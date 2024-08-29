Good day, everyone and I hope your week is going well so far—it has been a busy one for me both in my private life and with writing the spectacle so let’s get right to it, there’s a lot to share!

READ: Israel’s ever expanding ‘Record of Shame’

This is what I have been working on for most of this week. It’s a long and constantly updated list of Israel’s war crimes against the Palestinian people. I noticed that I could not find an extensive list to quickly send to those who are ignorant, so I decided to write and update it myself. As you can imagine, it’s a difficult list to maintain, so I kindly ask you to please help me by sharing updates with me on Twitter or right here via a reply—the record is by no means finished and I intend to go backwards in time too so let me know of any historical war crimes from Israel that may have been forgotten.

Share it far and wide…

staying on theme

I am not pulling any punches today and would like to jump directly into the hypocrisy of an organisation which once ended an attempted ethnic cleansing in the Balkans. Does NATO only care when it’s in the interest of the U.S.? What is going on behind the scenes?

more hypocrisy

A gaming session a few weeks ago got me thinking about a particularly sensitive subject for us Europeans, learn about this controversial topic and what I think about it too.

sunday story 📖

Every Sunday, I share a true, if not sometimes ‘embellished’, fascinating story from our world and vast history. This week, I told a gripping, chilling story about a particularly famous hacktivist group. It’s definitely worth a read on your commute or when you need to kill a few minutes.

see you next week!

Thanks for reading, everyone. It’s what gives me the energy to continue writing about the things which shape our world and topics which others might not feel as confident talking about.

