Good day, spectators,

And it is the end of one week and the beginning of another so you know what that means. It is time for our weekly review and we have a lot to get through today so feel free to grab yourself a nice beverage, perhaps a little snack and get comfortable as we begin to skewer all of the fuckery that is going on on our planet this week.

Enjoy!

So, another week, another confirmation that the machinery of genocide in Palestine operates with metronomic precision. The most recent UN data confirms what we already know with a death toll approaching 70,000 and with nearly 200,000 injured.

But I need to make something clear here: this is a conservative estimate. Because, when you’ve levelled entire cities like Israel has, the true accounting comes not from counting the dead, but from weighing the rubble. The full, grotesque tally of this annihilation will not be known for years, a mass grave slowly revealing its secrets. Meanwhile, the so-called ‘international community’ busies itself with plans for a defanged, neo-colonial Bantustan led by none other than Tony Blair…Tony Blair! This is a nightmare so perverse it would require the directorial skills of John Carpenter to fully realise.

In the West Bank, the pogroms continue with seasonal regularity. The olive harvest, a culturally sacred and economically vital period for Palestinians, has been transformed into a blood sport for Israeli settlers, who operate with the full-throated support and protection of the Israeli military. This is not random violence but the sharp end of a policy of annexation, officialised and accelerated day by day. The land is stolen acre by acre, the people terrorised moment by moment. If you've not had a chance to read my recent article about this topic then I'll plonk it here for you:

And these are the conditions under which Western countries expect Palestinian resistance groups to disarm? To suggest that a people enduring this should get rid of their weapons is the height of imperial absurdity. From an Irish perspective, it’s an argument that rings hollow too. We would never have accepted it during our own struggle, and we should not demand it of the Palestinians. If they choose to elect Hamas, that is their democratic right, born of a resistance to an existential threat that the West has done nothing but fuel. This is no different from the Irish being allowed to elect Sinn Fein which was the political wing of the IRA.

Of course, Israel’s violence is never confined to one theatre. In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes intensify, spitting, once again, on the notion of a ceasefire and now extending their reach to the north of the country:

Watch: Israel carries out a massive airstrike in Bakka, Northern Lebanon.

The message is as clear as it is ancient: we will strike where we want, when we want. The rules-based order is, as ever, a one-way street.

And finally for this section, we will be popping across the border to Syria for the ‘spectacle of the week’.

In a move that should surprise absolutely no one, the US and UK have formally removed the terrorist designation from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). This is the group led by the rebranded president of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa, which sprouted from the fertile soil of al-Qaeda. You see, this is the benefit of being a friend of the West: your past as a real religious extremist is swiftly laundered, whilst back home, activist groups like Palestine Action, whose crime is property damage in protest of genocide, are designated as terrorists.

Jolani, no sorry, ‘Ahmed al-Sharaa’, the new president of Syria, meeting with representatives of the British government.

The hypocrisy is so brazen it barely qualifies as news for spectacle readers.

And what has this newly legitimised force been doing? Since seizing power, HTS and its associated militias have massacred thousands of Alawites and other minorities in a brutal campaign of sectarian violence. This is the ‘moderate’ opposition the West has tacitly backed.

So, I suppose this should be a lesson to all aspiring geopolitical players: you can slaughter minorities, but as long as you’re dovish towards Israel and useful to empire, you’re not a terrorist, you’re our friend.

The spectacle, everybody.

Lots to talk about this week as the pilgrimage of the West’s favourite wartime accessory continued. Fresh from his disastrous, shouting-match summit with Donald Trump in Washington—where the US president reportedly told him to forget about reclaiming lost territory—Volodymyr Zelenskyy was swiftly swept off to London for a consolation prize with all the pomp the British state could muster.

Prime Minister Starmer posts about his great friendship with Volodymyr Zelensky whilst posing in a staged photograph. We know that it's staged because this is the inner courtyard of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office which is off limits to the public.

