So, if you spend any amount of time engaging in the discourse around geopolitics then you will almost certainly have heard the assertion that Palestinians are so troublesome that even their neighbours and Muslim brothers in the Islamic world do not want to allow them to seek refuge in their countries.

Now for anybody that possesses a brain, this is blatantly false. But I'm not just going to say that, instead, I am going to explain the situation for the people who might have missed the lecture.

tl;dr version

There was never a unanimous decision by the Arab League to reject Palestinian refugees—this is a myth.

The claim that "even Arab countries don’t want Palestinians" is pushed by Israel to shift blame and undermine the Palestinian cause.

This narrative wrongly paints Palestinians as unwanted wanderers, distracting from Israel’s responsibility for the refugee crisis.

Arab countries have supported Palestinians for decades, though their approaches differ due to political and historical reasons.

Jordan granted millions of Palestinians citizenship, balancing humanitarian support with national interests.

Lebanon provides refuge but doesn’t naturalise Palestinians to avoid disrupting its sectarian balance and to preserve Palestinians' right of return.

Many Arab countries avoid full integration to maintain Palestinian identity and uphold the right of return, crucial for preserving Palestine’s claim to statehood.

The myth distorts the truth, aiming to weaken international sympathy for Palestinians and their struggle for nationhood.

genesis of the myth

The chances are you've heard it before, "Even the other Muslim countries don't want the Palestinians!" Supporters of Israel love this one , but like most convenient fairy tales surrounding Palestine, this ‘fact’ is built on dodgy foundations

The origins of this myth come, like most problems in the area, from the foundation of Israel after hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from their homes during the Nakba. This left the Zionists with a PR problem: the whole world saw Israel as the aggressor. So what’s a fledgling state to do? Redirect the blame, of course! Over the past few decades, Israeli officials, lobbyists, and their supporters have spun this lie to suggest that Arab nations don’t wish to help the Palestinians because they are troublesome.

Now, it’s important to understand why this narrative has been so appealing to proponents of Israel. By suggesting that even Arab nations want nothing to do with Palestinians, it achieves two things:

It shifts blame: Instead of Israel being seen as the primary force behind the dispossession and suffering of Palestinians, it shifts part the blame onto the Palestinians themselves. "Look," they cry, "even their Arabs brothers don't want them! Maybe they’re the ones causing problems after all!" It delegitimises the Palestinian cause: The myth serves as a way to delegitimise the idea of Palestinian nationhood altogether. By framing Palestinians as unwanted wanderers, it paints them as a people without a true homeland—peripheral people who would be better off just being absorbed by neighbouring countries whose cultures are just similar enough to make it work.

What’s worse is that this idea didn’t emerge in a vacuum. It’s been nurtured and spread over decades through political rhetoric, media manipulation, and even casual online conversations. It’s a narrative that thrives in spaces where complex historical topics are reduced to easy-to-digest soundbites. A nuanced and layered issue is boiled down to “If Palestinians are so hard done by, why don’t their Muslim friends just take them in?”

The truth, of course, is far more complicated than that. Obviously, Arab countries have been heavily involved in supporting Palestinians for decades, but as with most things in geopolitics, the reality is more murky.

Next, I’ll try to unpack the real actions taken by Arab countries to support Palestinians, debunking this myth piece by piece.

friends at arms length

Oftentimes, when you see someone online bringing up the old ‘Even Arabs don’t want Palestinians,’ talking point, it’s accompanied with some form of infographic suggesting all the Arabic countries sat together and decided not to help Palestine—this is patently incorrect.

In fact, Arab countries have played a massive role in supporting Palestinians over the decades—just not in ways that fit into a simplistic narrative. So I’m going to start at the beginning.

there was never a unified agreement on Palestine

One thing I really want to underline from the get go: there has never been a single, unified agreement within the Arab League (an organisation comparable to the European Union) about how to handle the Palestinian refugee crisis. This is extremely important because people far too often expect Arab countries to act as a hivemind when, in fact, they’ve approached the issue in various ways based on their own national interests, historical contexts, and political calculations. Let’s look at some examples from Palestine’s closest neighbours.

