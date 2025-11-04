the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kater Hannovoi's avatar
Kater Hannovoi
2d

'But that’s fine. The political class in Warsaw and Brussels believes they can fight to the last Ukrainian, and who are we to question such visionary leadership?'

too true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jo Waller's avatar
Jo Waller
2d

It's not what Trump is showing Xi and co, it's what the translator is saying in their ears about Trump in a Terry Wogan narrating Eurovision kinda sarcastic way that's making them laugh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture