Good day, spectators,

And let me tell you about the latest episode in Britain’s increasingly confident slide into authoritarian absurdity. On Monday, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced that the UK would officially designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation, making it a criminal offence to invite support for, express a positive opinion about, or assist the IRGC in any way. The penalty for doing so is up to fourteen years in prison. The stated justification is that the IRGC has been linked to threats and intimidation in the UK, including an arson attack on four Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green in March, which was in fact claimed by a separate group called. That is the full extent of the evidence. One arson attack, claimed by a different organisation. Fourteen years in prison.

What the government is doing, in plain language, is making it illegal to hold a political opinion that the Empire finds inconvenient, and dressing that up as counter-terrorism policy. It is not a new trick. But they are getting bolder about it, and bolder about not caring whether anyone notices.

the Streisand effect, again.

It is worth pausing to remember what happened the last time the British government tried this particular manoeuvre, because it did not go especially well.

Not long ago, they proscribed Palestine Action, the direct action group targeting companies profiting from the arms trade with Israel, branding it a terrorist organisation. The result was precisely the opposite of what they intended. Thousands of people flooded into the streets specifically to declare their support for Palestine Action, because when you tell the British public that something is illegal to support, a meaningful portion of them will immediately go and support it. Thousands and thousands of people have since been arrested for holding cardboard signs.

Watch: Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja arrested under the UK’s Terrorism Act. He was amongst hundreds of protestors arrested for holding signs which say ‘I oppose genocide - I support Palestine Action’.

In fact, the UK’s justice system has become so backed up that activists are being held on remand for seventeen months, triple the legal limit. A High Court subsequently ruled the proscription unlawful but the government appealed, rigged the case and made it lawful once more.

Now, with the IRGC, they are doing it again. They are going to criminalise support for Iran’s main military arm, and I predict the same thing will happen: a Streisand Effect with more people declaring solidarity than would ever have done so without the ban, more arrests, more court backlogs, more public money spent prosecuting people for their opinions while the justice system groans under the weight of the government’s own overreach. One wonders, genuinely, what they think they are doing. It is as if running the country is a secondary concern, something to be fitted in around the more important business of policing what people are allowed to think about foreign affairs.

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the irony that is not subtle.

Here is the part that requires no embellishment, because in my opinion, the facts are sufficiently damning on their own.

The IRGC has not committed a terrorist attack on British soil. The recent arson in Golders Green, the government’s primary piece of evidence, was claimed by a different organisation. And yet, expressing support for the IRGC will now carry a potential fourteen-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces are actively engaged in a genocide against the Palestinian people as we speak. They are ethnically cleansing southern Lebanon. They are running what can only honestly be described as a concentration camp in Gaza and death camps in occupied Palestine, committing a plethora of crimes against humanity on a daily basis that are visible to anyone with an internet connection and the willingness to look. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants. The International Court of Justice has ruled that a plausible case of genocide exists. The evidence is not in dispute by anyone operating in good faith.

And the British government is not even thinking of proscribing the IDF.

It is not criminalising those who express support for Israel’s military. It is not making it illegal to hold a positive opinion about the forces conducting that genocide. It is doing the precise opposite, continuing to license arms exports, continuing to maintain diplomatic relations, continuing to find reasons why the situation is more complicated than it looks when the situation is not, in fact, more complicated than it looks.

It was not the IRGC that seized British citizens from the Freedom Flotilla in international waters, brutalising and sexually abusing them. That was Israel. That was the IDF. British people, kidnapped and abused by a foreign military, and the government’s response was to continue selling them military weapons. The IRGC, which has not done this, is the terrorist organisation. The logic is not complicated once you understand the variable that explains it: Israel lines the pockets of British politicians, and Iran does not.

graduation ceremony for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) cadets at Imam Hussein University in Tehran.

manufacturing consent, as always.

It does not go unnoticed that this announcement arrives in the wake of Donald Trump restarting his war on Iran, a war that the United States had already lost once before being dragged back into it by a president who is constitutionally incapable of taking a loss. The timing of the UK’s proscription is not accidental. Britain is doing what Britain does in these moments, falling into line behind American foreign policy and providing the diplomatic and legal architecture that makes the Empire’s projects look like an international consensus rather than a unilateral exercise of power.

This is how consent is manufactured. Not just through the media, though the mainstream media definitely plays its role dutifully enough. But through law, through the criminal justice system, through the slow narrowing of what it is permissible to say and think and express in public. If you can be imprisoned for fourteen years for saying something positive about Iran’s military, then the number of people willing to analyse the US-Iran conflict from anything other than the approved angle will decline, because the personal cost of doing so has been made very high. That is the point. It has always been the point.

They are as quick as lightning when it comes to geopolitical opponents but the ICC, the ICJ, the documented genocide, the sexual abuse of British citizens in international waters — on those matters, it is eyes shut and mouth zipped tight. And that’s because those matters implicate a friend who is generous with money and useful to the Empire’s strategic interests.

This is the free and democratic West they are so proud of. A country where supporting a foreign military defending itself from imperialism carries a fourteen-year sentence, provided it is the wrong foreign military. A country where thousands are arrested for holding signs while war criminals are welcomed with open arms. A country where the government uses counter-terrorism law to police political opinion while the justice system collapses under the weight of its own authoritarian overreach. They are not trying to protect the British people and they never were. They are trying to protect the Empire, and to make it as costly and frightening as possible to say so out loud.

The UK has made it illegal to support Iran’s military. It has not made it illegal to support Israel’s genocide. That is the policy and it’s no coincidence.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

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