Jordan: citizenship and strategy

One of the most potent examples of Arab support for Palestinians can be seen in Jordan. Jordan has been a major recipient of Palestinian refugees since 1948, and over time, the country has granted citizenship to millions of Palestinians. Almost unbelievably, the majority of Jordan's population today is of Palestinian descent including its Queen.

But Jordan's policy wasn’t just a humanitarian act—there are things going on behind the scenes too. As a neighbouring country, Jordan had to manage both the humanitarian crisis and its national interests. Integrating Palestinians into Jordanian society helped prevent unrest and foster stability within its borders, while also showing support for the broader Palestinian cause.

Lebanon: struggles with sectarianism

Lebanon’s approach has been considerably different, but with good reason. Lebanon has provided refuge to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, but they have not yet been granted citizenship. To some, this may seem cruel but the reality is, as always, more complicated.

Lebanon is a deeply sectarian society balanced between the Christian, Sunni, and Shia Muslim communities. The introduction of a large population of Palestinian refugees was always going to throw that balance off greatly. It’s a valid concern rooted in Lebanon's own internal struggles and the last thing Lebanon needs is more sectarian conflict.

More importantly though, many Palestinians themselves don’t want to be naturalized in Lebanon…because they’re not Lebanese. They would prefer to go back to their home and never jeopardise that right to return. It’s more than just a question of paperwork—this is about preserving their identity as Palestinians. Lebanon’s refusal of naturalising Palestinians is a way of protecting that right, ensuring that Palestinians remain Palestinian, even in exile.

the wider Arabic world

Elsewhere, responses to Palestinian refugees have varied. Syria, Egypt, and Iraq have taken in many thousands of Palestinians over the years, offering varying degrees of support, though political upheavals and internal issues in these countries have sometimes limited what they could provide.

What unites these countries is their refusal to completely absorb Palestinians into their societies in a way that would erase their identity. It’s a delicate balancing act between offering support and not inadvertently helping Israel achieve its goal of erasing Palestine off the map.

the core of the issue: the sacred right

The right of return is perhaps the single most crucial aspect of the Palestinian struggle. It is enshrined in international law, specifically UN Resolution 194, which calls for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to their homes. By absorbing Palestinian refugees into other Arab nations and granting them citizenship en masse, the Palestinian claim to their homeland could be erased.

Be under no illusion, Arab leaders understand this. They recognise that if they were to fully integrate Palestinians and allow them to assimilate into their societies, it would give Israel the green light to say, “Look, they’ve found homes elsewhere. There’s no need for a right of return. Let’s continue chomping up large swathes of Palestinian land and homes!”

But the Zionist project has always been about more than just land. It’s also been about erasing the Palestinian identity to solidify Israel’s legitimacy. By creating a myth that Palestinians are unwanted and casting doubt on their right to return, Israel aims to undermine the very idea that Palestine was ever a nation.

Arab governments understand that as long as Palestinians remain in exile, without fully integrating into host nations, their claim to return to Palestine remains alive. Refugee camps, though a harsh reality, are also a political statement: We have not forgotten our homeland, and we will not let the world forget either.

a disingenuous claim

That “Arabs don’t want Palestinians"' is oversimplified and deliberately misleading. It attempts to flatten a complex geopolitical situation into a one-liner that suits a very particular narrative and one that serves to absolve Israel of responsibility for the refugee crisis it’s been fermenting for decades.

The lie has a malicious agenda. By shifting the focus onto the perceived failings of the Arab world, this myth seeks to undermine international sympathy for Palestinians and weaken their cause.

It ignores the reality of Arab nations providing significant humanitarian support, the complexities of citizenship laws, and, most importantly, the critical focus on preserving Palestine’s nationhood.

It is indeed a convenient distraction from Israel’s role in creating the refugee crisis, while also attempting to erode the legitimacy of Palestinian national identity but it’s nothing more than that.

Declan.

