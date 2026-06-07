the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kiff's avatar
kiff
3d

Late stage capitalism is surveillance capitalism 🤑

Reply
Share
Kater Hannovoi's avatar
Kater Hannovoi
3d

deaglan, you have hit the nail on the head once more

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Declan Mulrooney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture