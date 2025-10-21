the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kater Hannovoi's avatar
Kater Hannovoi
3d

Thank you for this. Very glad I found your publication, Deaglan! Thorough and direct and always on point!! Looking forward to reading more. All the best from Kater.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Deaglan O'Mulrooney and others
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
3d

It’s called “incremental genocide”, Deaglan and the parasites have been doing it for decades.

At one point I intended to go to the WB with a group to help replant olive trees. My brother, who was prescient had a dream that I was killed there and begged me not to go.

But SOMEday I will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture