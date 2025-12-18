the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
19hEdited

Hi Deaglan

No apologies necessary. You’re suffering from an extremely debilitating condition. I hope your treatment involves anti inflammatory infusions like my great-nephew gets for ulcerative colitis. I have run of the mill colitis and have had some success eating a banana every day. Could possibly be worth a try?

The situation you described in Gaza CANNOT be overstated. I’ve almost grown to hate the fact that I have a warm dry home and enough to eat. I just DO NOT UNDERSTAND why my own comfort is acceptable while nearly two million are drowning in ice water containing raw sewage. Babies freezing to death. These people under control of the filthiest, most evil regime the world has ever known, that makes Nazi Germany look like Shangri La.

I do not denigrate you for your belief in god, but this is why I Nature is my only deity. That includes human nature, which is despicable. I celebrate the Solstice, not Christmas.

And to anyone who believes that Jesus was born on Dec. 25, you couldn’t be more incorrect. (1). Christmas was placed on a date close to the solstice in order to win over pagans like myself. (2). Shepherds are ONLY in the fields at night during lambing season, which is late winter. (3). Jesus was most assuredly not a Capricorn. His characteristics were those of PISCES, indicating his birth would have been late winter.

PS I want every whore in Washington who’s ever taken a dime from AIPAC condemned to a lifetime of such conditions

OWENS/CARLSON ‘28

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jo Waller's avatar
Jo Waller
1dEdited

Hiya Deaglan sorry you've been ill. My inner helper just shouted 'does he know to ditch the dairy- especially cheese?' https://jowaller.substack.com/p/a-tiny-water-flea-has-31000-genes?utm_source=publication-search i'm sure you have explored every avenue for crohns' but it's very effective i hear as cuts down on the secondary bile acids that bilophilia wadsworthia proliferate on causing inflammation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture