I always begin with the Middle East for a simple reason: it’s the ‘canary in the coal mine’ for global geopolitics. It’s the nexus where the rotting architecture of the so-called ‘rules-based order’ is most exposed, its hypocrisy on explicit and violent display. What happens here is merely a concentrated, unfiltered version of the forces shaping our entire world.

This week, that reality was once again impossible to ignore. Israel, in a move so characteristic that Stevie Wonder could have seen it a mile off, has continued its systematic destruction of Palestinian life, even as the world’s gaze remains fixed on the shaky ceasefire in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, the slow-motion ethnic cleansing has intensified, with the olive harvest season transforming into a series of state-sanctioned pogroms.

According to a UN agency, this season has seen the highest level of damage and settler attacks since 2020, with 126 attacks recorded in 70 towns and villages, and more than 4,000 olive trees vandalised.

Watch: Israeli ‘settlers’ stealing and destroying Palestinian olive harvests.

This terror operates with such impunity because it’s state policy. The Israeli government has not only given its blessing but is actively driving the process. The far-right Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who lives in an illegal settlement himself, has been clear that his ‘life’s mission is to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state’. To that end, the government confirmed plans to establish 22 new settlements in the West Bank, a move designed to ‘prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state’ and constitutes what human rights group B’Tselem calls a policy of ‘ethnic cleansing’. The data is staggering: there have been more than 1,000 violent settler attacks in the first eight months of 2025 alone, and since October 2023, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank. This is the grim reality behind the headlines: a deliberate, violent project of de facto annexation, pursued with the full backing of the Israeli state.

And whilst this land grab continues, the military fist has tightened its grip. Since January, the Israeli military’s ‘Operation Iron Wall’ has displaced at least 40,000 Palestinians from refugee camps in the northern West Bank, a rate of displacement not seen since the 1967 expulsions. The UN reports the use of ‘air strikes, armoured bulldozers, controlled detonations, and advanced weaponry’ has become commonplace, a clear ‘spillover of the war in Gaza’ that has rendered entire areas uninhabitable.

And what are the perfidious forces of the ‘international community’ doing? Polishing their latest fantasy: a Gaza international security force. Officials say the plans are taking shape…

…but one must ask the obvious questions. Did Israel agree to this in any meaningful way? Will it require them to remove their occupation troops and military infrastructure from Gaza? The answer, of course, is a resounding no. The entire scheme reeks of a Potemkin peacekeeping mission, a diplomatic fig leaf designed to provide cover for Israel to remain in Gaza and slowly, methodically, keep tightening the noose. They want the appearance of an exit without the substance of a withdrawal.

So I’m starting this section with some wonderful news for the people of Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, from the comfort of his office, has confidently revealed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy told him Ukraine is prepared to continue this bloody war for another three years.

One can only imagine the morale boost this news will provide to the Ukrainian soldier in a Pokrovsk trench, who, according to their own reports, is currently outgunned by a ratio of eight to one.

one of the most heinous crimes of our time is the mainstream media’s misrepresentation of the war in Ukraine to mislead Europeans into thinking Ukraine is doing fine.

And to be honest, this is the grand European strategy in a nutshell: offering endless rhetorical support whilst the actual fighting force on the ground faces a catastrophic ammunition and manpower crisis. The city of Pokrovsk is all but fallen, following the same grim pattern of attrition that has characterised this war for months. Meanwhile, back in Ukraine, resistance to forced conscription and ‘busification’ is intensifying, with crowds of citizens now openly flipping over the vehicles of the recruitment officers sent to drag them to the front.

In Odessa, the public stops a TCC (Territorial Conscription Centre) van, ousts the conscription officers, flips the van and riots in protest to forced mobilisation. Video from 2.11.25 in the Odessa Telegram group. There are thousands of such videos.

But that’s fine. The political class in Warsaw and Brussels believes they can fight to the last Ukrainian, and who are we to question such visionary leadership? This is the same Donald Tusk, by the way, who has previously mused about the conflict being frozen and, in a truly stunning commitment to ‘European values’, reportedly hinted that Poland would be leaving the European Convention on Human Rights this same week.

Speaking of being on the wrong side of history, let’s pop over to the United Kingdom, where Keir Starmer and his Labour government have earned a special mention in a major report on the Gaza genocide for their direct involvement.

I think it’s a perfectly fitting accolade for a man who has worked so diligently to align Britain with the perpetrators.

Perhaps this is why the British public is finally looking for an alternative? In a telling poll this week, the UK Green Party has taken the Conservatives’ spot. You’d be forgiven for thinking this is just a protest vote but it’s not; it’s a desperate cry for change from a populace watching the Labour Party stagnate, die, and rot from the inside.

You’d be forgiven for thinking this is just a protest vote but it’s not; it’s a desperate cry for change from a populace watching the Labour Party stagnate, die, and rot from the inside.

I know some readers may be sceptical of the Greens’ Zack Polanski, but one must admit his skill. He’s a ‘soft radical’ (yes I know it’s an oxymoron). He’s a master of media who has cut through the noise with a simple, popular message: tax the rich and cut off Israel. He may not be my candidate, but I won’t be upset if he manages to take power from the genocidal enablers currently in charge.

