Good day, spectators,

And today I found out Ursula von der Leyen, the unelected President of the European Commission, has found a new hobby to distract from her legacy of being incompetent: espionage. In an audacious move, her Commission has begun establishing a new intelligence body directly under her command.

The thing is though, no one asked for it.

The stated reason? ‘The evolving security environment, including concerns over Russia and potential reductions in US support.’

The real reason? A classic, if not quintessential Brussels power grab that from my position reeks of imperialism and a desperate attempt to centralise control in the hands of the least accountable institution in Europe.

To be clear about what this is…this isn’t a field operations unit that will be sending agents on the ground. She wants to build a centralised clearing house within the Commission’s Secretariat-General, designed to ‘consolidate and share intelligence’ collected by the member states. It’s the political equivalent of demanding everyone hand over their private notes so you can decide what they all mean and, crucially, control who gets to see what.

In the intelligence game, you have to give something to get something and Von der Leyen wants in on the trade. Not only that, she wants to be the broker, the gatekeeper, the one who sits at the centre of the web deciding which threats matter and which intelligence gets shared. It’s a power fantasy perfectly in line with VdL’s personality.

Share

a bureau in search of a purpose.

The hypocrisy begins immediately. The EU’s diplomatic service, the European External Action Service (EEAS), which already manages the bloc’s Intelligence and Situation Centre (IntCen), is reportedly furious. Senior officials argue this new unit ‘could duplicate IntCen’s functions and threaten its future’. They are, of course, right. This isn’t about filling a gap but about creating a rival power centre directly under the Commission’s political leadership, sidelining the existing diplomatic structures that have operated for years.

IntCen already does precisely what von der Leyen claims is needed: it analyses intelligence from member states, produces threat assessments, and coordinates information sharing. It employs dozens of intelligence analysts and has established relationships with national agencies across the bloc. But from von der Leyen’s perspective it is flawed…because it doesn’t report directly to her.

This is the von der Leyen doctrine in a nutshell: never let a good opportunity go to waste if you can use it to aggrandise your own institution.

It’s a power play so transparent that the plan ‘has not been officially communicated to all 27 EU member states’, who I expected will fiercely resist handing over their most sensitive intelligence to Brussels bureaucrats with no democratic accountability and a proven track record of information leaks. You think Orban and Fico will say OK to this? You think any country will?

And why would they? Intelligence agencies are notoriously protective of their sources and methods. The idea that French intelligence, with its deep networks across Africa and the Middle East, or German intelligence, with its penetration of Eastern European, would willingly hand over their crown jewels to a Commission department run by von der Leyen’s appointees is laughable. These are agencies that barely trust each other, let alone an unelected bureaucracy in Brussels.

the imperial pretensions of a failing project.

What we’re witnessing is the accelerated construction of a state-like apparatus for the EU, with all the requisite parts thrown together at speed. A push for a ‘war-footing’. An €800 billion rearmament plan that will enrich defence contractors whilst public services continue to collapse across Europe. And now, the cherry on the cake, its own baby secret service.

This new unit is part of a broader reassessment that includes a ‘security college’ for commissioners and the Iris² satellite project…

…because nothing says ‘peace project’ quite like your own network of spy satellites, right?

This is the ‘Geopolitical Europe’ we were warned about. Not the supposedly proud, independent power standing up to American hegemony, but a militarised, secretive, and more centralised bureaucracy that will dutifully follow Washington’s lead whilst pretending to chart its own course. The EU is by no assessment building capacity to challenge the Empire; it’s building capacity to serve it more dutifully.

The truth is, the old ‘soft power’ Europe that some say once championed human rights, multilateralism, and diplomatic solutions is now dead. Von der Leyen is the undertaker and she’s no time to be mourning. What she’s building in its place is simply a more militarised and bureaucratic entity, desperately trying to prove its worth by mimicking the absolute worst aspects of American imperialism whilst concentrating power in the hands of the Brussels elite.

Share

And let’s not forget the wider context here. This is the same European Commission that has overseen the continent’s deindustrialisation, the same leadership that has sacrificed European economic interests on the altar of sanctions against Russia, the same bureaucracy that green-lit the destruction of Nord Stream without so much as a parliamentary debate. And now they want to control the intelligence that might reveal who was actually behind that act of industrial sabotage?

Convenient.

Yet, it’s not a European CIA we should fear, though that would obviously be bad enough. It’s a European Department of Doing-the-Empire’s-Bidding. And it’s being built by a leader whose primary skill is self-preservation, whose tenure has been defined by scandal after scandal. Remember the deleted text messages during vaccine procurement? Or the conflicts of interest involving her family? Or the fact she’s never once faced a democratic vote for the position she holds?

The creation of this intelligence unit is the ultimate expression of the EU’s democratic deficit. An unelected official, accountable to no one, creating a spy agency no one wants that will operate in the shadows, gathering intelligence on threats she gets to define, sharing it with partners she gets to choose, all whilst the citizens of Europe are told this is for their own security. We’ve seen this film before. We know how it ends.

As the EU prepares to spy on the world, I wonder who will be left to watch the watchers in Brussels?

And on that note, I’ll let you go for today,

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

Please consider leaving a small tip below to support the magazine. If even just 10% of people reading this post tipped just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as we reach 10,000 subscribers by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the archives and microscope section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: