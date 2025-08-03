the spectacle

William Bowles
4d

As long as the 'collective West' supports, condones, finances and arms Israel's genocidal extermination of Palestinians and Palestine, no amount of legalese, votes, condemnation, call it what you will, will change a damn thing!

Lee Rammelt
4d

I am with you on this. As a

Citizen of the Netherlands (host of the tribunal… Crapperdicrap shame on us) I have been cracking everything… biting on it until teeth break and gums bleed… are Second World War guilt blinders, devilish economics and rampant Islamophobia enough to “explain” my country’s behavior? I am beyond livid. At the point of chaining myself to the gates of the Prime Ministers house (Schoof is next level shithead) and scream. But I am female and the government is on holiday so nobody is going to give a shit about a hysterically shrieking banshee. Also; I want a pact with fellow humans. That come what may we stick it out. Never surrender. Never be silenced.

