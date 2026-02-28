Good day, spectators,

And this is going to be less of an article and more of a rant so just bear with me. As you undoubtedly know, this morning, the United States and its tumour Israel launched a coordinated, unprovoked military attack on the sovereign nation of Iran.

The tyrant Donald Trump described it as ‘massive and ongoing combat operations’, a ‘preventative self-defense attack’ aimed at destroying Iran’s missile programme and preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon. Israeli officials called it a ‘preemptive strike’ after months of ‘close and joint planning’. The strikes targeted senior Iranian leadership, this including the Supreme Leader, the President, and the head of the armed forces as well as military facilities across the country. They hit all sorts including primary schools:

Watch: The Deputy Governor of Hormozgan province in Iran reports that 36 female students were killed in an attack carried out by Israeli warplanes on all-girls school in the city of Minab.

Within hours, Iran retaliated, launching some missiles at US military bases across the Middle East. Explosions were reported from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh. Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan. A US Navy base was struck. I am sure there will be more developments throughout the day but one thing is clear and that is that the region is now on fire.

And as the smoke rises, the rest of the world is left to ask a question so obvious it should not need asking: who, exactly, is the threat here?

the mask is off, and it has been for a while.

Let us be clear about what the United States has become after decades of impunity. Not what it pretends to be, not what it claims to represent, but what it actually does. The ‘rules-based order’ was always a fiction, a club for the powerful, a weapon against anyone brown people who dared to chart their own course. But in the past few months, the United States has stopped even pretending.

Look at the record. Just the one in recent memory: The United States under both the Democrats and Republicans funded and armed genocide in Palestine, an ongoing genocide. US weapons, US diplomatic cover, US-supplied F-35s—all used to bomb refugee camps, hospitals, and schools. The International Court of Justice is investigating. The evidence is overwhelming. The US continues to send the bombs.

Then, the United States kidnapped the democratically elected president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, from his own palace in January, flying him to a US jail on charges that have no conceivable basis in international law. It was an act of piracy, state-sponsored kidnapping, and a flagrant violation of sovereignty.

On top of that, the United States is strangling Cuba. For over 60 years, the embargo has starved the Cuban people of medicine, food, and fuel. Cuba, a country that has never attacked anyone, that sends doctors to disaster zones whilst the US sends bombs, is being slowly, deliberately suffocated.

And now, Iran. Strikes launched in the middle of negotiations. ‘All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation’, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. ‘No one doubted it. No one really wanted to negotiate anything.’ The US talks peace whilst preparing for war. It always has.

And he’s right.

Let’s dwell for a moment on the phrase ‘preventive self-defense attack’. This is the language of imperialism, the vocabulary of dystopian doublespeak from a power that recognises no law but its own. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide put it plainly: ‘The attack is described by Israel as a preventive strike, but it is not in line with international law. Preventive attacks require an immediately imminent threat.’

There was no imminent threat. There were negotiations. Iran was engaging. And the US struck anyway. This is not self-defence. This is just aggression, plain and simple. It is the same logic that invaded Iraq on a lie, that bombed Libya into chaos, that has destabilised every region it has touched.

And yet, from Western capitals, from the European Union, from the chorus of countries that jump at any excuse to sanction Russia, there is... what? A whisper. A murmur. A plea for ‘restraint’ that applies equally to aggressor and victim. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese went further, saying his country ‘supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon’ and that ‘Australia stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression’.

Read that again. Australia supports the bombing of a sovereign nation engaged in negotiations. Servile, pathetic, complicit.

The EU’s most academically disabled official, Kaja Kallas, called the situation ‘perilous’ and said ‘protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority’. No sanctions. No condemnation. No consequences for the country doing the bombing. Switzerland expressed being ‘deeply alarmed’. Malaysia called it a ‘catastrophe’. Slovenia urged dialogue. All worthy sentiments, but none of them will stop a single bomb.

Compare this to the treatment of Russia. When Moscow acts, sanctions are rolled out within hours. Assets are frozen. Athletes are banned. The entire apparatus of Western power mobilises. Yet when the United States bombs a country in the middle of negotiations, kidnaps foreign leaders, and starves an island nation, the response is... concerned statements.

The double standard is not a bug. It is the feature. The rules only apply to those outside the club.

where is BDS US?

This is where we must ask a question that has been waiting far too long for an answer. If we can boycott Israel for its crimes, if we can divest from companies complicit in genocide, if we can sanction Russia for its aggression then why is there no organised, mass movement to boycott, divest from, and sanction the United States?

Hmm.

The US is the banker, the arms dealer, the diplomatic shield, and the military enforcer of the very systems we claim to oppose. It is the primary funder of the genocide in Gaza. It is the kidnapper of Venezuelan presidents. It is the strangler of Cuba. It is the country that just bombed Iran in the middle of negotiations.

Where are the calls for BDS US? Where are the campaigns to pressure universities to divest from US defence contractors? Where are the consumer boycotts of American goods? Where is the mass movement to treat the United States as the rogue nation it has become?

The silence on this front is deafening. And it reveals a painful truth: for many in the Western left, anti-imperialism is still geographically conditional. It is easier to boycott a country 6,000 miles away than to confront the Empire in whose belly we live.

And yet, there are signs that the world is finally seeing clearly. A recent poll in Germany found that 65% of Germans now view the United States as one of the greatest threats to world peace. This is a dramatic rise from just 24% in 2024. In Denmark, 60% now consider the US an adversary. In Poland, historically one of America’s most reliable partners, a majority now say the US is no longer a reliable ally.

This is not anti-Americanism for its own sake. This is the world waking up to what the Empire actually is. The mask has slipped, and people are seeing the face beneath.

The United States currently maintains comprehensive sanctions against Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela. It enforces sectoral sanctions against Russia and China. It threatens secondary sanctions against any country that dares to trade with its designated enemies. It is the world’s primary sanctioner, the global enforcer of economic warfare. And yet, it faces no sanctions itself. Not one. Because the architecture of global finance was built by and for the United States, and there is currently no mechanism to turn that architecture against its architect.

This has to change. Not because sanctions are a good thing, in fact I think they are a blunt and often brutal instrument. That being said, the asymmetry is itself a form of violence. The Empire cannot be allowed to judge the world whilst being judged by no one.

the question that matters.

This morning, Iran was bombed. Civilians will die. The region will burn. And the United States will claim it was acting in self-defence, in the name of peace, in pursuit of freedom.

We have heard this before. We heard it before Iraq. We heard it before Libya. We heard it before every war the Empire has ever fought.

The only question that matters now is: will we let them get away with it again?

We must demand an immediate end to US aggression against Iran. We must demand the lifting of all sanctions on Cuba, Venezuela, and every nation strangled by the Empire. We must demand accountability for the kidnapping of Maduro. We must demand an end to US weapons sales to Israel.

And we must start asking the question that no one in power wants to hear: if the United States is the greatest threat to world peace, why aren’t we treating it like one?

The Empire has spent decades building a system to control the world. That system will one day be used against it. The only question is whether we have the courage to start building that future now.

Today, Iran was bombed. Tomorrow, it could be someone else. The Empire never rests and we can’t either.

And on that note, I’ll let you go for the weekend,

