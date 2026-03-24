the American dream.

Good day, spectators,

And let’s begin with a number so obscene that, for most of us, it is unfathomable: $200 billion.

Because that is the sum the Pentagon has reportedly requested to continue the unprovoked war on Iran which is a conflict now entering its fourth week. No end in sight, no clear objective, and no plausible path to victory. The Republican Senator Jim Banks of Indiana appeared on Fox News to defend this staggering sum, delivering some of the most contorted piece of political logic in my recent memory. Spending $200 billion on a war of aggression thousands of miles from American shores is, he insists…

‘America First’.

…‘It’s a big price tag,’ he continued, ‘but every dollar will be spent on America First priorities.’

I think we need to pause to appreciate the grotesque mental gymnastics required to call that ‘America First’.

Because here is the number that should haunt every American as it does me and I’m not even American: 72 million. That is the number of American adults, more than one in four, who lack dental insurance. They cannot afford routine care. They cannot afford preventive treatment. And so they wait. They wait until the pain becomes unbearable, until an infection spreads, until a tooth abscess turns into a brain abscess. They wait until the emergency room becomes their only option, where uninsured patients are 5.2 times more likely to end up than those with coverage.

A boy died recently in the United States. He had an infected tooth. The infection spread to his brain. He died because his family could not afford the dentistry that would have saved him. His name should be on every American politicians’ lips every time someone mentions $200 billion for bombs…but it won’t be. That is the country we are talking about.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assures Americans there is ‘plenty of money’ to fund the war. No need to raise taxes, no need to cut anything, just a ‘supplemental’. ‘We have a trillion dollars in this year’s budget for the military,’ he said breezily. A trillion dollars. For the military. While public schools crumble. While infrastructure decays. While 27% of adults go without dental care and 17% of low-income Americans have already lost six or more teeth to entirely preventable disease. There are homeless tent cities in every single city in the US:

a homeless encampment in San Francisco.

a homeless street in Phoenix.

The irony is so thick it could and should be bottled. Donald Trump, the man who launched this war, accused Iran of spending money on weapons instead of its own people. The audacity is genuinely breathtaking to me.

The contradictions are getting too spicy, and people are starting to pull threads.

the Empire’s humiliation.

So let’s talk about what that $200 billion is actually buying because so far, the picture is not pretty for our yank friends.

In the first two weeks of ‘Operation Epic Fury’ (a name that only a basement-dwelling troglodyte could come up with), Iran has inflicted an estimated $3.84 billion in damage on US military assets. Four AN/TPY-2 radars, key components of the THAAD missile defence system, were struck across the UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $2 billion. A $1.1 billion early warning radar at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar was hit. Eleven MQ-9 Reaper drones at $30 million each were downed. Three F-15E Strike Eagles were lost in a ‘friendly-fire' incident’ involving Kuwaiti air defences, $282 million gone. A KC-135 Stratotanker ‘crashed’ in western Iraq, killing all six crew members and costing another $80 million. Iran has claimed 3,200 US casualties in the first week alone, 200 killed and 3,000 wounded. The Pentagon disputes the numbers. The losses are not in dispute.

There’s definitely something almost comical about the logistical contortions required to sustain all of this. For example, it seems US bombers are flying from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, nearly 3,000 miles from Iran.

Watch: US bombers are refuelled and loaded with bombs at an RAF base in the UK. Via the excellent Declassified.

They require aerial refuelling for every mission. They burn millions of gallons of fuel. Why? Because basing them closer to Iran, in Qatar, in the UAE, in Saudi Arabia, would put them within range of Iranian missiles. And the Iranians have already demonstrated, with beautiful smoking ruins, that they can hit those bases. The USS Lincoln carrier group is keeping its distance. The Empire has been reduced to launching its bombers from a cold English airfield because it cannot keep them safe in its own Gulf bases. And that is a hilarious confession.

The United States has never won a war like this. It has never won a war against a prepared, determined adversary with the will to resist. Vietnam. Afghanistan. Iraq. The pattern is as ancient as it is unchanging: first you bomb a country into rubble, then you claim victory, and then you watch as the resistance grinds on for another decade until you fuck off with your tail between your legs.

And yet here is the US, contemplating $200 billion more.

the price at the pump.

But there is another number that matters more to most people than any Pentagon budget line. It’s the number on the petrol station sign.

