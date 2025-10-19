Good day, spectators,

And I hope you’ve had a peaceful week so far, I am slowly recovering from my bout of Crohn’s disease. As usual, this week’s spectacle has been generous in the number of topics it has given me to include in this week’s review and we’re going to get right into it. Hope you enjoy reading!

So, the ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza continues to prove itself a uniquely Israeli concept: you cease firing, and we continue whilst dismantling your existence brick by bloody brick. As Palestinians display a resilience that should shame the world, attempting to reassemble the rubble of their homes…

Watch: a Palestinian woman sets about rebuilding her home from the rubble.

…the Israeli war machine treats the truce as a mere tactical interval. The grotesque show reached a new low with the Abu Shaaban family, massacred by a tank shell whilst simply trying to inspect their home in Gaza City. Seven children dead and three women, this is what a western-backed ceasefire looks like.

Of course, the groundwork for the next major assault is being laid out in front of us. Our countries feign shock at the perfidious US announcement warning of a potential Hamas attack on Gaza civilians. Something so logically lacking that it would be funny if it weren’t an insidious plot to re-spark the war.

This absurd narrative is obviously a prelude to a false flag, a transparent attempt to manufacture a pretext for the renewed bombing we are now already witnessing. The real ‘people’s army’ on the ground is the Israeli-backed militia convoys, armed and supplied directly from IDF bases, tasked with creating the internal chaos required to justify the external annihilation.

Verified footage obtained by Sky News shows an Israeli-backed ‘People’s Army’ militia convoy operating 1.4 km inside the Israeli-controlled zone of northern Gaza after picking up supplies from the direction of an Israeli Genocide Force base at the border.

To then expect Hamas to disarm under these conditions knowing there’s an existential threat looming and its people are still being slaughtered is not just ludicrous; it’s a deliberate, cynical provocation. This is not peace and this is not a plan for Palestinian sovereignty.

The violence isn’t confined to Gaza, either. In the West Bank, the occupation continues its casual brutality, with ten-year-old Muhammad al-Halliq shot in the back by Israeli forces for the crime of…playing football? This is the ‘pre-October 7th level of violence’ we are meant to accept as normal.

Muhammad al-Halliq

Meanwhile, to the north, Zionist violence continues to channel into its other outlet. The IGF launched more than a dozen airstrikes in southern Lebanon, a near-daily reminder that the empire’s appetite for destruction is never sated by a single theatre. The targets are always nebulous ‘Hezbollah infrastructure’; the consequence is always very real terror for Lebanese civilians.

Watch: A wedding in Lebanon is disrupted by Israeli airstrikes.

And, finally for the Middle East section we have a masterclass of realpolitik. Syria’s new leader—the former al-Qaeda bigwig al-Jolani who is now rebranded as the respectable statesman Ahmed al-Sharaa—has met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

new Syrian leader al-Sharaa meets with Putin.

The scene was one of breathtaking cynicism: al-Sharaa, whose rebel alliance toppled Putin’s longtime ally Bashar al-Assad just last December, now sitting in the Kremlin’s grand halls seeking a ‘new chapter’ between the two.

For the Syrian nationalists, it’s a bitter pill, but a necessary one. The calculus is brutally simple: al-Sharaa needs Russia and Iran to not make his life difficult, whilst Putin desperately needs to retain his strategic airbase at Hmeimim and naval facility at Tartus to maintain a foothold in the Mediterranean. It’s a marriage of pure convenience, proving that in the grand geopolitical game, yesterday’s mortal enemy is today’s strategic partner, and principles are…well…flexible.

This week, Volodymyr Zelensky took another embarrassing pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago. The Ukrainian president went to the heart of the empire to beg for the weapons to continue a war that many in the West seem to be growing tired of.

Zelensky and Trump at their meeting.

The meeting however, was a disaster. Emperor Trump, true to form, refused to part with his beloved bombs and, in a move that definitely sent a chill through Kyiv and Brussels, called for a ceasefire along the current lines. Not something I disagree with at all considering Ukraine’s inability to regain the lost regions with military force.

The European response was, as ever, perfectly servile. Chancellor Merz of Germany was quick to offer full-throated support for Ukraine’s war effort:

It’s a promise that rings hollow when his own government pleads poverty when it comes to sustaining social safety nets for its people but with this, the calculus of European power has never been clearer: there is always, always money for war.

This week’s SOTW has to go to to the UK. A prize for the most transparently cynical conflation of state violence with religious identity. This time, the government with Keir Starmer at the helm, erupted in a performative fit of indignation after far-right, violent fans of the Israeli football team Tel Aviv Maccabee were barred from entering the UK.

