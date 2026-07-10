Good day, spectators,

First, I need to apologise to you as it has been two weeks since I last wrote, which is a little unusual for me. Europe was hit by a heatwave of genuinely biblical proportions with temperatures past 40 degrees where I live, and that kind of heat makes writing feel impossible. When that cooled off, I took a break out of the city which I needed rather badly and do not regret in the slightest. But I am back, rested, and I feel I have picked the right topic to return to, because it’s been building up for weeks.

This one might be a bit longer than usual.

So let’s talk about a sporting event that is supposed to bring the world together. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is the biggest football tournament in history by almost every measurable metric: 48 teams, 104 matches and billions of viewers. It is sold to the world as a celebration of the beautiful game. What this iteration has become, in the hands of the United States of America, is something rather different . This World Cup is a vivid, humiliating, and at times darkly hilarious illustration of everything wrong with Western political culture. Not just with America, though America deserves the lion’s share of the blame. With the whole rotten system: the corruption, the racism, the servility of institutions before power, and the relentless, unstoppable commercialisation of everything that human beings have ever found joy in.

This is the only piece I will write about this World Cup. So I’ll try to make it count.

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welcome to the US.

There is a video circulating online that tells you everything you need to know about this tournament before a single ball was kicked. It shows two contrasting scenes: in Mexico, players stepping off planes to music, colour, and genuine festivity, welcomed as guests and as athletes and as human beings. In the United States, those same players descended the stairs to a wall of police and security personnel, treated like suspects before they had done anything except arrive.

Watch: How the US welcomed World Cup players above versus how Mexico welcomed them below.

The contrast is not subtle but nor is it accidental. It was the United States being the United States, with no shame.

The pattern of discriminatory treatment has been running through the entire tournament like a very obvious thread. Asian and African delegations bore the brunt of it, facing visa delays, invasive searches, and in some cases outright denial of entry. Iraq’s star striker Aymen Hussein was detained and interrogated for nearly seven hours upon arrival in Chicago, with no formal charges provided and none made. The team’s official photographer was detained for over ten hours and ultimately deported. The Uzbekistan national team was met with bomb-sniffing dogs, footage of which circulated internationally and drew the kind of criticism that the United States doesn’t even notice.

Members of the Senegalese delegation were required to remove their shoes and clothing for lengthy security searches that were not, by any visible account, applied to European or North American delegations. The South African team arrived significantly late because part of its delegation could not get visas in time. Even Scottish supporters eligible under the ESTA programme had their travel authorisations revoked days before departure, after tickets had been bought and accommodation booked.

Thousands of Moroccan fans who had purchased tickets were simply denied visas entirely.

This has nothing to do with security, of course. Instead, this was racial profiling dressed up as procedure, administered by an increasingly fascist country that has never quite grasped the distinction between the two.

More than 120 civil rights and human rights organisations issued an unprecedented travel warning for visitors to the United States ahead of the tournament, citing arbitrary denial of entry, detention, deportation, racial profiling, and suppression of speech. FIFA, the governing body whose job it is to protect the integrity of the competition and the welfare of its participants, looked at all of this and said essentially nothing.

the treatment of Iran.

No team was treated more disgracefully than Iran, and it is worth dwelling on this at some length, because the details are extraordinary even by the standards of everything else that happened.

The Iranian delegation spent days completing visa procedures at the US Consulate in Turkey. Fifteen members of the delegation, including coaching staff and the team manager, were denied visas outright and never made it to the tournament at all. The players who were granted entry were permitted only on match days, effectively preventing the team from establishing any normal pre-tournament preparation, any rhythm, any semblance of professional routine.

Then, when arriving to the US to play, they were subjected to vile abuse from Iranian monarchists and Zionists.

Watch: The Iranian national football team arrives at their hotel only to see a handful of Iranian monarchists and Zionists protesting their presence and accusing them of being terrorists.

For their first two matches in Los Angeles, the squad was allowed into the country only the day before the game and required to leave again the same day. They were based in Tijuana, Mexico, commuting across the border for each fixture in conditions that no other team in the tournament was asked to endure.

‘How is it possible we always have to travel to Tijuana?’ asked captain Mehdi Taremi. ‘We love the people of Mexico. But as professional players, in a professional competition, it’s not right.’ Coach Amir Ghalenoei, with a weary understatement that rather broke the heart, said: ‘I used to think that we were really a totally oppressed team, but after these three games, I have noticed that we also have bad luck as well.’ A senior Iranian official called the treatment ‘a clear sign of racial discrimination.’ Iran’s embassy in Sierra Leone called it ‘shameful’ that FIFA had awarded hosting rights to the United States at all.

I think we all agree.

And here is the thing: despite all of the imposed hindrances, Iran produced three draws and gave a spectacular performance against Belgium, earning a point against one of this tournament’s strongest sides. They were eliminated only on goal difference. The Iranian players, commuting from Tijuana, denied their staff, stripped of their preparation, managed to compete at a World Cup. The United States, the host nation which wishes to genocide their country, naturally could not manage to treat them like human beings.

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the referee they would not let in, and the red card that disappeared.

Whilst not the extent, two incidents, taken together, capture the corruption of this tournament more precisely than anything else.

The first: Omar Abdulkadir Artan, the 2025 CAF Men’s Referee of the Year and the first Somali official ever selected to referee at a World Cup finals, was denied entry at Miami International Airport. He was travelling on a diplomatic passport and had a valid visa yet no explanation was provided at the point of denial. FIFA confirmed, after speaking with US authorities, that he would miss the tournament entirely. The Trump administration later claimed Artan had ‘association with suspected members of terror organisations,’ offering no evidence whatsoever. Artan told the New York Times he had been questioned about links to Al-Shabaab and had told officials he knew nothing about the group.

