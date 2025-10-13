Good day, spectators,

And firstly, let me apologise for being a little bit quiet over the past couple of weeks. I am battling a flare up of Crohn's disease which is a chronic disease that I have lived with for 20 years. I am working on getting back to full health as I have many times before in the past but it is a pain. That being said, I have been working very hard on this new column and with that in mind…

…welcome to our first spectacle review! This is a new weekly format that solves a problem that I've been having over the past year and that is that there is too much going on in the world. I normally reserve my long articles for the topics I believe deserve the most attention such as the genocide in Palestine but considering this is not my full-time job I don't always have the time to talk about other global topics. So from now on, you can look forward to this weekly post where we go over some of the other overlooked or misrepresented stories I've selected from around the world.

The spectacle never ends and you would not believe what is happening on our planet.

So grab a nice beverage and settle in because there’s a lot dissect…

We’re going to start predictably in the Middle East where the ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza has proven to be less a cessation of violence and more a redistribution of it. Whilst the world applauds a temporary halt to the bombing, Israel’s collaborator gangs have been unleashed to terrorise the population, ensuring the occupation continues by other means. The very popular local journalist, Saleh al-Jafrawi, was killed by these collaborators on Saturday evening.

Not content with mere withdrawal, the IDF took to social media to boast of their final act of vandalism: systematically demolishing vital civilian infrastructure. A scorched-earth policy for a regime that cannot bear to leave anything standing for the people it’s spent months trying to erase and totally unsurprising. In this post, they destroyed a desalination plant.

posts shared by Israeli Genocide Forces soldiers on their social media included the captions 'bye' and 'good riddance'.

The theatre of absurdity reached its peak when this morning Donald Trump stood before the Israeli Knesset to claim credit for a peace that has ‘eluded the region for 75 years’. This bizarre performance attempting to distract from the grim reality on the ground.

Donald Trump speaks at the Knesset this morning gloating about the United States military contribution to the Palestinian genocide.

In the West Bank, settler violence surges, empowered by the impunity on display in Gaza. To the north, the bombing of southern Lebanon never stopped and continues every day which is a stark reminder that imperial violence is a multi-front affair. The Israeli Defence Minister’s promise of a return to Gaza after the hostage release confirms what we already knew: this is merely an intermission, not an end. The genocide has only been paused for logistical reasons.

The project of the EU was once sold as a permanent peace but I feel it is now being reforged. Do you not feel it too? The continent seems to be in the grip of a completely manufactured war fever, a mission of fear very clearly designed to distract us from the rotting political core. Each week brings a new phantom menace, usually mysterious drones like the ones over Denmark, or an unexplained incursion into Polish airspace by aircraft held together by literal duct tape. All of this is then breathlessly reported by compliant mainstream media, only to fizzle out into nothing once the desired public anxiety has been achieved.

The goal is obviously not to inform, but to inoculate the populace against the prospect of a war nobody wants. It’s a cynical pantomime, masking a frantic militarisation that only serves elite interests, not public good.

This slide towards a security state is equally evident in the domestic crackdown on dissent. In Germany, the facade of liberal tolerance has shattered, revealing the iron fist of racialised policing. Berlin police’s routine brutality at pro-Palestinian demonstrations was crystallised in a lie they were forced to retract: a fabricated tale of an officer dragged into a ‘murderous’ crowd, later disproven by video evidence showing the officer was the sole aggressor.

in Berlin, a police officer gets more than he bargained for after attacking a demonstrator. (I can confirm that the demonstrator is perfectly fine.)

The damage, however, was done. The lie was weaponised to justify further repression, from banning Arabic chants to designating human rights groups as ‘extremist’. It’s a playbook of authoritarianism that is being used across the globe: create the threat, then demand the powers to combat it.

Not to be outdone, the UK’s Labour government is proving itself a quick study in illiberal governance. The Home Office has announced sweeping new powers to curb ‘repeat protests’, allowing police to ban or relocate demonstrations based on their ‘cumulative impact’. This is conveniently vague enough that it will inevitably be used against pro-Palestinian solidarity. It also comes on the heels of the grotesque proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, a move the UN’s human rights chief condemned as a ‘disturbing misuse’ of counter-terror law. The monthly circus of five hundred to one thousand arrests of demonstrators is getting nonsensical and included a 79-year-old Holocaust survivor’s daughter and a terminally ill Jewish man just last week, for the crime of holding a sign.

this woman was arrested for holding a sign with ‘I do not support the proscription of Palestine Action’ written on it, a totally lawful statement to make.

This is the image of European ‘democracy’. Protest is no longer a right; it’s a privilege the state is rapidly revoking.

Meanwhile, across the continent, the war in Ukraine grinds on. A bloody testament to the failure of the ‘rules-based order’ it was meant to uphold. Russia is advancing methodically, and at cost but it is moving forward. Meanwhile, last week, it managed to plunge one third of Ukrainian cities into darkness in a night with devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. Before that, it took out 50% of Ukraine’s gas output in the crucial months before winter.

The much-touted Ukrainian counter-narrative has collapsed into a deep manpower crisis, with popular resistance to conscription fuelling daily, violent clashes between conscription officers and men who do not wish to be taken away to the war.

In Kharkiv, civilians once again intervene to save a young man from being kidnapped by conscription officers. It is the kind of video that we see pretty much every day on Ukrainian Telegram channels but not on our mainstream news.

And this is the grim reality behind the headlines: this a war of attrition that Ukraine can not win. Yet, it is beneficial for Europe that they continue to fight until the last Ukrainian. So they will.

And in a telling subplot, the rotting architecture of European unity is on display in Warsaw. Poland is openly resisting a German extradition request for a Ukrainian suspect in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, with breath-taking cynicism, stated that ‘the problem of Europe... is not that Nord Stream 2 was blown up, but that it was built’. Essentially placing the blame on its ally Germany for doing its own business deals. His government sees ‘no need to rush’ and finds the suspect’s alleged goal of making ‘Europe safer’ to be a point in his favour. It’s a stark admission that within the bloc, national interest and deep-seated animosity towards one another still trump any pretence of common justice. For me this is another reminder that European solidarity is just a poorly-rehearsed show, and one that’s rapidly falling apart.

This week, the African continent provided the starkest illustration yet of the ‘Gen Z’ protest phenomenon: a decentralised, digitally-native uprising against the rotting post-colonial state. From Morocco to Madagascar, a generation is leveraging the tools in their pockets to confront the gulf between elite prosperity and public squalor.

In Morocco, the movement ‘GenZ 212’ has mobilised hundreds of thousands via Discord—a platform chosen specifically because Moroccan police aren’t familiar with it. Their demands are a damning indictment of state priorities: they ask for hospitals and schools in a country spending billions on World Cup stadiums, coining the potent and relatable slogan, ‘Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?’ The state’s response has been predictably brutal, with three protesters killed after a Royal Gendarmerie station was stormed in Lqliâa.

But the real fountain of revolutionary spirit this week is Madagascar, where a protest over electricity has escalated into a full-blown political meltdown. The situation has reached its logical, farcical conclusion. The CAPSAT unit, an elite military corps that brought President Andry Rajoelina to power in a 2009 coup, has now turned on him. In a stunning about-face, these same soldiers drove their armoured vehicles into crowds of anti-Rajoelina protesters, with one commander explicitly urging fellow soldiers to ‘refuse orders to shoot your friends’. The president, who once led protests himself, now finds his own playbook being used against him. He’s evacuated, spirited away by France, his social media accounts falling silent whilst the presidency offers only a cryptic announcement of a future address.

This is the ultimate failure of the strongman: when the military muscle you flexed for your own benefit decides it has a conscience, you’ve lost.

The roots of this explosion are not particularly complex which is a recurring theme across the globe right now. The protests were triggered by chronic electricity and water shortages in a nation where 75% of the population lives in poverty and blackouts routinely exceed eight hours a day. This deprivation exists in obscene contrast to the government’s vanity projects, most notably a $152 million cable car system in the capital that Rajoelina defended by absurdly comparing its initial criticism to that of the Eiffel Tower. The president’s family doesn’t help either with a daughter frequently seen flouting her wealth and designer brands and a son attending an elite Swiss hospitality school. These, just like recently in Nepal, became the perfect viral symbols for this inequality, fuelling rage on social media.

young people in Madagascar take to the streets under the increasingly familiar ‘Straw Hat’ flag being adopted by youth across the globe. (A symbol from the popular Japanese anime ‘One Piece’).

The state’s offer of ‘dialogue’ was rightly rejected by the ‘Gen Z Madagascar’ movement, which understands that you cannot negotiate for the fundamental right to power and water. The regime, having lost its military prop and its legitimacy, is crumbling in real time. As the African Union convenes an emergency session to discuss what it politely calls an ‘attempted illegal seizure of power’, the message is clear: the kids are not alright, and they are no longer asking.

Good on them.

In Venezuela and surrounding waters, the United States has decided that the best way to win a ‘war on drugs’ it has already lost is to simply…declare a new, more convenient war. The Trump administration, having designated several Latin American cartels as terrorist organisations, has now positioned itself in what it calls a ‘non-international armed conflict’ with them. This legalistic fuckery, ripped from the post-9/11 playbook, grants the Empire wartime powers to assassinate ‘unlawful combatants’ without presenting evidence, names, or trials. How incredibly handy for them is that?

The result is a naval armada which is the largest in the region since 1965. It now patrols the southern Caribbean, Tomahawks equipped and at the ready to hunt fishing boats.

The whole thing is as brutal as it is futile: at least 21 people have been vaporised in airstrikes on these ‘narco-terrorist’ vessels, with the US offering no proof of their cargo or the identities of the dead beyond its own divine assertion. Colombian President Gustavo Petro had the temerity to suggest one of the bombed boats carried his country’s citizens, a claim the White House dismissed as ‘baseless and reprehensible’ without providing a counter-narrative.

For the small fishermen of the region, it’s a reign of terror; for the cartels, it’s a minor operational headache. The narcotics, as US data confirms, mostly flow through the Pacific.

And it is with this story, that the stage was set for the week’s most exquisite piece of political theatre. What I am calling ‘the spectacle of the week.’

The Nobel Peace Prize, that gold-plated seal of Western approval desperately sought by Donald Trump, was instead awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The Norwegian committee, in its infinite wisdom, hailed her as a ‘brave and committed champion of peace’ for her struggle against the Maduro dictatorship.

This really is an incredible first spectacle of the week as they attempt to launder a deeply problematic figure through the pristine language of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’. Machado is no angelic democrat. She’s a self-proclaimed ‘ally’ of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, a devout Zionist who has promised to move Venezuela’s embassy to Jerusalem, and has explicitly called for foreign intervention from both Israel and Millei’s Argentina. She wants foreign forces to invade her country to take down Maduro and the Venezuelan government.

She has fully endorsed Trump’s Caribbean bombing campaign, framing it as ‘saving lives’ and reinforcing the narrative that Maduro is a ‘narco-terrorist’. She even dedicated her prize to Trump. Yet liberals are celebrating her as the second coming of Jesus.

The White House, still sulking that Trump was overlooked for the prize, sniffed that the committee had ‘placed politics over peace’. They needn’t have worried. In bestowing its prize upon a figure who champions blockade, bombardment, and invasion, the Nobel committee has simply confirmed a timeless truth: in the so-called ‘rules-based order’, ‘peace’ is just a prettier word for regime change.

This week in the imperial heartlands, the mask finally came off…quite literally in a way. A federal judge called William Young issued a blistering ruling against the despised ICE personnel, comparing its masked agents to the Ku Klux Klan and stating they operate for a ‘to terrorise Americans into quiescence’. And it’s hard to disagree with him:

An ICE raid looks like something you’d see in 1930s Germany.

This judicial condemnation coincides with a brutal, military-style ICE raid in Chicago, where agents rappelled from helicopters onto an apartment roof, used flashbang grenades, and rounded up screaming children, binding American citizens with zip ties for hours. This raid was then edited into a beautiful, high-production-value hype video and posted to social media by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem who is revelling in the transformation of state violence into a perverse form of entertainment and memes.

The administration’s targets are expanding with chilling speed. Under the pretext of a new directive, NSPM-7, the government is now authorised to investigate non-profits, activists, and donors for ‘domestic terrorism,’ a term so broad it encompasses such dangerous thoughts as ‘anti-capitalism’ and ‘hostility towards those who hold traditional American views’. This is exactly the same kind of thing that many other authoritarian regimes have done in the past.

Resistance is being met with disproportionate force, particularly from a surprising quarter: military veterans. A growing number of US veterans now face federal charges and brutal arrests for protesting ICE actions. In one incident, a 70-year-old Air Force veteran was charged with felony assault for making contact with an agent’s arm. I am reminded of the incident earlier in the summer too where a Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan, was tackled by masked agents, held in a blood-smeared cell, and taunted by an agent who boasted about shooting him with rubber bullets.

The veterans’ organisation Common Defense states these arrests signal that the basic freedoms we once swore to protect are under attack. I think they need to rethink why they were fighting in the first place.

Whilst the spectacle often plays on familiar stages, some of the most gripping dramas are unfolding in the periphery of the Empire. This week, the bitter harvest of decades of imperial adventure is being reaped along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where conflict has erupted in a classic display of what happens when proxy forces outlive their usefulness to their masters.

Pakistani artillery fires on Taliban positions somewhere on the border.

The current conflict along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border is a violent unraveling of a triple legacy: British imperialism, US Cold War funding, and the 20-year ‘War on Terror.’ Pakistan and the Taliban, both products of Western intervention, are now destabilising the region they were once designed to control. The Taliban’s ideological roots trace back to anti-colonial resistance and were later militarised with CIA-backed funding via Pakistan’s ISI. The rapid collapse of the Afghan government in 2021, an inevitable result of a corrupt, demoralised force, exposed the US-backed regime’s unravelling. The US withdrawal has only created a vacuum, where the monsters it once created are turning on each other and their former master. When the empire’s tools break, they break hard, leaving the people to pay the price.

Simultaneously, in the Taiwan Strait, we are witnessing the quieter, more insidious mechanics of economic vassalage, as the US tightens its grip on a ‘thriving democracy’ it has no intention of allowing to truly govern itself…ever.

The US presents itself as a defender of democracy in the region but most of my readers will know Taiwan is simply a key piece in its effort to ‘contain’ China. The Taiwan Policy Act now pressures Taiwan with military aid structured as loans, forcing it to increase its defence budget annually.

This economic dependency is designed to perpetuate Taiwan as a US vassal, with the US military-industrial complex benefiting from the neverending tension. This isn’t about defending democracy at all as it never is, it’s about ensuring Taiwan’s dependence on the US and the bill for this ‘protection’ is being sent directly to the Taiwanese people who are growing increasingly agitated at this relationship.

Taiwan has, of course, rejected the deal but unless it finds better friends, it might not have much room to wiggle.

And so, another week in the global circus draws to a close. From the scorched earth of Gaza to the masked thugs of Chicago, from the crumbling strongmen of Madagascar to the gold-plated hypocrisy of the Nobel committee, the past few weeks have been comprehensive. It’s enough to make you want to log off forever.

So take a breath, have a cup of tea, and try to get some rest. The machinery of madness is only pausing to reload. I will be back next week, without fail, to make sense of the fresh insanity but until then I will let you go.

