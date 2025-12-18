Good day, spectators,

And first off, I must apologise for the relative quiet from the spectacle over the past couple of weeks. I've been grappling with a severe, months-long flare-up of Crohn's disease, a battle I have fought oftentimes before but took me out of the fight for a while there. I'm now beginning a new treatment and, thankfully, starting to feel the fog lift.

So I'm back. And there's no issue that demands our attention more urgently than the one we turn to today.

The title of today's post isn't rhetorical. It's a statement of fact. When I speak of a genocide being 'immeasurable', I'm speaking of a horror that transcends the already staggering numbers of the dead and maimed. It encompasses the calculated, systematic destruction of every condition necessary for life, extended into every season. In Gaza, this winter is not a simple change in the weather, it's a weapon of mass suffering, and it's being deployed with precision.

infants are freezing to death in flooded tents.

This isn't speculation either, it's 2025 and we don't have to wonder about these things. Palestinian doctors have reported infants freezing to death in displacement camps. Just the other day, Gaza's Ministry of Health confirmed a two-week-old infant succumbed to the cold and wet. The science is simple: malnourished bodies, already depleted of fat and muscle, cannot generate the heat needed to survive this cold and damp. The UN warns the risk of hypothermia is 'heightened', with babies in 'very high danger'. This is of course all well known, predictable, and entirely preventable but not whilst Israel controls the area.

Christians across the world, myself included, are preparing to celebrate the birth of a child in Bethlehem. This child was Palestinian and born into imperial occupation, he became a refugee fleeing state violence. Now infants are dying of cold in that same land and the irony is so savage it barely registers anymore, I can be alone in feeling this way. Jesus of Nazareth, a brown-skinned Palestinian Jew, has been whitewashed and weaponised by the very powers now enabling the slaughter of his descendants. Whilst churches worldwide are singing carols about peace on earth, Palestinian Christians in Gaza—the oldest Christian community in the world to be clear—are being bombed, starved, and frozen alongside their Muslim neighbours.

This Christmas, there will be no mass in Gaza City's ancient, beautiful churches. In fact, I think most have been destroyed. Those that are standing are empty, their congregations dead, displaced, or trapped. The message of this season is being systematically violated in the land where it was born.

the siege has turned the sky and the earth against the people.

Imagine you've been bombed relentlessly for two years. You survive, and you shelter in the skeletal remains because the alternative is a ragged tent. Then the winter storms come. The rain seeps into the cracks left by the bombs, saturating the compromised foundations. And then, as we've seen in Gaza City's Shati camp and elsewhere, the building collapses on you and your family. This has happened repeatedly. At least 13 buildings collapsed in a single recent storm. Gazan authorities warn that thousands of partially destroyed buildings are now grave dangers to the hundreds of thousands sheltering in them and those in the tents, well I'll let the video footage speak for that one…

For those people, the situation is beyond dire. Winter storms have damaged, destroyed, or washed away approximately 110,000 of the 135,000 displacement tents in Gaza. Over 53,000 tents were partially or fully flooded in one week alone. People aren't just cold; they're drowning in their tents, surrounded by rivers of floodwater mixed with raw sewage and chemicals from bombs and who knows what else. The result is a predictable, vicious cycle: contaminated water spreads gastrointestinal disease, whilst the cold suppresses immune systems, leading to more death from what aid workers call 'entirely preventable causes'.

This is a policy choice, another one facilitated by our western governments.

the aid exists and it's being deliberately blocked.

The aid to prevent this all, think tents, blankets, winter clothes, plastic sheeting, tools to repair water systems, all exists. It's sitting in warehouses. The United Nations reports it has these supplies 'ready to enter Gaza'. Yet, they're blocked. A story we are all too familiar with at this point.

The conclusion we can draw from this is clear. Knowing the climate, knowing the total destruction of the built environment, and knowing the vulnerability of a starved and traumatised population, the powers that be are wilfully blocking the means of survival from reaching 2.2 million people. When you know a storm is coming, you strip a population of shelter, and then you nail the door shut on the supply of tarps and timber, you're not a bystander. You're an executioner wielding the elements.

this is what immeasurable looks like.

It's the mum burning plastic for heat, poisoning her children with toxic fumes because fuel is blocked. It's the child who survived a blast now dying of a respiratory infection in a waterlogged tent. It's the 1.3 million people currently in need of shelter assistance as the rain falls. It's the cumulative, grinding attrition of life that never appears in the headline casualty figures but constitutes the very essence of a genocide—the destruction of a group 'in whole or in part'.

The storm clouds over Gaza aren't meteorological. They're political. The genocide didn't pause for winter; it just changed its uniform to the colour of rain and mud.

As we sit in our heated homes this Christmas season, as we celebrate with family and reflect on the year passing, please think of Palestine.

a personal ask, and an offer from me.

Before I sign off, I need to be honest with you about something. Being sick with Crohn's for so long left my income is extremely limited. As you know, the spectacle is free but Christmas, is expensive. And whilst I'd never normally make my financial situation your concern, I've put together an offer that I hope serves us both.

If you subscribe for one year right now, I'll immediately upgrade you to a lifetime premium subscription. You pay once, you read forever. As I eventually think about ways to introduce paywalls in 2026 to sustain my work, you'll have complete access to everything—past, present, and future—without ever paying another penny.

This is my way of saying: I need your support to keep doing this work, to keep speaking truth about about empire, about the stories the mainstream media ignores or distorts. And in return, you get permanent access to a magazine that will never stop fighting to expose…well…‘the spectacle’.

As we reach 10,000 subscribers, if you've found value in what I do here, if these articles have informed you, angered you, or moved you, I'm asking you to consider supporting the magazine at this crucial moment. Click below to subscribe, and you'll be automatically upgraded to lifetime access. This offer is valid until the 31st of December.

Alternatively feel free to leave a tip, every contribution keeps me going one day more.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Thank you for reading, for sharing, for caring and thank you for being part of this growing community. When I started the magazine a year ago I did not think we would be at 10,000 subscribers. But here we are, onwards!

On that note, I’ll let you go,

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

Read more from the magazine: