the spectacle

the spectacle

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Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
3d

At some point they're just simply going to make it illegal to have any negative thoughts about Israel

Britain is really just becoming airstrip one

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
3d

Just before the French Revolution: People were starving, the Courts were backed up for years.

What happened in France? The people got sick and tired of waiting for Justice.

They stormed the Bastille letting ALL prisoners out.

Meanwhile, a propaganda war started by the British, across the North Sea came into effect.

The 'surly' British were shaking in their boots in case the Revolution came to the GREAT BRITISH Isles!

Many people in the UK were imprisoned for supporting the French.

Is it not wonderful to see History repeating itself!

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