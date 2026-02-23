the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
1d

America can kill its enemies, but it can’t defeat them. This was made clear by Marlon Brando’s largely improvised monologues in “Apocalypse Now”. Like hitting a rubber ball with a hammer, you might have a lot of power, but they will always bounce back.

Reply
Share
2 replies
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
1d

The problem is Trump's massive buildup. Can he back down? Second, if he does attack, Russia and China will inevitably be drawn in, there's just too much at stake. And there's BRICS. BRICS is an economic organisation, it has no military power or even the ability to engage the Empire even if wanted to, yet this is all about multipolarity/Global South confronting the power of imperialism. The US is the only country that can project military power globally, can the triad of Iran, China, Russia checkmate it without triggering a nuclear conflagration?

Reply
Share
6 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Declan Mulrooney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture