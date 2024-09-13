Good day, spectators of the world!

And as we here in Europe say goodbye to the summer and prepare for a winter full of political disharmony—I would like to say a big thank you to all of you who helped me in sharing the most important article I’ve written in my life: “there has never been a war in which 80% of the land was destroyed, 100% of the population was displaced, and 50% of the dead were children.”

It’s been read over 1000 times and the accompanying Twitter post has been shared hundreds of times so if you have an account there, please continue to share it. Maybe we can have one million people read the article by the end of the year which would be fantastic for bringing attention to Palestine.

This week's newsletter, however, is going to be a more positive one as I would like to explore a much better side of humanity and I have some really interesting stories to share with you today so let’s get started!

I'm sad to say that there were a few grisly additions to Israel's growing ‘Record of Shame’ this week. Find the record above or permanently pinned to the front page of the spectacle where I try to stay on top of Israel’s war crimes.

I have compiled a load of tidbits and bookmarks this week as we witnessed a plethora of interesting developments and noteworthy events.

Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris finally went toe to toe at their debate on the 9th of September. Most news sources are reporting she came out on top after an interesting power move as she shook Trump's hand who was trying to avoid it. He was visibly shaken for the rest of the debate.

(Note: At the end of the debate he was fact checked 40 times whereas she was fact checked around 5 times.)

Türkiye applies to join Russian-led economic alliance ‘ BRICS ’ alongside other countries such as Brazil, India and China, as it continues to ruffle Western and NATO feathers.

(To be honest with you, I don't understand how anybody is surprised at this when Türkiye has always done its own thing as a meeting place between West and East.)

There are reports that the US warship USS Roosevelt has departed its station in the Persian Gulf and began its journey home. Nobody quite knows why yet but I will be very interested to see if they dare to take the Red Sea route home ;)

Elon Musk makes a very…bizarre comment to Taylor Swift after she announces her support for Kamala Harris in the presidential race. I’ll let you be the judge of this one…

