Yesterday, Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was killed in what Israeli forces and their enablers are calling a victory. But for those of us who have a little historical knowledge and a smidgen of foresight, we know that killing an individual, especially one so deeply tied to a resistance movement, often does the exact opposite of what these ‘victories’ intend. Martyrdom strengthens movements, and in the case of Islamist resistance, it becomes fuel for more, not less. Sinwar’s death will almost certainly ignite further resistance across Gaza and beyond into the wider ‘Axis of Resistance’ (Iran and its proxies).

Injured, dressed in full combat attire and iconic Palestinian keffiyeh, out of ammunition, Sinwar faces his death in battle. For many people in the Region, this image will serve as their Che Guevara moment.

Yet, despite this reality, Kamala Harris, a frontrunner for the United States presidency, wasted no time in taking to social media to declare that “justice has been served!”

It's a statement that is not only out of touch but deeply troubling when juxtaposed with the over 100,000 civilians killed, maimed, and displaced in Palestine and Lebanon by Israel’s indiscriminate bombings. How dare this cackling genocide apologist speak of 'justice' when brazen, unchecked war crimes are being committed daily, hospitals are being bombed, and the institutions and conventions which keep us from descending into complete barbarism are being shat upon?

This Orwellian rhetoric, where mass suffering and death are repackaged as 'justice,' is sickening, and we must not allow this to become normalised. The only question I keep coming back to is: will Harris, or for that matter any US leader, ever liberate their country from the cycle of supporting Israel's rogue actions?

the illusionists

Kamala Harris’s statement is emblematic of a much wider and deeply etched narrative where any act of violence by Israel is swiftly reframed as an act of justice. A shit magic trick. The reality behind the curtain, as we now all know, is far different. Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed or displaced by Israel’s murderous campaigns of revenge in Palestine and Lebanon. Civilian infrastructure, hospitals, and UN missions have been targeted consistently and without remorse. These are not accidents; they are deliberate acts of genocide, pushing the envelope to see how far they can go and how much the global community will allow them to get away with.

the reality:

It’s a simple truth: every time Israel strikes, especially in such a high-profile assassination, the resistance grows stronger. Martyrdom has always been a powerful force in the Middle East in Islamist movements. Sinwar’s death will not end the fight—it will likely invigorate it, like when you get a buff in a video game. This is a cycle of violence that Israel, backed unconditionally by the United States, perpetuates with every strike. The more civilians suffer, the more entrenched the resistance becomes, and the longer this bloody cycle drags on.

When haha Harris makes bizarre statements like this, which ignore the unbelievably devastating human toll in favour of a political soundbite, Israel’s impunity is only reinforced. It is as though the countless lives destroyed, the children orphaned with limbs blown off, and the communities shattered mean nothing as long as Israel’s so-called 'security' is preserved. It’s a joke, and I am getting very, very tired of it, hopefully you are too.

is there any hope for the US?

Honestly, probably not. Sorry, Americans, but Kamala Harris’s statement, like so many before it, reflects a cancerous status quo in American politics when it comes to Israel: unwavering support, no matter the cost. Her words show zero regard for the utter death and devastation Israel’s actions have caused. With an election in just a couple of weeks, what should we expect?

On one side, we have Harris, whose quick endorsement of Israel’s actions strongly suggests she will continue down the same path as Biden—supporting Israel’s colonial experiment to the bitter end. This, of course, means more dead civilians, more displacement, and more ‘justice’ served through the barrel of a gun. There’s no real change here, just the same tired political rhetoric dressed up in fresh soundbites.

And what about Trump? To be honest, his return to the White House would only solidify the worst-case scenario. Trump’s previous administration made it clear that he’s willing to pander to the fundamentalist evangelical Christian base, which views Israel not as a geopolitical entity but as a divine prophecy fulfilled (insane for the rest of us Christians, but another topic for another day). Trump is more than happy to fan the flames, and a second term would likely mean even more aggressive backing of Israel’s militarism, with no concern for the humanitarian disaster left in its wake.

Realistically, they both stand to perpetuate the same endless cycle of violence, just with different packaging. Whether it’s Harris cloaking war crimes in laughter and the language of ‘justice’ or Trump feeding into apocalyptic religious wet dreams, the outcome is the same for the people who suffer the Israeli rampage.

Orwellian justice is no justice at all, Kamala

Harris’s statement on Sinwar’s death is a stark reminder of how distorted the concept of justice has become in the West. When the butchering of civilians, the displacement of entire communities, and the deliberate targeting of infrastructure is brushed aside as mere collateral damage in the name of ‘security,’ then we’ve long since entered an Orwellian nightmare. I’m not crazy, right, guys? The use of ‘justice’ in this context is nothing more than a political pantomime, designed to absolve Israel of accountability.

Don’t tolerate it. Get antsy. Start thinking about ways you can resist and show your politicians we won’t take it anymore, not in our name. Organise. Days of strike, etc.

The world does not need more empty platitudes from politicians who will never face the consequences of their decisions. It needs real justice, delivered by real people, delivered by us. Justice for the people of Gaza, for those in Lebanon, and for every innocent person Israel has murdered and will murder until we stop it.

