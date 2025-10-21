Good day, spectators,

And the headlines call it a ‘ceasefire’. That is a tidy, diplomatic word that suggests a pause, a breath, a de-escalation even. But it’s a lie. A convenient fiction for Western capitals to pretend the situation is being managed even if it’s delicate. That being said, the only thing that has ceased is any remaining pretence that the ‘rules-based order’ applies to its chief beneficiaries.

Because in Gaza, the killing never stopped. Since the so-called truce began on the 10th of October, Israeli attacks have continued, with the bodies of 60 Palestinians taken to hospitals in a single day this week. Palestinian news agencies report that Israel has violated this fragile agreement at least 80 times, killing almost 100 people since it took effect. How can this be a ceasefire?

And whilst this diplomatic pantomime plays out over Gaza, a slower, more intimate genocide of land and spirit is accelerating in the occupied West Bank. A land theft so brazen it would make Queen Victoria blush, unfolding in real time to the sound of settlers’ clubs and the crackle of burning olive trees.

an American in Palestine, abandoned.

It is at this point, I would like to hone in on the story of a Palestinian-American, Jasper Nathaniel, who is a journalist documenting this harvest of violence. His footage from the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya captured a masked settler clubbing 55-year-old Afaf Abu Alia, known locally as Umm Saleh, unconscious as she harvested her olives. The attacker stood over her and struck her twice more as she lay limp on the ground and then goes on to attack more pickers.

Watch: Footage of the Israeli settlers’ attack on an elderly woman in the West Bank.

Nathaniel’s account is even more damning than the brutal footage. He alleges that Israeli soldiers, who had been on-site, ‘sped off’ just before the ambush by at least 15 masked settlers, leaving him and the Palestinian farmers unprotected. When Nathaniel, a US citizen, contacted his embassy for protection, he was told they were ‘not in a position to offer to protect him’.

screenshots from Nathaniel's chat with the US embassy.

Let that sink in. The same American Empire that can send billions for F-35s to Israel suddenly becomes useless when asked to protect one of its own citizens from a client state’s thugs. American citizenship, like human rights, is a conditional privilege, revoked if you find yourself on the wrong side of the empire’s favourite bastard child.

the systemic war on the olive harvest.

The attack on Umm Saleh is not an anomaly though, it’s policy. The olive harvest is an age-old ritual of cultural and economic sustenance for nearly 100,000 Palestinian families. It’s supposed to be a season of joy but it has been systematically twisted into a season of terror. Think the Purge but with unwashed, inbred settlers beating you from your land with clubs.

Watch: a horde of bloodthirsty Zionists chase a man off from the olive harvest in occupied Palestine.

It’s not as though we need it but the data is there too. The UN documents that of 71 settler attacks across the West Bank in one week in October, half were directly linked to the olive harvest. This is part of a horrifying trend: there have been more than 1,000 violent settler attacks in just the first eight months of 2025, putting this year on track to be the most violent yet. Since the war on Gaza began in October 2023, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers.

This violence is not the work of a few ‘rogue’ settlers. It is a coordinated campaign of displacement, intended to intimidate Palestinians off their land so it can be seized for illegal settlements. The vast majority of these crimes go unpunished, with a conviction rate of just 3% for investigated cases of settler violence. When the state provides the perpetrators with impunity, it becomes a co-conspirator.

So, where does this leave us? The US Vice President, JD Vance, is on his way to Israel, to pose for photos and discussing ‘diplomatic opportunities’. Meanwhile, his boss’s administration has revoked sanctions on the same violent settlers we talked about above.

Watch: US VP JD Vance and his wife Usha on their way to ‘talk peace’ in the Middle East.

The European Union, in an increasingly familiar display of cowardice, has paused its own planned sanctions on Israel, proving once again that Western ‘values’ were always a steaming pile of crap, especially when it comes to their good friends and allies.

The message is, as always, loud and clear: ‘We will fawn over a fictional ceasefire in Gaza, but the daily, grinding ethnic cleansing of the West Bank is just fine. The home demolitions, the pogroms, the poisoning of wells and ancient olive groves, all fine.

We must never forget that Gaza and the West Bank are two fronts of the same war. What differs is only the method, whereas in Gaza, the violence is explosive and gets headlines; in the West Bank, it’s smaller scale, more methodical and gets largely ignored. But the goal is identical. They want the erasure of Palestinians from their land. This is the final solution to the Palestinian question, and it’s happening on both fronts simultaneously right this minute.

As the harvest continues and the world looks away, one wonders what it will take for this cruelty to finally become too much to bear. What other tradition must be erased, what other human must be clubbed into a hospital bed, before someone, anyone, in a position of power decides that enough is enough?

And on that note, I will let you go for today. If you’ve not yet had the chance, read this week’s spectacle weekly review #002—ceasefires, coups, and CIA plots to catch up with fifteen minutes of other stories I found interesting from our world.

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

Please consider leaving a tip below to support the magazine. If even just 10% of people reading this post tipped just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Buy me a sandwich 🌯

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as we reach 10,000 subscribers by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the archives and microscope section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: