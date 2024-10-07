Good day, spectators! And I can see today is going to be a long one as I look at the date. It is precisely one year since Hamas broke into Israel and took back with it a number of hostages escalating violence to levels we have not seen in decades.

Rest assured that today, Israel will be doing everything in its power to remind us how evil those Palestinians are and that ‘there was a peace before October 7th!’

However, this narrative is a blatant distortion of the truth. In the lead-up to this moment, violence against Palestinians had reached unprecedented levels, particularly in the West Bank, where daily military operations resulted in record casualties. As the dust settled from the events of that day, it became clear that the Israeli government sought to shift blame onto Palestinians. They’ve crafted a narrative that conveniently overlooks the reality of ongoing aggression and oppression. So, let’s dismantle yet another Israeli lie.

the bloodiest year before

In the months leading up to October 7th, 2023, the situation for Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank was already dire. Reports indicated that 2023 was the deadliest year on record for Palestinians in the West Bank, with Israeli military actions resulting in 234 deaths long before the infamous date. This included but was not limited to; indiscriminate airstrikes, targeted raids and to top it off, the systematic obstruction of healthcare which exacerbated suffering.

Particularly brutal were the events in Jenin, where Israeli forces conducted repeated assaults on refugee camps leaving the inhabitants distraught and terrified. On June 19th, Israeli airstrikes resumed in the West Bank, marking a significant escalation in violence that had not been seen since the Second Intifada all those years ago. Throughout the summer of 2023, military operations increased in frequency and intensity, with hospitals and trauma stabilisation points targeted, leaving already-displaced people in chaos.

a scene from the West Bank in Summer, 2023.

Unsurprisingly, the Palestinian health system faced significant strain as ambulances were often obstructed from reaching those in need. In one case, a 17-year-old boy named Amin was shot by Israeli forces during a raid and lay bleeding for over two hours before he could be transported to a medical facility due to Israeli blockades. Such incidents highlight the brutal reality faced by Palestinians long before the events of October 7th, 2023, dispelling any notion of a peaceful coexistence.

In this context, it is crucial to recognise that the narrative of a ceasefire is not only misleading but entirely disconnected from the reality of the people on the ground. The violence never ended as some would like you to believe; it merely transitioned in form, setting the stage for the tragic events that were to unfold on that fateful day.

the seventh

As the violence against Palestinians intensified in the months leading up to October 7th, 2023, tensions had gone beyond boiling point. This anger culminated in the launch of Hamas's Al-Aqsa Flood operation. This unprecedented military response was framed as a direct reaction to ongoing Israeli aggression, which included relentless airstrikes and assaults on Palestinian territories, particularly in the West Bank.

On that fateful day, and amidst the backdrop of rising tensions, Israel did not hesitate and retaliated with a series of targeted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. While these strikes indeed resulted in the deaths of three senior commanders of Hamas, they also killed at least ten civilians, including family members and innocent bystanders—setting a recurring theme which has continued daily in the year since.

Immediately, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported a rising death toll, further underscoring the chaos and fear that engulfed the region. Heartbreaking scenes unfolded as tiny children's coffins were carried alongside those of their parents, illustrating the tragic reality of ongoing violence and loss.

Israeli officials scrambled to frame the narrative as a necessary response to the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, conveniently overlooking the sustained violence inflicted upon Palestinians leading up to this date. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rhetoric said that "patience" was required in the face of what he characterised as ongoing threats. However, it is as clear as day that these strikes initiated a new cycle of violence which has continued to escalate and put the whole region on the brink.

there was no ceasefire

The narrative of a ceasefire prior to October 7th is deliberately misleading and is a classic example of Israeli manipulation and victimhood rhetoric. This distortion not only misrepresents the events surrounding the conflict but also tries to undermine the genuine suffering of those affected by their ongoing violence. They make themselves the victims to divert attention away from their own military aggressions and the everyday realities faced by Palestinians.

We must advocate for a clear and honest dialogue that exposes the tactics employed to manipulate public perception. Only by holding those in power accountable can we work towards a just resolution to this neverending conflict.

quick edit:

I am adding this small section after publication just to include an infographic which should put the topic to bed. If you look at the below image detailing Palestinian deaths versus Israeli deaths, and you still think there was a ceasefire—I can not help you anymore. I can lead a horse to water, but can not make it drink.

