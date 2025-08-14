the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
20hEdited

I appreciate you giving us an update on this deaglan. To be honest, I forgot about that war completely and had no idea that this was happening, it's just not talked about in US or French media

I'll say this for anybody who might be upset though or doubtful of deaglan. The same media that told you there was no genocide in Gaza and that has been creating consent for Israel is the same people that have been telling you about Ukraine, don't trust!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
CI Carlson's avatar
CI Carlson
18h

Simplicius had been saying for two years that the Ukrainian war effort was doomed. Biden and Victoria Nuland pushed Ukraine into war with not enough support in the delusion they could get Russia to collapse and commandeer all Ukraine’s natural resources. This was never solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture