And this morning, I had a little laugh as I saw a headline that perfectly encapsulated the so-called 'special relationship' between the US and the UK: Lindsey Graham, one of Donald Trump’s more barky dogs, threatened to “crush” the UK economy should it dare to fulfil its obligations under international law by arresting war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

The UK did decide to comply, albeit after an awkward 24-hour silence, probably because Keir Starmer had to FaceTime Netanyahu beforehand, saying something along the lines of, “No hard feelings, mate. I’m sure it won’t go anywhere.”

But we mustn't be so naïve as to mistake Graham’s words as some kind of one-off lapse in diplomacy. This is a sign of things to come. Trump’s incoming administration promises a cavalcade of clowns like Graham, unafraid to intimidate supposed allies and bully their way through the world. The relationship between the UK and the U.S. is probably going to become increasingly one-sided, with the former being expected to play the obedient sidekick in this toxic duo.

How long will the UK be demeaned before recognising that this friendship is just a bit crap?

a toxic marriage.

For decades, the United States and the United Kingdom have clung to the myth of their 'special relationship'—a term that has become shorthand for an arrangement where the UK gives, and the U.S. takes. This relationship has always been uneven, but recent years have made it painfully clear that the UK plays the subordinate role. From Iraq to Afghanistan, Britain has eagerly followed its master into sticky quagmires, sacrificing its own credibility and resources while receiving little more than an enthusiastic pat on the back in return.

Recent events serve to highlight the continued degradation of this dynamic. Consider AUKUS, where the U.S. and Australia struck a deal behind the UK's back, relegating Britain to little more than an afterthought in its own supposed sphere of influence. Or even the now-infamous failure Brexit: while UK politicians parroted promises of a lucrative trade deal with Washington, the U.S. served up a lukewarm menu of compromises and delays.

Now, we have Lindsey Graham blustering about crushing the UK economy over an international arrest warrant—an issue where Britain is simply adhering to the law. Instead of taking a quick and principled stance like most countries, the UK dilly-dallied for a whole day, likely debating whether it was worth the risk of upsetting its moody partner across the foam. The spectacle—pun intended—of this hesitation reveals the UK’s true position in this so-called partnership: the submissive one, fully suited and gagged.

forecast: more bluster and bullying.

Better get used to the likes of Lindsey Graham threatening the UK—this is the rhetoric we can expect more of under Trump’s incoming administration: a cacophony of cu—ahem, loudmouths who treat international relationships like high school drama.

Graham’s comments expose a really disturbing reality. In the eyes of the U.S., adherence to international law isn’t just optional—it’s somehow an insult or affront. Britain’s willingness to consider the ICC warrant for Netanyahu was met not with the respect one would expect from a ‘modern, democratic’ country, but with aggression. For Washington, the idea of accountability apparently only applies to brown people and Putin, not allies.

If the U.S. is willing to threaten economic devastation over a legal obligation, what’s to stop it from demanding further concessions in the future? The UK, already weakened post-Brexit, cannot afford to keep kowtowing to American demands while receiving nothing but scorn in return.

a pariah was born.

With the likes of Lindsey Graham and his ilk, the U.S., the self-proclaimed defender of a ‘rules-based international order,’ is eroding its own perceived legitimacy. Shielding ‘friends’ like Israel from accountability while bullying genuine allies like the UK sends a clear message: international law only matters when it serves Washington’s interests… and that’s sinister as hell. Bear in mind these are the same people telling us to worry about China—while China minds its own business and is lightyears ahead on the US on things like infrastructure.

As Washington continues to isolate itself, its allies may begin to question whether American partnership is worth the effort and cost. Graham’s outburst should be a wake-up call: if this is how the U.S. treats its ‘special friends,’ what hope is there for the rest of us? If the U.S. continues down this path, it risks becoming what it pretends to despise—a fading empire, shouting into the void.

But then again, maybe that’s a good thing.

And on that note, I shall begone. Thanks for reading as always,

