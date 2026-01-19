Good day, spectators,

Let us dissect the latest bauble from the empire’s workshop, a trinket so gaudy and absurd it could only be forged in the era of Donald J. Trump. It’s called a ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza.

The name itself is the first, spectacular lie. It suggests arbitration, deliberation, perhaps even a fragile consensus. What it actually describes is a Trump-led corporate board meeting, convened to manage the liquidation of a nation and the privatisation of its suffering. This isn’t a path to peace; it’s the bureaucratic blueprints for a permanent occupation, drawn up by the very architects of the war.

The board’s ‘executive committee’ reads like a greatest-hits album of imperial malfeasance: Trump’s son-in-law and grift-adjacent property developer Jared Kushner; former British Prime Minister Tony fecking Blair, whose hands are still red with the blood of Iraq; and a rotating cast of billionaires and bankers. Noticeably absent, however, is any Palestinian with actual political legitimacy. The ‘Palestinian committee’ they’ve appointed is a collection of technocrats, a ‘National Committee for the Administration of Gaza’ designed for one purpose: to administer misery under foreign instruction, not to govern a free people.

The future of Palestine can only belong to Palestinians. Not to Trump’s billionaire cronies. Not to Tony Blair’s blood-soaked ‘expertise’. Not to random technocrats appointed by foreign powers to rubber-stamp occupation. The Palestinian people—those who’ve endured 75 years of dispossession and genocide, those whose children are freezing to death in tents as we speak—they’re the only ones with the right to determine their future. This board is a bastardisation of that principle. It’s colonial administration dressed up as humanitarian concern.

the price of admission: peace as a luxury good.

The most telling detail, however, is the price of admission. A country can secure a permanent seat on this board for a cool $1 billion contribution. Peace, in Trump’s world, isn’t a right or a principle; it’s a luxury good, a vanity purchase for the right kind of autocrat or aspiring global player.

This explains the curious case of Vietnam. A country with a storied history of defeating American imperialism is now reportedly buying its way onto an American imperial board. Is this a benevolent play for Global South influence in Palestine’s future, an investment in future contracts, or simply the logical endpoint of a world where every principle has a price tag?

President Luong Cuong of Vietnam meets Xi Jinping.

It’s possibly all three, and a perfect metaphor for the whole enterprise.

All that being said, this is where we must understand the man at the centre. This isn’t Trump building a ‘parallel UN’, as some are suggesting. His ego is too vast for such derivative ambitions. This is Trump building ‘Trump World’. It’s a vanity project of global patronage, a mechanism to keep himself at the centre of the ‘deal-making’ narrative long after he leaves the White House. He’s not interested in institutions but a branded fiefdom where he’s the chairman, deals are struck, and tribute is paid. Gaza’s reconstruction, which is likely to cost billions, is merely the first and most lucrative asset on the block.

the ‘peace’ they’re selling: death by a thousand violations.

And what does the ‘peace’ look like, that this magnanimous board is meant to oversee? The so-called ceasefire it has so far administered is a joke.

Since it began on the 10th of October, 2025, Israel has violated it nearly 1,200 times. An average of five Palestinians have been killed every single day under its terms. Israel continues to blockade aid, with only a fraction of the necessary trucks entering, and has barred major international aid groups from operating. They’re demolishing neighbourhoods and moving the ‘withdrawal’ lines at will.

Meanwhile, a new storm is hitting Gaza, where 127,000 of 135,000 displacement tents have been rendered unusable. Children are freezing to death in the mud. This is the ‘peace’ Trump is selling: a managed descent into hell, with a committee to file the paperwork.

Watch: It’s just as cold in Gaza as it is everywhere else at the moment. One million people still urgently require emergency shelter.

And whilst this is going on, the West Bank is experiencing some of the most violent Israeli incursions in decades. Settler militias, emboldened by the far-right government and protected by the IDF, are carrying out pogroms with impunity. Entire villages are being ethnically cleansed.

The Palestinians are then warned they are ‘being watched’:

Israeli forces raided the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, distributing warning leaflets that their online activity is being monitored in what appeared to be an effort to intimidate Palestinians into silence.

The Israeli government has now announced plans for thousands of new settlement units in the West Bank, which is completely illegal under international law (as if that matters anymore), but accelerated under the cover of Gaza’s destruction.

This is clearly coordinated. Whilst Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ distracts with its carnival of corruption, Israel is seizing the West Bank once and for all. The endgame is transparent: Gaza is being reduced to a permanently occupied humanitarian catastrophe and the West Bank is being carved up and annexed with the very possibility of Palestinian statehood erased from the map.

The board is there to manage the optics and monetise the aftermath.

but even ‘Israel’ is nervous.

Yet, the hypocrisy is so deep it’s even sparked a rare, whispered bit of dissent from the Israeli government itself, which complained the executive committee ‘was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy’. Even it is unnerved by the sheer, clumsy rapacity of its patron. The far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are already screaming for a return to open war.

So there it is. A ‘Board of Peace’ that…excludes the victims? Invites bidders? A ‘ceasefire’ under which bombing and starvation continue. A ‘reconstruction’ plan devised by the same forces that engineered the destruction. It’s a masterclass in imperial logic: reduce a people to rubble, then invite your friends to bid on the lucrative rebuilding contracts, all whilst calling it philanthropy and slapping the Trump logo on the door.

And whilst we’re watching the board meeting, they’re stealing the West Bank too.

On that note, I’ll let you go.