And finally, this is the spectacle so please allow me to briefly dip into the truly absurd to remind us all that we’re probably living in a simulation. Let’s turn to Albania where the nation’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, has announced that his AI minister, a virtual entity named Diella, is ‘pregnant with 83 children’.

Edi Rama with Diella.

Yeah, this is where we’re at.

In a week of genocidal complicity and mass death, this is the level of statesmanship on display. The so-called children, we’re told, are in fact digital assistants being doled out to the 83 MPs of the ruling ‘Socialist’ Party, who will use them to monitor parliamentary sessions and, chillingly, suggest ‘who to counter-attack’.

That a leader is using the language of childbirth to describe the proliferation of AI aides—whilst his own appointment of a non-human ‘minister’ reportedly raises constitutional concerns—is a perfect, farcical metaphor for our times. We can only hope the 83 digital offspring are being programmed with a better grasp of ethics and basic reality than their ‘parent’ and his contemporaries because…and I say this honestly…fuck me, this is getting exhausting.

This week in Africa, we explore two starkly different but equally telling stories: one is of raw, violent conquest and the another of polished, authoritarian control.

We begin as you may have guessed in Sudan, where we’re witnessing the largest humanitarian disaster on the planet unfold in real time. The brutal and crazed forces of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), backed by the United Arab Emirates, have after a long period of regrouping managed to essentially take over most of the Darfur region following a bloody, frantic assault on its capital, el-Fasher. This isn’t a senseless civil war; it’s a calculated campaign with a clear goal: to establish a puppet state in the region for the United Arab Emirates.

a still from a video recorded by RSF mercenaries. They freely record their war crimes. This video ended as you might imagine, as do most published by the RSF. They kill with a banality that would make Mexican drag cartels blush.

It’s classic neo imperialism from a nation that has all the riches in the world and yet still seeks to rape an impoverished nation like Sudan, using the same playbook it deployed in Yemen. The banality of evil is on full display, with countless videos showing these paramilitaries rounding up men and children and executing them without so much as a second thought. In fact, they are usually having a laugh. The mechanism of this foreign intervention is brazen, with reports of Emirati IL-76 cargo planes frequently landing at Somalia’s Bosaso Airport carrying heavy logistical materials and even Colombian mercenaries destined for the UAE-backed RSF.

(By the way: is there anywhere Colombian mercs won’t go?)

Adding to the grotesque alliance, there are credible reports that UK equipment has been used by the RSF in Sudan and I have seen Israeli artillery systems being deployed in battle in RSF videos. Surprise, surprise right? The purveyors of genocide stick close together.

Meanwhile, in Tanzania, the government has staged a different kind of violence: the slow, bureaucratic suffocation of democracy. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in for a new term after an election that has been a farce from start to finish. She won with a ludicrous 98% of the vote, a figure so absurd it would be comical if the context surrounding it weren’t as grim as it is.

Samia Suluhu Hassan.

This result was engineered. At least my critical thinking tells me it was. By ensuring she had no credible opponents. Her main challengers were systematically disqualified from running, with opposition leader Tundu Lissu arrested on charges of treason and his party, Chadema, barred from competing entirely.

To manage this all, the state imposed a nationwide internet blackout on election day, a classic tactic to stifle dissent and obscure the truth. When citizens dared to protest this charade, the state responded with brutal force; the opposition says hundreds have been killed in the ensuing crackdown, whilst the UN has confirmed at least 10 deaths.

Watch: Scenes of major unrest swept Tanzania all week.

This is the modern face of authoritarianism: not a military coup in the dead of night, but a carefully orchestrated, digitally manipulated electoral coup, conducted in broad daylight and legitimised by a compliant electoral commission. It’s a reminder that democracy is an illusion.

This week, the United States has continued its extrajudicial campaign in the Caribbean, publishing slick videos of its military bombing and sinking fishing boats with the casual flair of a video game trailer.

Watch: US warships target small boats in the Caribbean.

Since September, these strikes have killed at least 64 people in international waters, with the Trump administration claiming the vessels were operated by ‘narco-terrorists’. Yet, they have not publicised a single shred of evidence to support these claims, not even confirming the type of drugs allegedly on board. This is not law enforcement; it is state-sponsored piracy, a unilateral declaration that the empire has the right to act as judge, jury, and executioner on the high seas. As one US official involved in the operation admitted to the New York Times, even the Pentagon has concerns over the lack of evidence, noting that in the first strike, the boat appeared to be turning back when it was hit. It seems nobody, not even the perpetrators, knows exactly who they are murdering.

