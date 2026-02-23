Good day, spectators,

And let’s say plainly what the Empire’s propaganda machine is never going to admit: the United States is preparing to attack Iran, and it is walking into a trap of its own making.

The military buildup is undeniable.

Two aircraft carrier strike groups accompanied by over a dozen warships, scores of F-35s, F-22s, and F-15s, Patriot batteries, and enough aerial refuelling tankers to sustain a prolonged campaign.

This is the largest American deployment in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. At the same time, Donald Trump has publicly named the island of Diego Garcia in Chagos and the UK’s RAF Fairford as staging grounds. The pieces are on the board.

But there is the an uncomfortable truth that Washington’s war planners are either ignoring or gambling the house on: Iran is not Iraq. Iran is not Afghanistan and Iran is not Vietnam.

And unlike all of those nations and every nation the United States has attacked in its imperial rampage, Iran has spent decades preparing for exactly this moment.

the Empire’s graveyard of failed wars.

The United States has a long and colourful history of underestimating its adversaries and getting its arse cheeks slapped in the process. It lost in Vietnam despite dropping more tonnage of bombs than in all of World War II.

Viet Kong troops pose with new AK-47 assault rifles and field radios.

It lost in Afghanistan, spending twenty years and two trillion dollars to eventually withdraw in humiliating defeat at the hands of a lightly armed insurgency in flip flops. It lost in Iraq, destroying a country and then proving incapable of holding it together. It fought Korea and was ousted from the North by farmers.

What do these wars have in common? They were fought against underequipped, under-resourced peoples with no modern air force, no integrated air defence network, and no ballistic missile capabilities capable of striking the empire’s assets where they sit. Despite this massive technological and material advantage, the US still lost or failed to achieve its objectives.

Iran, however, is built different. Fundamentally, categorically different.

a nation forged in defiance, united against invasion.

The Islamic Republic has spent 47 years under American sanctions, threats, and subversion. It has watched what happened to Libya, to Iraq, to Syria. It learned the lesson that the Empire is intent on teaching: the only thing it respects is the capacity to inflict pain.

Today, that capacity is formidable to say the least. Iran possesses the largest and most diverse missile arsenal in the Middle East, with precision-guided ballistic and cruise missiles capable of reaching every American base within a 2,000-kilometre radius.

an Emad Iranian-designed, liquid-fuel, intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The Revolutionary Guard has positioned launchers along Iran’s western border with Iraq and along the southern coastline, trained directly on the very warships now assembling in the Persian Gulf and within range of Israel.

Supreme Leader Khamenei’s warning was not rhetoric:

‘An aircraft carrier is a dangerous machine, but more dangerous is the weapon capable of sending it to the bottom of the sea.’

Iranian officials have made clear that there is no such thing as a ‘limited strike’. As Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei put it: ‘An act of aggression would be regarded as an act of aggression. Period. And any state would react to an act of aggression as part of its inherent right of self-defence—ferociously.’

This is not just bluster. This is a nation that has had decades to prepare, that knows exactly what the Empire is capable of these days, and that has built its entire defence doctrine around making the cost of attack unbearable.

And crucially, it is a nation that is unified in the face of external threat. Remember January? The Western press was saturated with images of protests, breathlessly framed as an uprising against the regime. The Empire’s commentariat declared Iran ripe for the picking, its population ready to welcome invaders as liberators.

They misunderstood everything.

Watch: Iranians give their opinions on The US and Israel at a recent rally.

Yes, there were protests, sparked by genuine economic grievances caused by decades of Western sanctions. Yes, those protests were amplified, funded, and weaponised by foreign intelligence services, specifically Mossad, whose agents were caught red-handed and whose own officials boasted of their role. The plan was classic hybrid warfare: create the appearance of internal chaos to legitimise external intervention.

It failed. The Iranian security apparatus moved swiftly, the foreign-backed elements were neutralised, and the streets returned to calm. More importantly, the vast majority of Iranians who are conservative, nationalist, and deeply suspicious of American intentions, did not rise up to greet their would-be liberators. They watched the USS Lincoln approach their shores, and they quickly and vividly remembered Iraq. They remembered Libya. They remembered what ‘liberation’ looks like when the Empire arrives.

