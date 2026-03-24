the spectacle

the spectacle

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
1d

Saw an explanatory insight today. One of the junior dons has a company making military drones. Daddy told China no more purchases of theirs so The Family is making 750 million selling the trump variety to the Pentagon...

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
1dEdited

Hi Deaglan

I’ll start by saying that the billions spent in wars and genocide in West Asia have created the biggest obscenity of all: the loss of hundreds of thousands of human (and other-than-human) lives.

This is the real tragedy.

Having said this, I’m acquainted with a wonderful young man whose fiancé died of the same scenario you described about the boy with the infected tooth. When he first told me of it I could scarcely believe that this could happen in this country. Oh guess what, it can and it does.

I’m very fortunate to have excellent health and dental due to my husband being a GM retiree (that is, we’ll have it assuming GM stays solvent.) But he didn’t push pencils for a living; he crawled around inside dies the size of a house repairing them. Had his hand smashed in a press. People died in that plant. The shittier the job, the greater the reward, in some cases.

Everyone should enjoy the same ESPECIALLY those who labored in low-paying lines of work however.

Yes it’s impossible to wrap your head around the $200 billion figure and what it could mean not only to the American people, but in aid to undeveloped nations as well. I often think how nice it would be if this godforsaken country were know for its benevolence rather than its warmongering.

Sorry about the length of this post Deaglan. I will conclude by saying that I as an AmeriKKKan taxpayer would happily accept funding that amount to bring back the lives of the men, women and children who perished because of my government’s fuckery.

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