These are the same thugs whose behaviour was so extreme in Amsterdam last year that the city took the unprecedented step of banning them from future visits. Long-time spectacle readers will remember I covered this story on the day, one year ago:

Yet, in a masterstroke of disingenuous rhetoric, Starmer and his ilk immediately framed this reasonable public safety measure as intolerable ‘antisemitism’. It’s pathetic and it is dangerous. They’re deliberately conflating the state of Israel with Jewish people as a whole to shield a violent, ethno-nationalist project from any criticism.

The hypocrisy is staggering. It’s worth remembering that a different Keir Starmer, the one from 2015, once attended an event calling for an end to the siege on Gaza and condemning Israeli racism in football. The next year, he became MP.

Meanwhile, the UK’s descent into authoritarian overreach continues with a proposed ban on the messaging board 4chan.

Whilst the world will not mourn the loss of that particular digital cesspit, the principle is what matters. What the UK intends to do with the website is not about safety, it’s a programme designed to force one of the last truly anonymous spaces online to install pervasive surveillance.

The government’s plan to let private companies hoard sensitive data is an invitation for the inevitable and that means a catastrophic data breach. I do wonder if, when a few politicians get personally caught in such a breach, will they understand the folly of building a digital surveillance state?

If you don’t want your small kids on the internet, the solution is simple: don’t give them a phone at age six. But that would require personal responsibility, a concept entirely alien to a state that prefers blanket censorship.

And now, I’d like to move onto a morsel of rare decent news from my side of the continent: Ireland. And that is, despite the best efforts of a hostile mainstream press to sabotage her campaign, independent presidential candidate Catherine Connolly is well on her way to becoming the next president of Ireland.

Catherine Connolly.

She is everything the Western establishment is terrified of: an unapologetic socialist, a staunch Irish republican, and a vocal critic of NATO and the seemingly endless march towards militarisation.

Her campaign is a breath of fresh air in an otherwise stale political landscape, she champions a vision of ‘active neutrality’ and peace-making over arms spending. She has been a consistent ally to the Palestinian cause and a powerful voice on the housing crisis that is a cancer in my nation. On top of that, she has managed to secure the backing of Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, and a raft of independents, creating a coalition that has the political establishment rattled.

And whilst the role is largely ceremonial, it carries a powerful megaphone. A President Connolly would be a thorn in the side of the warmongers and a beacon for a different kind of Ireland, hopefully one that prioritises the welfare of its people over the profits of the arms industry. After the week we’ve had, we’ll take that glimmer of hope!

Share

In Madagascar, the ‘Straw Hat’ revolution has been swiftly co-opted by the very institution it sought to challenge. The military, sensing the power vacuum left by Andry Rajoelina’s flight, has executed a textbook coup, installing Colonel Michael Randrianirina as the new head of state. The irony is thick: the same elite CAPSAT unit that helped bring Rajoelina to power in a 2009 coup has now facilitated his ouster, proving that for the Malagasy elite, it’s always ‘out with the old, in with the old’.

the new Head of State Colonel Michael Randrianirina and his wife Bernadette Randrianirina

Randrianirina, a man who was briefly imprisoned for an attempted mutiny just two years ago, has now been sworn in and promises a military council will rule for up to two years before elections. The United Nations has condemned the ‘unconstitutional change of government’ and the African Union has suspended Madagascar, but as we’ve seen across the Sahel, such condemnations don’t really mean much and maybe that’s for the best.

The sentiment on the ground is not particularly optimistic, more of a weary resignation. The young people who powered this uprising, rallying against chronic power cuts and elite corruption, now face the grim prospect of their revolutionary energy being channelled into yet another military interlude. The one check on the new junta’s power is the spectre of the youth themselves, who have shown they will not tolerate a simple return to the failed old ways. I suppose we shall just watch and remain hopeful that Madagascar finally does something for its people.

In Latin America, the empire has once again decided to say the quiet part out loud. The United States is openly assembling the building blocks of a regime change operation in Venezuela with a brazenness not seen in decades.

President Donald Trump has not only confirmed he has authorised CIA covert operations within the country but has also presided over a naval armada in the Caribbean conducting extrajudicial strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, with six strikes killing at least 27 people so far.

Watch: The US released a video of a strike on a submarine which was almost certainly carrying drugs.

The debate over whether the victims are ‘legitimate’ narcos is also something I am seeing more of but it bothers me because is that not just a masterful distraction? The point is that Trump has appointed himself judge, jury, and executioner on the high seas, a form of state-sponsored piracy that ludicrously frames transporting drugs as a capital crime.

