the spectacle

the spectacle

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Tenggara's avatar
Tenggara
2d

Finally someone said what I’ve been thinking. But wasn’t it obvious? They’ve exposed their double standards and hypocrisy from when they were so swift to sanction Russia but never Israel over Ukraine

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1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
2d

What a wonderfully passionate article and you said it, Deaglan GROTESQUE - the EU has become a macabre play, written, produced and acted with people from the underworld. It is time for it to go, together with the ineffective UN and its offshoots + it is time for countries to reclaim their sovereignty and for the masses to awaken and reclaim their power

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2 replies by Deaglan O'Mulrooney and others
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