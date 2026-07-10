the spectacle

the spectacle

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Arturo 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Arturo 🏳️‍🌈
Jul 10

Perhaps, a nation actively engaging in war should never be allowed to host a world cup?

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Batman
Jul 10

FUCK THE BALD PIECE OF SHIT PRO ISRAEL PRO RACISM WITH NO BALLS…AND FUCK THE PEDO IN CHIEF TOO 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

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