He was greeted with royal salutes and autumn sunshine by King Charles III at Windsor Castle before being whisked away to meet a ‘coalition of the willing’ European leaders. The objective? To discuss piling more pressure on Putin and, in Starmer’s case, to announce the accelerated delivery of more than 100 British-made air defence missiles. It’s a truly touching display of solidarity, if you can ignore the fact that the UK is in the grip of a devastating cost-of-living crisis, with public services on their knees. There’s always money for war.

I know now not all my readers agree, but I personally can’t help but feel a pang of sympathy for Zelenskyy, a man who I don’t believe ever wanted to be in this position. As he’s paraded around European capitals, he seems to be reading the writing on the wall. In a video that he posted to his social media, he parroted what Donald Trump told him: they are ready to stop the war as it stands.

Watch: President Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready to end the war and that the current frontline can be the beginning of diplomacy. You don’t see posts like this is Western mainstream news.

But for anyone following the state of the war from a strategic perspective, this is unsurprising. With Russia making slow, methodical advances on the front—right now threatening Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and even being seen near Kherson—the trajectory is clear. The European project is now locked in a test of endurance. That is: the EU’s willingness to suffer economic pain versus Russia’s willingness to accept personnel costs. All signs point to Moscow having the far greater stomach for the fight. Zelenskyy knows fine well that once he’s served his purpose, he will be chewed up and spat out, just like every other Western plaything. And his utility is rapidly expiring.

Meanwhile, in a move that terrifies me and should terrify every household in central and northern Europe, the EU has reaffirmed its commitment to be completely free of Russian gas imports by 2027. With energy costs already spiralling and estimated to rise another 25% by 2026, the political elite seem hell-bent on inflicting more economic pain on their own populations…just to damage Russia, all whilst announcing yet another package of sanctions that Moscow will simply soak up.

Watch: Putin jokes that ‘The cancellation of the purchase of our toilets will cost them dearly. They would actually need them in the current situation.’

This pattern of contempt for our money and public services is on particularly prominent display in the UK where a YouGov poll confirmed something which should be explicitly obvious to anyone with eyes, the fact the public wants the government to tax the rich.

YouGov poll shows 75% of British people support a 2% tax on wealth over 10 million pounds.

It would be the easiest political win imaginable. Instead, the government is pushing ahead with deeply unpopular and authoritarian schemes like the digital ID, whilst pledging hundreds of millions in military support to Ukraine, even in the event of a ceasefire. It is completely unsurprising that the Green Party led by Zach Polanski is rocketing through to the top of British politics when the so-called Labour Party refuses to address this issue and the Green Party puts it front and centre of its campaign.

The message from Europe is unified: your comfort, your heating, your social security are all negotiable. But the war budget? Untouchable. The military industrial complex demands its blood money, and the European public will be the ones paying for it.

a glimmer of hope?

Now, for a rare piece of unequivocally good news from this side of the continent: Ireland. The outspoken and gently-spoken independent candidate, Catherine Connolly, has obliterated her opposition in the presidential election.

Whilst the role is largely ceremonial, it carries a powerful megaphone, and Connolly is not shy to use it. This woman is a staunch Irish republican, a critic of NATO, a proud Irish language speaker, and a consistent ally to the Palestinian cause. By electing her, Ireland has sent a powerful message: we do not want any part of your genocidal Western order. We are an independent country that has suffered under the boot of empire, and we will not be complicit in its modern-day incarnations.

Watch: Catherine Connolly dismantles Israeli propaganda in her iconic gentle-but-educated style.

The timing of her victory was poetically underscored by a nasty statement from the old guard. On the very same day, a former NATO commander, Rear Admiral Chris Parry, told British parliamentarians that a united Ireland would be a ‘strategic threat’ to Britain, opening the door for Russia and China.

He argued that NATO should hold naval exercises in Irish-controlled waters ‘whether Dublin agreed or not’, and patronisingly told the Irish people to ‘stop blaming the Brits’ and ‘forget the history’. The foundations of treachery and division are being laid before we’ve even started on the path to reunification. It seems the mere idea of a truly independent Ireland is enough to give imperialists in London nightmares. We will be keeping our finger firmly on this pulse.

Whilst the world’s gaze is fixed elsewhere, the civil war in Sudan has escalated into what is now the largest humanitarian crisis on the planet. The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has entered a brutal new phase. The besieged city of el-Fasher in North Darfur, which is the SAF’s last major foothold in the region, has seen fighting intensify dramatically. Just this week, the RSF claimed to have captured the strategic army headquarters, the 6th Infantry Division, within the city which is a significant military and symbolic blow, effectively handing control of the already battered and subjugated Darfur region to the paramilitary group. The RSF's history in this region is genocidal to say the least.

the people of Darfur are suffering the brunt of the RSF’s violence.

This is not a clean military victory but a catastrophe for civilians. The RSF has besieged the city for 18 months, trapping an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 people, using frequent drone and artillery attacks to spread starvation and suffering. UN agencies confirm that the RSF has committed multiple crimes against humanity during this siege, and many countries have accused it of genocide against Darfur’s non-Arab population. The capture of el-Fasher is a grim turning point, likely to hasten a physical split of the country and allow the RSF to consolidate a rival government in the west.

The scale of suffering is almost incomprehensible. The war has created the world’s largest displacement crisis, with over 12 million people forced from their homes and 30 million—more than half the population—in need of humanitarian aid. Famine has taken hold in areas like el-Fasher and the nearby Zamzam displacement camp, with Sudan now containing more people living in famine conditions than the rest of the world combined. To call this a man-made catastrophe is an understatement; it’s a deliberate strategy of annihilation, and the international response has been woefully inadequate. For those needing a primer on the origins of this conflict, I encourage you to seek out the deep dive we published in this magazine several months ago. The grim update is that the violence is not abating but consolidating, and the world, distracted by other things, is letting it happen.

This failure of Western diplomacy in Africa is not confined to Sudan. We are witnessing the end of the pax Americana and the beginning of the pax Sinica. Buckle up, because whilst the United States is being forcibly pushed out of the Sahel region of Africa where it’s lost critical military bases in Niger and about to lose them in Chad—Russia and China are eagerly filling the power vacuum. Russia’s approach is opportunistic and militaristic as usual, deploying its Africa Corps (the successor to the Wagner Group) to prop up juntas in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, offering security support.

However, the real long-term threat to American interests, as its own analysts note, comes not from Moscow but from Beijing. China is playing a far more strategic and economically substantial game. This week provided a perfect case study: Ethiopia, one of Africa’s largest economies, has moved to convert its dollar-denominated loans into yuan.

This is another brilliant stroke of financial diplomacy from China. It directly challenges the US dollar’s hegemony and strengthens the Chinese renminbi (proper name for the Yuan) as a global reserve currency. For African nations tired of the exploitative nature of Western-led financial institutions, China offers a seemingly pragmatic alternative through its Belt and Road Initiative, building infrastructure and engaging in trade that dwarfs Russian efforts.

The West has spent decades plundering Africa’s resources whilst offering little in return but debt and instability. It’s absolutely no wonder that African nations, seeking partners who don’t seek to morally lecture them whilst economically strangling them, are looking East. The continent is making a calculated pivot, and the so-called ‘rules-based order’ enjoyers have no one but themselves to blame for being shown the door.

Now, onto Latin America.

The long-standing, if fraught, alliance between the United States and Colombia has effectively shattered into a million pieces this week. The trigger was a series of insults and threats from President Donald Trump, who publicly referred to Colombian President Gustavo Petro as an ‘illegal drug leader’ and a ‘lunatic’, whilst threatening to impose new tariffs and halt all payments to the country.

In a significant escalation, the US Treasury Department subsequently imposed sanctions directly on President Petro, his wife, his eldest son, and the country’s interior minister.

Petro’s response was just excellent and in my assessment is one of the most defiant stands against US power in recent Latin American history. He immediately recalled Colombia’s ambassador from Washington for consultations, hired US lawyers to challenge Trump’s ‘defamation’ in American courts, and vowed that his country would not bend the knee. He framed the confrontation as a struggle against US ‘tyranny’, declaring that Colombia must not respond ‘on our knees’. The dispute has plunged the two-century-old alliance to its lowest point ever.

Whilst waging economic and diplomatic war on Colombia, the Trump administration has simultaneously turned the Caribbean into a stage for an alarming show of force aimed squarely at Venezuela.

a portion of the United States Navy in the Caribbean.

The Pentagon has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group to Latin American waters. This floating city, which is the US Navy’s most advanced carrier, is accompanied by five destroyers and adds another 4,500 personnel to a force that already included eight other warships, a nuclear-powered submarine, F-35 fighter jets, and B-1B bombers. This constitutes the largest concentration of US naval power in the region in decades.

The official pretext for this armada is a ‘war on drugs’. Since early September, US forces have struck at least 10 vessels in international waters, resulting in the deaths of at least 43 people. However, these actions have been widely condemned. United Nations officials and international law scholars state the strikes are ‘clear violations of US and international law and amount to extrajudicial killings’, as the US provides little to no evidence for its targets.

Facing this colossal threat, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has adopted a strategy of stark, simple rhetoric. In a national address, he accused the US of ‘fabricating a new, endless war’. He has consistently denied that Venezuela plays a significant role in the global drug trade, stating plainly, ‘Venezuela is a country that does not produce cocaine’. His most memorable formulation this week came in a direct message to Trump, using what he called ‘Tarzan language’ or ‘caveman language’ to cut through the political noise:

Watch: Venezuelan President Maduro says ‘No, no to war! Yes, yes to peace!’

Whilst Maduro’s domestic governance can be criticised, his stance here highlights a fundamental truth: this is not a leader seeking conflict, but one standing against what he accurately describes as the most significant military threat to the region in a century. His government has launched coast defence exercises and warned that any attempt at US-backed regime change would be met with force, as it should.

It is clear for all to see: an empire, challenged by independent voices, is responding with the only tools it understands and those are sanctions, slander, and the relentless, intimidating logic of the carrier strike group.

This week, Asia provided a masterclass in political spectacle and the brutal realities of forgotten wars. In Japan, the historic election of Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister is being sold as a step forward for a nation that ranks abysmally low in gender equality. Do not be fooled. This is not a victory for progress; it’s a triumph for a particularly virulent strain of ultra-conservatism.

Watch: Sanae Takaichi says that Japan will not take in Islammists or and that refugees must be sent out if ‘Japan is to stay Japan.’

Takaichi is a self-proclaimed admirer of the much-beloved Margaret Thatcher, she is a nationalist with a revisionist view of World War II history who downplays Japan’s fascism, and she is a hawk who espouses hardline policies on China. She is, in short, the perfect dutiful servant for US interests in the region, a point underscored by Donald Trump’s effusive social media praise for her even before she was formally elected. Her rise was also facilitated by a new alliance with Japan’s major right-wing populist party, signalling a sharp rightward turn for Japanese politics, all wrapped in the deceptive packaging of a historic first…a woman.

Meanwhile, the US continues its desperate attempts to cling to relevance with its latest nonsensical and wholly unsubstantiated claim that China is smuggling fentanyl through Venezuela—tying back to a previous section. It’s obviously an attempt to weave its various geopolitical obsessions into a single, convenient narrative for domestic consumption. The United States will never miss an opportunity to demonise China, even as its economic dominance wanes. This week, China officially overtook the United States as Germany’s biggest trading partner, a significant milestone in the steady economic reorientation of Europe.

The dwindling empire will resist this kicking and screaming, but the tide is turning. It’s only a matter of time before China becomes the major trading partner for most of the EU, and the US is left with little more than sanctions and sabre-rattling. I'm not some kind of economic genius, in fact, I hate numbers and maths but I don't think you have to be Einstein to see the direction this is going.

