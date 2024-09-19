Good day, spectators of the world!

I hope you are doing well. It has been quite an eventful week, to say the least with heavy rains causing destructive flooding across Europe (including in my home city) and Israel’s devious trick in Lebanon sowing inviting more conflict in the Middle East, so let’s get right into it.

the Israeli pager attack on Lebanon, that left civilians dead and injured, is worrying and opens a dangerous Pandora's box

by Declan O’Mulrooney

Israel carried out an attack on Lebanon, turning pagers into deadly explosives which indiscriminately blew up in the pockets of assumed Hezbollah soldiers. This senseless, unprecedented attack has led to the death of many civilians including children and changes everything.

read now

why does Ireland love Palestine? Declan O'Mulrooney · September 19, 2024 As an Irishman, I am often asked why we care so much about Palestine? This is a common question which is normally asked by people from historically imperialistic countries like Britain. Lamentably, the British are not taught much about their country’s involvement in Ireland so I decided to write down my thoughts which I can send to anybody who asks me a… Read full story

More

Israel's record of shame continues to grow and I thought it's perfectly appropriate to include the recent attack on Lebanon which many consider terroristic.

The final injury toll seems to be 3,000+ from Israel’s attack on Lebanon.

Yemeni Houthis fire a hypersonic missile at Israel, which completely evades all detection and hits a pipeline outside of Tel-Aviv.

In the United Kingdom, it was found that the Jewish Chronicle newspaper was publishing propaganda for the Israeli government.

Potential future president of the United States Donald Trump bizarrely tweets his feelings about Taylor Swift in all caps after she endorses Kamala Harris.

Substack chat: Substack has a new feature which allows us to connect quicker. Substack chat is a way to have community discussions on whatever we like. I used it the other day to stay on top of the developing story from Lebanon. Things happen really quickly and it's hard to know about everything. We could use this chat for example to share developments of Israel’s war crimes to add to the List of Shame.

Anyway that's it for today.

Wishing you all the best until next week,

(Forward this to one of your friends if you think they’d be interested in any of the stories. If you’re one of those friends, time to subscribe!)