All of this lawlessness is simply the prelude to the main event though now that the administration has all but explicitly announced its intention for regime change. The CIA’s history in the region is a grim ledger of failure and bloodshed: the 1954 coup in Guatemala that ushered in decades of civil war and 150,000 deaths; the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion; and the 1989 invasion of Panama which killed hundreds of civilians to extract a former CIA asset. Whatever is being cooked up in Venezuela spells more of the same.

And if you thought that was not enough, just this minute Donald Trump has tweeted his frustrations at Colombian president Gustavo Petro, seemingly implying he too is a drug kingpin and lining him up in the imperial sights.

For the people of Latin America, this isn’t news but a recurring nightmare. The methods may have shifted from covert to overt, but the goal remains the same: to remind every nation in its ‘backyard’ that the empire’s will is the only law that matters, and the international community will, as always, do absolutely nothing about it.

While the West remains preoccupied with its own nonsense, in the east, the architecture of a new world trading order is being physically constructed in the icy cold waters of the north.

This week, the first ‘China-Europe Arctic Express’ container ship completed its maiden voyage, slicing the traditional shipping time from Asia to Europe by a huge 40% . Trust me when I say I would not include this news if I didn’t think the ramifications would shift the balance in our world. This is not just a new trade route, it is a geopolitical masterstroke and here is the reason why.

Dubbed the ‘Polar Silk Road’, this corridor through the Russian Arctic bypasses Western-controlled chokepoints like the Suez Canal and avoids the Houthi-watched waters of the Red Sea entirely. The implications run deep in my view, it means a dramatic reorientation of global trade flows, all happening under the joint stewardship of Beijing and Moscow.

The thing holding this all together is raw power. Russia is the only nation with a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers providing the muscle to keep this route open year-round.

Nuclear icebreaker Yamal, 2015

It is a perfect marriage of interests really: China gets an efficient, sovereign trade route, and Russia gets to monetise its Arctic dominance and strengthen its increasingly self-contained economy. For the so-called ‘rules-based order’ of the West this is a direct challenge. The rules are being rewritten not in a boardroom in Brussels, but on the decks of container ships escorted by nuclear icebreakers, a world where Western permission is no longer needed.

This week in the US, the crappy mask slipped again. A leaked Telegram chat among the leaders of the Young Republicans, a group of youth up and comers and the party’s supposed future, revealed a 2,900-page cesspit of unabashed Nazism, racism, and violent fantasy. These are not fringe online trolls; they are state senators, party chairs, and even one Trump administration official.

a selection of messages from the chat.

The messages speak for themselves. This is the raw id of the modern Republican Party, and the response from its leadership has been a masterclass in moral abdication. Vice President JD Vance dismissed the whole affair as ‘kids doing stupid things’ and ‘edgy, offensive jokes’, whilst a White House spokesperson attacked the journalists who reported it but had nothing to say to the people in the chat.

This was perfectly underscored by the discovery of a modified American flag with a swastika pinned proudly in Republican Congressman David Taylor’s office. It’s all very literal.

Meanwhile, the liberal opposition seems determined to prove itself utterly unprepared for the fascist reality taking shape. The ‘No Kings’ protests, whilst drawing millions, often devolved into a carnival of ineffectuality. Seeing demonstrators in inflatable dinosaur and frog costumes, holding signs that whined ‘If Kamala was president then we’d be at brunch’, was a breathtaking failure of political consciousness.

These people kid themselves that this is resistance yet it’s nothing but a self-satisfied therapy session. The sentiment above, for example, is not just wrong, it’s actively harmful. It ignores the fact that a Kamala Harris administration would still be funding the genocide in Gaza, would still be protecting capital, and would still be upholding American hegemony. To reduce the struggle to a desire for a more polite manager is to fundamentally misunderstand the rot. If your protest against a regime of gas chambers and swastikas is to dress as a unicorn, you’re not a resistor; you’re part of the spectacle for which this magazine is named.

And whilst this political theatre unfolded, the machinery of state violence continued its grim work. The Trump administration repatriated two survivors of its extrajudicial airstrikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, a tidy solution to avoid the legal headache of prosecuting the men it claims are ‘unlawful combatants’. The hypocrisy is staggering: they’re dangerous enough to be summarily executed at sea, but not important enough to be tried in a court of law.

The operation, like the racist chats and the feckless protests, is all part of the same tapestry: an empire in decay, where the powerful do as they please and the opposition is too busy or too naïve to mount a meaningful challenge.

And that brings us to the end of this week’s spectacle review. Here we are again, the end of one week and the beginning of the next one. Observing a show that promises to never end.

