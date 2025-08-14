a Russian soldier watches the sunset in the midst of the rubble of another captured town on the front in Donetsk.

Good day, spectators,

And many of you who are newer to the community might find the sudden shift to another topic unexpected but the spectacle has never, ever been a single-issue publication. I’ve always aimed to talk about international news that mainstream media ignores or misrepresents. And today, that means confronting the slow unravelling of Ukraine's war effort. If you have been following Western legacy media's tales about Ukrainian victories and ‘imminent Russian collapse’, then brace yourself, this one is going to be a bit of a shock.

Ukraine's army is vanishing.

Let's start with some maths that even NATO can't spin. Ukrainian frontline brigades are currently operating at 30–60% strength, with some units so depleted they've been forced to merge entirely. Conscription targets are repeatedly missed by more than 40%, forcing more and more draft raids where men are snatched from homes, buses, gyms, hospitals and anywhere else men exist, like criminals. I wrote about this months ago:

Almost a million draft-eligible men have secured exemptions through disabilities, bribes, or simply escaping the country, whilst protests erupt across Ukraine over aggressive forced conscription. The translation here is easy enough to decipher: 80% of Ukraine's military are conscripts who fundamentally don't want to be there. And why would they? This is a war fought by oligarchs and Western arms dealers, not for the people being dragged into trenches by what are essentially press gangs. Ukraine has done nothing for these men, why should they give their lives?

(A sad fact is 50% of conscripts die within days of deployment, it’s pretty much a death sentence.)

Watch: An unwilling man from Lviv is forcibly dragged and carried from his home to be sent to war.

The above is just one of thousands upon thousands of similar videos. You can see them all at https://busification.org which documents these kidnappings daily.

All of these videos tell a story Western media won't: Ukraine's draft offices operate like nationalistic thugs instead of patriotic recruitment centres. When your army relies on coercion rather than conviction, you're not building a fighting force at all. You’re just hunting cannon fodder.

the Fall of Pokrovsk.

And now we have the perfect case study in Ukraine's crumbling defences happening before our eyes. Pokrovsk is falling, all but encircled as confirmed by all military maps, with footage reportedly showing Russian troops in the city centre whilst Ukrainian forces retreat under withering artillery fire. This isn't just another village lost to the grinder. Pokrovsk was supposed to be a Ukrainian 'fortress city' and it had held the line for 18 months.

The frontline around Pokrovsk, Donetsk has completely deteriorated in the past week. Above, the state of the war in this crucial area at the beginning of 2025 versus today.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian war tracker.

The strategic implications are devastating to say the least. Pokrovsk served as the linchpin of Ukraine's 'New Donbas Line', which is a network of fortifications that was bypassed in hours as Russian forces simply flanked the defences via Petrivka. It was the last major rail hub supplying Ukrainian troops from Slovyansk to Kramatorsk, meaning its capture severs critical ammunition and food routes that kept entire sectors of the front functioning.

Watch: Scenes from the Battle of Pokrovsk through the lens of a Ukrainian tank operator two weeks ago.

From what I am reading, more than 3,000 Ukrainian troops are now trapped in pockets dotted around the area, facing a familiar choice between surrender and annihilation. This is a story the Ukrainian Armed Forces know all too well and I am made to think back to when Russians were routing them from Kursk. Many soldiers were left to 'hold the line' even when it was blindingly obvious they couldn't. The pattern repeats because the strategy never changes and that strategy is ‘sacrifice the conscripts to buy time for the next inevitable retreat.’

It’s not working.

Russia's grinding advantage.

And whilst all that is happening, Russia operates with the luxury of rotation, cycling fresh troops monthly whilst leveraging a crushing 5:1 manpower advantage. They are systematically wearing down Ukrainian lines with 2,000-drone strike packages and relentless artillery barrages that turn defensive positions into killing fields. As I write this, Russian forces are advancing near Dobropillya, threatening to slice through what remains of Donetsk's defensive structure like a hot knife through butter.

Yet, there are some people persisting with the narrative that Ukraine could somehow ‘reclaim Crimea’ or even hold current lines with an army of traumatised, outnumbered men who don’t want to be there facing an enemy that is treating this conflict like a methodical industrial process. Another aspect I just thought of this moment is that Russians know all this too. They have the same internet as us (mostly) and every time they push the Ukrainians back, I guarantee you some nationalistic young men will be running to sign up and join the war effort.

three young Russian recruits on the front.

The reality staring us in the face and which many people who have only ever followed Western news are struggling to grasp, is that territorial concessions aren't just likely, they're pretty much inevitable. Every day, Ukraine is losing ground it simply can not take back so the only question on my mind is: how much does it lose before reality forces itself through the fog of propaganda?

the Alaska summit: Trump's Nobel prize gambit.

I suppose something might happen this weekend as Donald Trump has his upcoming meeting with Putin. This is, of course, a performance masquerading as diplomacy that reveals everything about American priorities and nothing about Ukrainian welfare. Trump doesn't give a damn about Ukraine; he cares about his legacy-polishing and securing that Nobel Peace Prize that's eluded him thus far. His 'plan' will certainly trade significant Ukrainian territory for a ceasefire, dangling the freezing of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions as a face-saving measure to mask what is, in other words, defeat.

There is a tragic irony here too. The very Western leaders who spent months cheering Ukraine's supposed counteroffensives are now slowly, quietly preparing their publics for surrender. Europe's 'coalition of the willing' is already signalling acceptance of de facto partition, because when reality comes a knockin’, even the most committed warmongers start looking to escape via the back exit.

Remember this?

the unasked question: what do eastern Ukrainians want?

Here's what I think demands we should be talking about: have we bothered asking the people actually living in the east of Ukraine what they want? There were referendums in 2014 but many said they were flawed, yet polling consistently showed significant pro-Russian sentiment in the Donetsk region way before this war erupted. I just think if self-determination really matters then why not organise a proper UN-monitored vote?

I believe the answer might be that Kyiv and Washington fear what those results reveal and this isn't about being pro-Russia or Ukraine; it's about being anti–human shields. The thought of sending Donbas conscripts to die for borders they never believed in, fighting for a government they never chose, crosses the line from military strategy into something significantly more disturbing for me.

what now?

The Pokrovsk collapse is just the beginning I think. Expect more draft violence and growing resistance as Kyiv grows increasingly desperate to fill the widening gaps left by these accelerating defeats. I, personally, will be watching for Western media's inevitable pivot from 'Ukraine is winning' to 'peace requires painful compromises' which is the usual retreat we see when propaganda finally collides with battlefield reality.

Russia will almost certainly annex more territory if no deal is reached soon, and the real uncomfortable truth is: capitulation is usually exponential. Once fortress cities start falling like dominoes, the psychological impact spreads faster than any military advance.

The lesson here cuts to the bone: wars aren't lost when the last soldier falls at all, they're lost when reality finally breaks through the propaganda wall. Ukraine's tragedy is that its people have paid the ultimate price for that lie, conscripted into a conflict that their leaders and Western backers knew was unwinnable for a long time.

The collapse isn't coming; it's been happening for months whilst we've been fed a steady diet of 'imminent Russian defeat' or ‘Russia is collapsing’ or ‘Putin is dying’ fantasies. Time to wake up.

It’s worth mentioning, the last time that I posted an article on this topic, I lost about five percent of my subscribers. It was an article simply predicting what we are observing right now. But let me tell you this: I will never put your feelings before truth and feed you propaganda just to make you feel better.

I welcome any and all thoughts in the comments,