The millions who flooded the streets in pro-government demonstrations were the real story the Western press ignored.

Watch: Millions of Iranians took to the streets in a show of national unity and to demonstrate against US and and Israeli interference in their country.

Iranians carrying torches, chanting against imperialism, rallying behind their government not out of love for theocracy but out of recognition that the alternative which is American subjugation, is infinitely worse.

The Empire’s manufactured consent collapsed on takeoff and luckily in 2026, we have access to enough information to disarm its bullshit with ease.

the triad that changes everything.

Here is the factor that makes this moment fundamentally different from any previous confrontation: Iran is not alone.

In the past month, as American warships have converged on the region, a parallel and far more significant movement has been underway. An air bridge of Chinese and Russian cargo planes has been landing in Iran, delivering advanced air defence systems, radar technology, and likely much more that we will never see. The exact contents remain classified, but the pattern is unmistakable.

Russia’s permanent representative to international organisations, Mikhail Ulyanov, recently confirmed trilateral consultations between China, Iran, and Russia, explicitly asking: ‘Doesn’t it look like a new triangular in multilateral diplomacy?’

Iran, Russia, China hold trilateral consultations in Vienna.

This is not symbolic though in my assessment, we are witnessing a real realignment of global power.

China, which has invested hundreds of billions in Iran through its Belt and Road Initiative and signed a 25-year strategic partnership, considers the stability of the Islamic Republic to be a core national interest. Any disruption in Iran threatens the land and sea corridors linking China to Western markets. Beijing has reportedly supplied Tehran with HQ-9B long-range air defence systems, YLC-8B radars designed to detect stealth aircraft, and potentially even new hypersonic-capable missiles.

Russia, fighting its own war against NATO by proxy, has every incentive to ensure the United States bleeds in another quagmire. Joint naval drills with Iran have been scheduled, sending Washington a clear message of support.

And this is it, the new geometry of power. Iran is no longer an isolated target but a node in an emerging Eurasian alliance system explicitly designed to counter American unilateralism. The US has never fought a war against a nation backed by two nuclear-armed great powers with strategic interests in its survival. That is not a mere detail. That is the entire game.

the disaster waiting to happen.

The war planners in Washington should really just consult their own history. The 12-day conflict with Israel last June exposed vulnerabilities in Iran’s command structure, but it also taught Tehran invaluable lessons about American and Israeli capabilities. The vulnerabilities have been addressed. Contingency plans now include four layers of succession for every senior position, delegated decision-making authority, and the survival of the state apparatus even if leadership is targeted.

A full-scale American assault would not be a surgical strike. It would once again be the opening of a regional war with no clear exit. Iran would retaliate against US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE and likely level them all. The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil passes, would become a shooting gallery. Hezbollah’s missiles would rain on Israel. The Houthis would absolutely join in for the fun of it. Oil prices would spike globally, slamming economies already teetering on the edge. And the American people, already fracturing under domestic tensions, would watch their empire slide into another Middle Eastern catastrophe with no end in sight.

The Empire has simply never faced a prepared, well-armed nation with powerful allies and the will to use them. It has always picked on the weak, the isolated, the broken.

Iran is none of those things.

Donald Trump might yet pull back. The man is…transactional? Not particularly ideological. But the forces pushing for war are powerful: the Zionist government, which has long dreamed of drawing America into a full-scale confrontation with its primary regional nemesis; the defence contractors, who see dollar signs in every sortie; the liberals and conservatives, who never met a Middle Eastern country they didn’t want to bomb back to the stone age.

If they succeed in dragging the US into this war, they will learn a hard lesson. Iran is not a country that breaks. It is a civilisation that endures. It has survived invasions, occupations, and sanctions for millennia. It will survive this too.

The only question is how much of the region burns before the Empire admits its mistake?

In any case, it’s about to find out what happens when it picks a fight with someone who is actually ready.