This lawless prelude to war is being met with predictable imperial machinations. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that his security forces foiled a ‘false flag operation’ to plant explosives at the closed US Embassy in Caracas, an attack he said was planned by ‘extremist sectors of the local Venezuelan right’ with the goal of blaming his government and triggering a wider conflict. Considering the context, I have absolutely no reason to doubt this whatsoever, and United States meddling in Latin America is so consistent that I could set my watch by it. The US has since called off diplomatic outreach to Caracas, and with a naval armada—including an aircraft carrier strike group, destroyers, and a nuclear submarine—parked off the Venezuelan coast, the stage is being set for a confrontation that has little to do with drugs and everything to do with good, old regime change.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the failed war on drugs has manifested in one of the deadliest police operations in the country’s history. In a predawn raid on the Alemão and Penha favelas in Rio de Janeiro, a force of 2,500 police and soldiers unleashed a military-style assault that left at least 132 people dead, according to the public defender’s office.

What authorities initially described as an ‘anti-gang’ operation has been condemned by residents and human rights groups as a state-sponsored massacre. The police strategy involved pushing suspects toward a wooded hillside where elite units were waiting in a planned ambush, a ‘wall’ that resulted in a bloody slaughter. The investigative failures were immediate and clear; police failed to preserve the crime scenes, did not deploy forensic experts, and allowed crucial evidence to be lost or contaminated, with officers and even journalists handling seized weapons without gloves. This was nothing less than a thuggish death squad operation, a brutal demonstration of state power against the poor and marginalised, all under the hollow banner of a ‘war’ that the state has no interest in winning, only in perpetuating.

Asia was popping this week, with APEC 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea, bringing out all the big players for this bit of international pageantry. The big moment for me was China’s Xi Jinping shaking hands with Japan’s freshly-minted Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi who we talked about last week.

Yes, you read that right. The man himself and Japan’s new leader, sharing a moment of mutual respect and diplomacy in South Korea. The irony is there: Japan and China have spent decades tangled up in territorial disputes, historical grievances, and trade wars, and yet, here they are, all smiles and warm handshakes. For all the talk of shared prosperity and stable relations, at the heart of this performance is one simple truth: Japan needs China’s markets, so its new Thatcher-esque PM plays nice for the cameras and Xi just nods along.

Meanwhile, China announced it would lift tariffs on exports from 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. This is extremely significant as it opens up the Chinese market for African goods giving them more avenues to make money and develop.

It’s also a masterclass in geopolitical strategy as African states continue to look for alternatives to the West’s increasingly stifling policies. Ultimately, it’s a win-win as African nations get tariff-free access to one of the world’s largest economies, while China secures more trade partners and builds even more strategic influence. It’s a classic move by China to deepen its relationships with the Global South, positioning itself as the go-to partner in a shifting geopolitical landscape.

But the spectacle of the week came from Taiwan, where the leadership proudly welcomed a delegation from AIPAC, the powerful Israeli lobby, to ‘strengthen strategic ties and defence capabilities’.

The message could not be clearer: the island, which is a bastion of imperialism, is seeking lessons from the region’s foremost experts in being a bastion of imperialism. It seems the ‘mutual interests’ are indeed very mutual. The genocide enjoyers are not just sticking together; they’re now running joint training seminars.

In the heart of the empire, the machinery of state has been weaponised against the poor once again. The Trump regime, amidst a government shutdown, deliberately plunged the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) into chaos, threatening to cut off food stamps for 42 million Americans. And whilst a court order has forced them to release half the benefits for now, the message from the government could not be clearer: the sustenance of the most vulnerable is a negotiable political pawn in a game where the only winning move is to inflict maximum pain.

This calculated evil, and it really is evil, exists in obscene parallel to the empire’s core economic output: the creation of oligarchs. A new report from Oxfam confirms the top ten US billionaires have seen their wealth swell by nearly $700 billion in a single year:

I don’t mean to make you ill but we need to put this into its truly grotesque perspective. Their collective gains are equal to about 17% of the total wealth held by the entire bottom half of the American population. This is nothing but a deliberate transfer of wealth upwards funded by the evisceration of the social safety net. The two stories in the N. America section may seem different but they are one and the same: a government actively working to impoverish its people while enriching its masters is not a bug, but the defining feature of the modern American project.

And so we arrive at our final stop, where the grand theatre of international law faces its most stubborn antagonist. For the thirty-third consecutive year, the United Nations General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to demand an end to the United States’ illegal and immoral economic blockade of Cuba.

The result was as disappointing as it is familiar: 165 votes in favour, 7 against. The ‘no’ votes came, predictably, from the United States itself and its most sycophantic lackeys. The blockade is, of course, a nasty relic of a bygone cold war and remains a deliberate policy of collective punishment, a half-century-long experiment in strangling a nation’s economy to force political compliance.

That it persists, year after year, in the face of near-universal condemnation, is the ultimate proof that the rules don’t apply to the Empire. There were some minor shifts in this year’s grim pageant as the United Kingdom voted to lift the embargo, a small crack in the wall of complicity that does little to dismantle the structure itself. The US shows no signs of budging.

And so, we reach the end of another week. From the rubble of Gaza to the favelas of Rio, from the starving in America to the bombed in Sudan, the spectacle grinds on.

And we both know I will be here again next week, bearing witness to fresh absurdities and atrocities. The show goes on whether I like it or not.

