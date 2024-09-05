Good day, everyone! I hope your week is going great so far. The beginning of September has been a big one for me here at the spectacle so I just wanted to say thank you to every single one of you who helped with growing this community. If you don’t know what I am talking about then let’s get straight into it with the weekly digest.

Last week, I wrote what I believe to be the most important article of my life. If you’ve not had a chance to read and share it yet, please do. I talk about some hard truths which many people didn’t seem to be aware of. You’ll find it all here:

(then this happened)

As always, I posted this new article to Twitter and proceeded to log off and that was that. I disappeared for a couple of hours to go and cook chorizo pasta and didn’t expect anything else to come from it as per usual.

When I’d finished eating, I came back, logged in and saw this—look at those numbers!

the post was retweeted hundreds of times and seen tens of thousands!

Speaking of important stories, I wrote another post on a lie so pervasive, it has ensnared many a gullible person and Israel enjoyer. Check this one out and as always, share it with those who like to perpetuate the fable…

the unwanted Palestinians—a myth broken down Declan O'Mulrooney · September 5, 2024 If you spend any amount of time online, you will certainly have heard the assertion that Palestinians are so troublesome that even their neighbours and Muslim brothers in the Islamic world do not want to allow them to seek refuge in their countries. Read full story

Finally, staying on theme, Israel’s grisly ‘record of shame’ which I have the displeasure of curating, continues to expand with new war crimes being added daily. Please write in the comments if you learn of new things to add to the list, I can’t do it alone.

Find the record here or permanently on the front page of the spectacle.

This is a new section for the newsletter that I am experimenting with. It essentially a small area where I collect news snippets and stories from around the world which made me go ‘hmm’ this week.

Israel sees record demonstrations in protest of Netanyahu’s policies on Palestine and to pressure a ceasefire deal to bring hostages home.

Elon Musk makes a…bizarre threat to Brazil’s president Lula—with whom he is embroiled in a feud—that “we will seize his assets”. Seemingly admitting he’s working with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Oddly, but somehow unsurprisingly, it was discovered that a former aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been acting as a agent of the Chinese government.

Palestine: I understand I have been writing a lot about Palestine recently, I’m not sorry about that but I’m letting you know I’ve got a bunch of other global topics to talk about in the pipeline

Discord: One of you wrote me saying you’d like a place to chat openly about global news so I am in the process of building a Discord server for us to chat on. I’ll call it the circus because that’s what the world feels like right now. Watch this space for the link (maybe in next week’s digest)

That’s about it for this week though, folks! Please don’t hesitate to say hello in the comments of my articles or share your thoughts, it’s a lot of work to produce a high-quality and free publication about the events shaping our world but I’ll keep doing it if you keep reading! With appreciation from an unusually hot and humid Europe.

