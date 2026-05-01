Good day, spectators,

And firstly, let me wish you all a great Worker’s Day. I hope you are out enjoying a day off and planning a revolution with your comrades. We bloody well need it:

from Oxfam.

Now, onto today’s article.

So, I read a story this week that made me laugh. Then I stopped laughing. Then I realised I was laughing at something so grotesque that laughter was the only sane response to an utterly insane world. I’m not crazy, they are.

Here’s what happened: the European Union is planning to sanction Israel.

‘Finally!’ I hear you cry. After two and a half years of genocide, after over 70,000 Palestinians dead, after the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank, after the invasion of Lebanon, after the assassination of Iran’s leadership, after everything, the EU is finally going to act. Except not for any of that. The EU is threatening to sanction Israel for purchasing grain from Russian-occupied territories in the east of Ukraine.

Let me repeat that, because for some it might require a moment of genuine cognitive recalibration. The EU, which has watched Israel violate virtually every article of the Geneva Conventions, which has been called upon by UN experts to suspend its trade agreement as a ‘legal imperative,’ which has received the International Court of Justice’s binding orders and the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants, this same EU is now considering punitive action because of a boatload of wheat worth $7 million.

And this, apparently, is where the line gets drawn.

Share

the grain that broke the camel’s back.

The vessel in question is called the Panormitis, carrying approximately 6,000 tonnes of grain from occupied Ukrainian territory to Israel’s port of Haifa.

the Panormitis.

When the EU found out, its response was swift and decisive. A spokesperson for the European Commission said the bloc ‘condemns all actions that help fund Russia’s illegal war effort and circumvent EU sanctions’ and warned that it ‘remains ready to target such actions by listing individuals and entities in third countries if necessary.’ EU ambassadors in Israel complained to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister summoned the Israeli ambassador to lodge a protest. And Israel blinked, with the Israeli Grain Importers Association announcing it had been ‘forced to turn away’ the Russian vessel and told the supplier to find an alternative destination.

So the system does seem to work, I suppose? When the EU threatens consequences, Israel responds. The only question is why the EU has drawn this line and not the thousands of others that have been crossed, repeatedly and far worse, for years.

the double standard, laid bare.

The EU has spent over two years watching Israel commit what UN experts have called ‘the systematic violation of virtually all human rights and freedoms.’ It has watched the International Court of Justice issue binding orders requiring Israel to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza, orders that have been repeatedly disregarded. It has received the ICC’s arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. It has witnessed the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank, the invasion of Lebanon, the assassination of Iran’s leadership. And it has done nothing.

Just last week, the EU’s foreign ministers met to consider a proposal from Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, the trade deal that gives Israel preferential access to the European market. The proposal was rejected. Germany and Italy led the opposition. ‘Constructive dialogue’ was deemed preferable to accountability. Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, offered the remarkable defence that sanctions are only useful if they ‘work’ and that they apparently won’t work on a tiny country like Israel but this is coming from the same EU that maintains tens of thousands of sanctions on Russia.

Make it make sense!

the second-largest group in the EU, the ‘Socialists and Democrats’ led the proposal to suspend the trade agreement.

But over grain? Suddenly sanctions might work. Suddenly the EU is ‘ready’ to act. Suddenly Israel is being ‘forced’ to comply. Since October 2023, over 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 2,000 Lebanese have been killed since March, and an estimated 14,000 Palestinians have been displaced from their homes in the West Bank across 83 separate communities. The EU has not sanctioned Israel for any of this. Over 2,400 Israeli violations of the ceasefire have been documented. The EU has not sanctioned Israel for any of those either. But a boatload of wheat from Ukraine? That’s a bridge too far.

There is perhaps no starker illustration of the EU’s selective morality than its treatment of goods produced in Israeli settlements. Under the EU-Israel Association Agreement, trade preferences do not apply to goods originating in Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories or the Golan Heights. In theory, this has been the policy for years. In practice, enforcement has been patchy at best, and the EU has never imposed meaningful consequences for violations. A group of European Parliament lawmakers recently called on the Commission to consider a full trade ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements, noting that the EU has the tools to act decisively but has simply chosen not to use them. UN experts made this point explicitly: ‘The EU cannot credibly claim to uphold human rights while sustaining preferential trade with a State whose conduct has been found by multiple international bodies as amounting to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.’ The EU does claim exactly that. And it gets away with it.

the realpolitik.

The EU’s willingness to act over grain and its unwillingness to act over genocide tells us everything we need to know about the real values of the Western project, and it is worth saying plainly. Ukraine is European. Ukraine is fighting a war against Russia, which the EU has designated as its primary adversary, and defending Ukraine is politically popular, costless, and entirely consistent with the strategic interests of the Western alliance. Palestine is none of those things. Palestine is fighting Israel, which the EU considers an ally, which the United States protects from any meaningful accountability, and whose actions, however brutal, do not threaten the European political establishment in any direct way. It’s not a complicated calculus but it is ugly.

As one political commentator put it this week, Europe considers Ukrainians as an extension of itself, projecting onto them its own rights and values, while Palestinians are ‘others’. Palestinians are a people for whom international law, in practice, simply does not apply. The EU will move heaven and earth to protect Ukrainian grain. It will threaten sanctions, mobilise its diplomatic corps, summon ambassadors, and issue ultimatums. But for Palestinian children being pulled from the rubble of their homes, for Lebanese families displaced for the third time in their lives, for Palestinian communities being ethnically cleansed from the West Bank one village at a time, the EU has nothing but flaccid statements of concern.

Share

The truth is less about how we feel and more about what is. Israel is a forward intelligence and military platform for NATO, a source of income for European arms industries, and a market for European capital. The EU cannot sanction Israel for its war crimes because sanctioning Israel would mean sanctioning itself, and that would mean disrupting supply chains, angering allies, and admitting that the ‘rules-based order’ applies only to countries outside the Western alliance. There is no morality at play here. There never has been. Anyone still pretending otherwise is being wilfully ignorant so they can keep on believing fairytales about the West and its values, or they fully understand and think it’s a fine arrangement because they’re the ones benefitting from it.

So, the EU is ready to sanction Israel over a boatload of grain. Over the mass murder of tens of thousands of Palestinians, over the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank, over the systematic destruction of Gaza, however, it has nothing to say. Ukrainian grain is worth more than Arab lives is what they’re saying. That is not hyperbole. That is policy. The next time you hear a European politician speak about human rights, about international law, about the rules-based order, remember: the rules apply only to those who cannot fight back, and the rights belong only to those the politicians have decided are worth protecting.

A boatload of grain is apparently worth more than an entire people. Act accordingly.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

(As always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

I really need your support:

At the moment, I am really struggling to keep up with my bills. Please consider leaving a small tip below to support the magazine. If even just 10% of people reading this post ‘bought a coffee’ just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: