the stories we're not covering, all the perspectives we're missing, all the ways we could be doing this better.

That's why I'm writing this today on the birthday of the magazine, because I want to do more, and that means I’ll need to think about expansion and discussing support.

99.99% of what I publish is free. Which is why most of you probably don’t know about the long reads for paid supporters in the microscope, but I drop them now and again. I even have an upcoming long-read analysis on Syria releasing tomorrow:

These are longer, more analytical pieces that aim to find the truth in otherwise complex topics and they’re really informative because I take my time to paint a vivid picture. But this is not about the microscope.

Eventually, I’d like to bring on regular contributors from places mainstream media ignores. Build a proper video and audio storytelling network. I’d like the spectacle to continue growing as it has and become one of the many outlets in what I call the ‘new news’, that is, this developing, decentralised network of truth seekers and truth bringers. Honest, human news for humans.

I want to be able to pay journalists across the world for their work and create the infrastructure to survive platform purges and bans to ensure this beacon stays lit forever. There’s a lot I want to do. And that’s why I am asking for reader commitment to this project.

So here's the deal 🤝

For the next ten days, if you take out a yearly subscription to the magazine, I'll upgrade you lifetime access. No recurring payments. No future upsells. Just a clean way to invest in what we're building together and make sure you have full access to everything that’s coming…forever.

Subscribe once, get access for life. This will be the last time I do this promotion for the foreseeable future.

You could see this as you adding your brick to the spectacle fortress. Helping me to turn this passionate side project into something robust and substantial. With the growth we’ve seen this year, we’re already well on our way to filling the gaps corporate media so dutifully creates so why not help me to accelerate that?

If you've ever read one of my pieces and thought 'Why isn't everyone covering this?', here's your chance to help make sure more of that work happens. Together, we are building something strong enough to break through the narratives.

Either way, I appreciate every one of you for reading, for sharing, and for caring about the stories that matter. Here's to year two and many more!

Alternatively…

Buy me a sandwich 🌯