So, here we are. The time has finally come for the United States to elect its 47th president. What a circus we've witnessed along the way—Biden fading to ‘Bye then,’ Kamala playing up her charm, and Elon Musk buying the world’s largest megaphone just to amplify election interference and churn out Trumpist propaganda. Even as a non-American, I know, as we all do, the global implications of this election, so I’ll be following it with you, closely. With that, let’s dive into the U.S. election of 2024.

The other day, I found myself browsing through Truth Social, which is, as you might expect, not exactly pleasant but is necessary for keeping the full picture. There, I came upon a post from Trump himself:

This wasn’t exactly surprising. It fits Trump’s brand to a tee. But it did get me wondering: why now? What’s pushing him to lay the groundwork for another election fraud narrative?

To dig deeper, I took a stroll through MAGA social media, landing first on a recent monologue from Alex Jones, one of Trump’s loudest supporters. Jones, typically abrasive, seemed especially prepared for a loss this time around, laying down the “stolen election” script.

Beyond Jones, MAGA supporters are sharing strangely cut, low-quality videos that allegedly show evidence of election fraud—snippets that don’t hold up to scrutiny. It doesn’t take a detective to see that Trump’s base is bracing itself for an outcome it doesn’t want to accept.

I believe Trump has already seen internal polling suggesting that things aren’t trending in his favour. If the polls looked healthy, his orange self would be parked at Mar-a-Lago, basking in a cosy confidence. But instead, he’s slipping back into his old routine: pre-emptive claims of fraud. Let’s not forget that he cried fraud last time, took it to court in multiple states both Conservative and Democrat, and lost every single case.

Trump knows this. But it’s not about truth, it’s about setting up the narrative.

His entire plan is to invoke doubt and anger in his base now, like laying out a load of gunpowder in preparation for election day. So that when he loses it will act as a spark and blow up all of his most devoted fans. He wants violence and chaos. And I believe the most frightening thing is that he has nothing to lose this time. This is the last time that he will ever be running for president again so the mask is allowed to fall off.

It’s plain to see Trump and his propagandists are strategically planting seeds of anger and doubt among his supporters, preparing them to explode should he lose. Like gunpowder waiting for a spark, his base is set to ignite at his cue. He wants chaos. This time, he has nothing to lose; he’ll never run for office again, so the mask can fully come off.

Political pundits and analysts agree that Trump will likely announce that he’s “won” before the votes are finally counted, using this as yet another tactic to rile up his base. MAGA supporters won’t need a shred of proof; they’re prepared to believe anything that comes from his mouth, even knowing his track record with the truth. Once he declares himself the winner, they’ll consider it final—regardless of the actual vote count.

…and that’s scary.

Given the level of animosity Trump has stoked, it’s hard to see a future without violence. Whether it’s on Election Night, the day after, or at the inauguration in January, we may see echoes of the January 6th insurrection. Trump’s base is fuelled by victimhood, a sense of being wronged that he feeds at every opportunity. And now, with the stakes so high, he’ll have no qualms about provoking them further.

So, spectators, brace yourselves. Trump seems set on igniting conflict, and we may be in for a darker spectacle than ever in recent history. Oh before I sign off…