Finally, we turn to a conflict the Western media doesn’t talk about at all: the ongoing genocide, yes, genocide, in West Papua.

For those unfamiliar, this is a struggle for independence that has been raging since Indonesia’s controversial takeover in the 1960s, a conflict marked by decades of systemic racism, mass killings, and cultural erasure by the Indonesian state. It’s a textbook case of imperialism, where a powerful state subjugates an Indigenous population to plunder their resource-rich land.

Watch: Hundreds of West Papuan villagers have fled into the forest in fear of an ongoing Indonesian military operation. Last week, the Liberation Army killed one Indonesian soldier and injured three others. In response, Indonesian forces carried out raids and burned houses (like the Black and Tans in Ireland).

The situation has escalated dramatically. Just this month, the Indonesian military intensified its bombing campaigns in the Star Mountains and, in a significant blow to the resistance, Indonesia killed Lamek Taplo, a commander of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), along with three other fighters during a drone bomb attack.

Watch: The fallen Commander Lamek Taplo, said in a clip recorded a few months ago that he would never leave his ancestral land and people, even as Indonesian forces bombed the area for the third consecutive day.

Taplo had been a brave voice, using video testimony to bring the world’s attention to the destruction of Papuan villages. His death is a stark reminder of the grotesque asymmetry of this fight: a liberation army armed largely with bows and arrows facing down one of the world’s largest militaries equipped with drones, jets, and sniper rifles. Over 100,000 West Papuans are currently displaced, yet the world remains silent, complicit in the slow-motion annihilation of a people.

Please keep them in your thoughts at the very least.

Share

And finally, we come to my least favourite region on the planet and that's not because of the people but because of the governments. After a week of grimness, a small, unexpected flicker of principle came from the north. Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney who is a former Governor of the Bank of England and a man deeply embedded in the Western financial establishment. Surprisingly, he stated he would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he stepped on Canadian soil.

Israel is unable to cope.

It’s a refreshing, if isolated, nod to the concept of international law from a leader who is otherwise busy managing a trade war with the Trump administration, proving that even within the belly of the beast, a sliver of conscience can sometimes survive.

No such principles survive in the empire to its south . The United States’s descent is now a weekly checklist of authoritarianism. I would say the most relevant story for the spectacle is that Steve Bannon seems to think that Trump is preparing for a third term.

I’m not so sure though, whilst the chatter revolves around the notion of Trump seeking a third term, I believe the real threat is being groomed right beside him: JD Vance. Do not be fooled by the folksy act. Vance is not a bumbling sidekick; he is a more intelligent, more articulate, and infinitely more dangerous successor.

His background as a Yale Law graduate and author provides a respectable veneer for a deeply reactionary ideology. He’s the one who has suggested that parents should have more voting power than the childless, who opposes abortion and same-sex marriage, and who has argued that if he had been vice president in 2020, he would have worked to overturn the election results. He’s the acceptable, telegenic face of American fascism, a man who can sell the project to a wider audience once the current clown has exhausted his usefulness. I'd love to hear what you think in the comments but in my opinion, mark these words: JD Vance is not a joke. He is the real threat, being patiently lined up as the empire’s next dictator.

But not to worry because the brave democratic vanguard will lead the way in resisting this descent into fascism…with DANCE!

And so we reach the end of another weekly review. The circus will pack up its tents, only to unpack them again tomorrow on a different patch of our earth. The show, as ever, goes on and I will continue to be here to document it all.

If you are finding value in these weekly rundowns or any of the work I do, and you are in a position to do so, leaving a tip would be a tremendous help. Every contribution is deeply appreciated and directly supports this work. This is not my job.

Leave a tip 🪙

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too. Also let me know below if you enjoyed this new format.)

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as we reach 10,000 subscribers by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the archives and microscope section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: