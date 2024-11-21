Good day, spectators,

And today is going to be a really quick one as I am travelling. Just minutes ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his nation following Ukrainian strikes in Russia in the regions of Kursk and Bryansk, blaming the West for “turning the Ukraine war into a global" conflict. However, instead of unleashing fiery rhetoric or threats of imminent escalation which many online warmongers were predicting, Putin adopted a calm, calculated tone that signaled a very deliberate strategy.

In his speech, Putin unveiled Russia’s new "Oreshnik" missile, claiming it can reach speeds of 10 Mach and is impervious to any known defence system. He reassured his audience that Russia will continue testing its arsenal on "targets of our choosing," but there were no dramatic ultimatums or overt threats of expanding the war as many had seemingly hoped for.

This cool approach contrasts sharply with the panic we see all over our social media channels. Many thought Putin would go full apocalyptic, fuelling World War III hysteria. Instead, his composure suggests he’s content to wait—likely eyeing January and the impending inauguration of Donald Trump hoping it will accelerate a deal.

Trump’s stance on Ukraine is no secret. He’s repeatedly indicated that he would push for a deal favouring Russia, one that might include Ukraine conceding territory in the east. Zelensky himself has already hinted that Crimea isn’t a fight he plans to pursue. I believe Putin knows he doesn’t need to escalate—he just needs to wait.

This isn’t a moment of quiet before the storm; it looks like a calculated pause. His restrained tone and focus on weaponry reveal a strongman who knows he doesn’t have to do anything. If Trump takes office as anticipated, the next chapter in the Ukraine conflict will be written in Washington, where the West’s resolve may face its greatest test yet.

Just a quick one today, anyway, folks. I’m working on a much larger piece for this weekend about this three-year-old war.