On 16 March, Iran followed through on its long-standing threat and closed the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels affiliated with or aiding the United States and its allies. The Strait carries approximately 21 million barrels of oil per day, roughly one-fifth of global supply. The result was instant and brutal. Brent crude spiked to $119 per barrel within 48 hours, a 34% increase from pre-war levels. In the United States, the national average for a gallon of petrol hit $4.87, its highest level since 2022. In California, drivers are paying over $6.50. In the UK, petrol is hovering around £1.78 per litre.

data shows a dramatic spike in prices across the board .

The US administration’s response has been predictably to blame Iran. ‘The Iranian regime is holding the global economy hostage,’ Bessent said last week. ‘We will not be deterred.’ But the public is not buying the framing anymore . A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 62% of Americans believe rising fuel prices are a direct result of the administration’s decision to expand the war. Only 23% blamed Tehran. And they are right. Iran’s closure of the Strait is a logical, direct response to a war launched against it. It is predictable, rational, and frankly expected. It's not complicated in the slightest.

The people paying the price, as always, are not the people who made the decision. It’s the lorry driver in Ohio whose fuel costs just doubled. It’s the family in Manchester trying to decide between heating and eating. It’s the small business owner in Paris watching their margins evaporate. Donald Trump does not worry about his heating bill. Nor does Ursula von der Leyen. Keir Starmer does not calculate whether he can afford to eat breakfast. The distance between the war rooms and the petrol stations has never been greater, and the resentment has never been sharper. The Empire is discovering something Iran has always known: you can bomb a country, but you cannot bomb it into ignoring the price at the pump.

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the servile Europeans.

I would also like to highlight the role of Keir Starmer in this unfolding catastrophe.

He initially refused to allow US bombers to use UK bases. There was supposedly a disagreement where Trump was annoyed. But then, inevitably, Starmer folded and on the 20th of March, Downing Street announced that the UK would allow US forces to use British bases to launch strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz. As I showed you earlier, B-52 bombers and B-1 Lancers are now parked at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, being loaded with ordnance for missions against Iran. The British public can see it with their own eyes. Kemi Badenoch called it the ‘mother of all U-turns’.

Broken clocks and all that.

Starmer’s stated position is that the UK ‘does not believe in regime change from the skies’. He cites the lessons of Iraq. And yet his airbases are being used to launch strikes that have already killed over 1,300 Iranians, including the Supreme Leader, the religious figurehead of the entirety of Shia Islam. A YouGov poll found 49% of the British public oppose Trump’s strikes and 50% oppose the use of UK bases. The prime minister’s desperation is palpable because his government is collapsing. MPs and councillors are defecting to the Green Party, public services are degrading, the social safety net is fraying. And so he reaches for the oldest trick in the imperial playbook: distraction through foreign adventure. But it won’t work. I don't think the British public is buying it.

Watch: demonstrators march across London in protest of the US war on Iran.

Washington made the same category of mistake with the Iranian people themselves. It listened too closely to the monarchists in the diaspora, the same people who have not lived in Iran for decades, who fled the revolution and never returned. It convinced itself that these voices represented the nation. It began to believe its own propaganda. The Iranian people have other ideas. Millions have taken to the streets in mourning for their murdered leaders. They chant ‘Death to America’ not because they love their theocracy, but because they hate the Empire that is bombing their cities and assassinating their leadership. You cannot bomb a nation into loving you. You cannot kill your way to liberation. The resistance is unified, the missile stocks are substantial, and the United States is now contemplating $200 billion more to learn the same lesson it has refused to learn for seventy years.

Two hundred thousand million dollars is enough to provide dental care to every single uninsured American for a decade. Enough to rebuild crumbling schools. Enough to fund public housing. Enough to do almost anything except what it will be used for.

The people of the United States are dying from preventable diseases. They are working two jobs to pay rent. They are watching their children go hungry. And their government is asking for $200 billion to continue a war that no one can win, that no one asked for, and that only serves the interests of the machine that devours them. Even Lauren Boebert, Lauren Boebert, has said she will vote no on any war supplemental. ‘I am so tired of spending money elsewhere,’ she said. ‘I have folks in Colorado who can’t afford to live.’ She is right. And she is one of many. When you’ve lost Boebert, you’ve lost the room.

The Empire is haemorrhaging any legitimacy it’s built up both at home and abroad. Its wars are unwinnable. Its economy is buckling. Its people are suffering. And still it asks for $200 billion more to feed the machine that is devouring it from the inside.

The next time you hear a politician invoke ‘America First’, ask them which America? The America where children die from tooth infections? Or the America where Epstein-class defence contractors pocket $200 billion to continue a war that was lost before the first bomb fell?

And on that note, I’ll let you go for today.

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