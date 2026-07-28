the spectacle

the spectacle

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Ronaldo Regan's avatar
Ronaldo Regan
4dEdited

There's a certain number of your subscribers who are sure to HATE this post because, aside from the core thesis, you're dropping truth nukes about their beloved Ukraine which to them can do no wrong. They somehow manage to support Palestine and Zelensky who hates Palestine and loves Israel

Slobber Ukraine!

Keep it up!

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3 replies by Deaglan O'Mulrooney and others
Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
4d

This is no surprise from Zionist Zelensky who was on Israeli TV a few weeks ago telling the people there they have 'a lot in common' and he would help them in any way he could

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