Artan at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

The Somali Football Federation sought clarification from FIFA and Andrew Giuliani, who led the White House Task Force on the World Cup, said:

‘While I can’t go into the derog on that, I can tell you it was the right decision.’

So here we have a FIFA-selected official, travelling on a diplomatic passport with a valid visa, denied entry on the basis of an unsubstantiated terrorism allegation, with no due process and no appeal. FIFA shrugged.

The second incident just happened. In the round of 16, United States striker Folarin Balogun received a straight red card for a foul on Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic. Under the rules of the competition, as they have existed for the entirety of football’s history, he should have been suspended for the following match. This time, however, Donald Trump called his friend Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA who recently gave him a made-up peace prize and FIFA’s disciplinary committee subsequently suspended the automatic one-match ban for twelve months.. This has never happened before in the history of the sport. UEFA (the main European football body) called it a ‘red line’ that had been crossed. ‘Football, like any other sport, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition,’ the governing body said. ‘A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option.’

Luckily, Belgium did not need the referees as they beat the United States 4-1. After the fourth goal, several Belgian players performed what has become known as the ‘Trump dance,’ mocking the president directly on the pitch.

Watch: Belgium players doing the Trump Dance.

The official Belgium Instagram account posted a picture of Romelu Lukaku cupping his ear with the caption ‘overturn this.’

This all was, if I am completely honest with you, one of the more satisfying moments of the entire tournament thus far.

the commercialisation of everything.

FIFA has never been a clean organisation. It has never been innocent of greed or self-interest or the willingness to place its tournaments in countries that can write the largest cheques regardless of the human cost. We know this. We have always known this. But the United States managed, somehow, to take FIFA’s existing appetite for commercialisation and accelerate it to a speed that even seasoned observers such as myself found startling.

The hydration breaks are the clearest example. FIFA mandated three-minute breaks midway through each half of every match, regardless of weather conditions, framed publicly as a measure for player welfare in the American heat. Broadcasters used them to show advertisements. Infantino has since indicated that the feasibility of hydration breaks at future tournaments is being studied which means it will likely disappear after this World Cup. Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa, never a man to mince his words, said: ‘This sport has never had interruptions like this, and now it does. They add nothing and take away a lot.’ Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk questioned why breaks were occurring in conditions that did not warrant them. The answer, which everyone in football understood and nobody in FIFA’s communications department was going to say out loud, is that the breaks were not about the players. They were about the advertising slots. Player welfare was doing some truly Olympic-level heavy lifting as a justification.

fans have certainly had a lot to say about the advertising cough sorry, hydration breaks.

And then there is Infantino himself, who has made the transition from FIFA president to American enthusiast so completely that it is sometimes difficult to remember which job he actually holds. He was filmed in a VIP box celebrating Argentina’s goals with the kind of enthusiasm that FIFA’s supposed neutrality does not quite cover.

Watch: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia erupted in wild celebration inside the VIP box after Argentina's victory over Cape Verde

After Argentina’s round of 16 victory over Cape Verde, he told Argentine television: ‘A hug to all of Argentina and congratulations. My heart couldn’t take it this evening, even for me, who am (sic) neutral.’ Egypt’s players and coaching staff were furious after losing to Argentina in a controversial quarter-final. Striker Ziko said the championship was ‘rigged for Argentina.’ Coach Hossam Hassan was blunter: ‘They want the world champions to be there, they want Messi to be there. It’s a marketing thing. There was no respect and there was no fair play.’

I will not go so far as to say the tournament was fixed for Argentina. But I will note, because it does not go unnoticed for readers of the spectacle, that Argentina under Milei is one of the most US-friendly and Israel-friendly governments in Latin America, that Messi is a known Zionist, and that the head of FIFA was filmed celebrating their victories with undisguised joy. Make of that what you will.

the indictment.

Here, then, is what the 2026 World Cup actually is. A host nation that racially profiles the world’s athletes at the border and calls it security. A governing body that overturns a red card because the president of the United States made a phone call, and said nothing when a Somali referee was denied entry on the basis of an evidence-free terrorism allegation. Hydration breaks inserted into the fabric of the sport to accommodate American advertising schedules, dressed up as concern for player welfare. An Iranian team commuting from Tijuana. Thousands of Moroccan fans who bought tickets and were never allowed in. And presiding over all of it, a FIFA president who cannot quite keep the smile off his face when the right team scores.

The World Cup has never been a pure or innocent institution. But it has, at its best, been something…better? A familiar, genuine gathering of the world, a competition in which the smallest footballing nations can occasionally defeat the largest, a tournament in which, for a few weeks, the sport is the thing that matters. What the United States did was take that and run it through its own particular machine: the racism, the exceptionalism, the conviction that the rules apply to everyone except the people making them, the transformation of everything joyful into a revenue stream.

The next time you hear someone speak about Western values, about the rules-based international order, about the beacon on the hill, remember the Iranian players commuting from Tijuana. Remember Omar Abdulkadir Artan, detained at Miami airport with a valid visa and a diplomatic passport, while Andrew Giuliani told the press he couldn’t go into ‘the derog’ but assured everyone it was the right call. Remember Folaron Balogun’s red card, dissolved by a phone call. Remember the hydration breaks, and what they were really for because this is what Western political culture looks like when it hosts a football tournament. The sleaze, the corruption, the hypocrisy, the racism, the servility of institutions before power, the commercialisation of everything — it was all there, on the biggest stage in world sport, in front of four billion people.

The 2026 World Cup will be remembered as the worst of all time as it deserves to be.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

(As always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

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