And I don’t think many of us here in the spectacle community are pretending the West's sudden interest in Palestinian statehood is progress. It's not. What we’re actually witnessing is a rogue, genocidal state being given a countdown timer. Israel is being given a sort of bureaucratic green light to rush its extermination campaign before the 'international community' pretends it’s shocked.

In the past month, we've witnessed an absolute masterclass in diplomatic sleight of hand. France promised to recognise Palestine…at the next UN session. A session which conveniently takes place after the summer recess. The UK floated a flaccid 'roadmap' which was tied to post-ceasefire talks (ie: never) and we saw Germany propose recognition only if Hamas is destroyed—a precondition they know is impossible.

the genocide helper, David Lammy, declared that ‘His majesty’s govt therefore intends to recognise the state of Palestine in five weeks. If Israel does not stop its genocide.’

The translation for all of this is:

'Finish your genocide by Q3, Netanyahu or else we'll pretend to be very cross in September!'

And the timing here isn't accidental either. These aren't genuine peace initiatives. I simply refuse to believe it. After all we’ve witnessed over the past two years, I am convinced our leaders are complicit in all of this. I believe they’re ‘in on the plan’ as it is geopolitically convenient.

These are all very carefully calibrated delays designed to give Israel maximum time to complete its ethnic cleansing whilst allowing Western leaders to claim they're 'working towards a solution'.

As I was writing this, I just received the news that Hamas has stated it won't disarm unless an independent Palestinian state is established. Who the hell blames them? It seems perfectly reasonable given the ongoing genocide. They can't trust anyone but themselves, and even if they did disband, another resistance group would inevitably fill the void. We've seen this pattern time and time again throughout world and Palestinian history.

Watch: The legendary Ghasan Kanafani, Palestinian revolutionary author, explains to a useless and clueless journalist why Palestinians continue to struggle.

But that's precisely the point. The West has created impossible preconditions specifically to ensure the process drags on indefinitely.

the maths of annihilation.

When I look at the current rates of destruction in Gaza, I am terrified because the prognosis is bleak.

By the time these governments actually act:

82% of Gaza's buildings will be rubble (we’re already at 65%). One in three children under two will be acutely malnourished and 100% of the population will have been homeless at least once.

Damage following an Israeli airstrike on the El-Remal aera in Gaza City.

I won’t stop saying this is orchestrated. They are giving Israel cover to 'complete' ethnic cleansing before sanctions theoretically begin. The bureaucratic delays aren't bugs in the system but features, carefully designed to run down the clock whilst Gaza burns.

Every 'roadmap' and 'timeline' and 'framework' is just another month for Israel to murder more children. Every committee meeting is another week of starvation. Every diplomatic shuffle is another day of mass graves.

If these Politicians honestly cared then they would feel the urgency in the same way we do as we witness an entire population starving and being wiped out. But they don’t because they don’t.

the Hague loophole.

Here's the sickest part in my assessment: by delaying recognition, they are ensuring that Palestine lacks full UN standing to escalate ICJ cases. No state, no standing. No standing, no consequences. It all adds up.

It's a legal Catch-22 designed to protect Israel from accountability. Palestine can't get justice because it's not recognised as a state, but it can't get recognised as a state because it's being systematically destroyed. Meanwhile, the very countries that could end this with a phone call sit in committees debating 'appropriate timelines' whilst children starve.

The International Court of Justice has already ordered Israel to stop the killing. That was 217 days ago. But without full state recognition for Palestine, enforcement remains toothless. The West knows this. Israel knows this. Only the dying seem unaware of the game being played over their corpses.

This has nothing to do with peace processes . They're extermination schedules dressed up as diplomacy. The West has given Israel a timeline: finish the job before we're forced to reluctantly act. Yet the reality is every delay, every precondition, every bureaucratic hurdle is another day for genocide to continue unimpeded…and it does. Because Israel is an insane, genocidal pariah state.

And when September comes, when the committees finally meet and the votes are cast, they'll express their shock at the devastation. They'll demand investigations into how things got so bad. They'll promise that 'never again' means something.

But they'll have given Israel exactly what it needed: time.

