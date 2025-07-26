Good day, spectators,

And you may have noticed something peculiar happening throughout the Western sphere of influence. All of a sudden, those who we've come to know as the most ardent Zionist sympathisers and cheerleaders, are beginning to openly criticise and condemn Israel's actions in Palestine.

a headline this week from the notoriously right-wing tabloid The Daily Express, shows that even they can't hide the genocide any longer. This after pushing Hasbara for years.

However, it must be noted these are the very same people and entities that have spent decades bankrolling Israel's apartheid, vetoing UN resolutions, and smearing Palestinian resistance as 'terrorism' but now they have suddenly discovered their moral compass?

Something’s amiss.

Emmanuel Macron has just pledged to recognise a Palestinian state. Keir Starmer is mumbling about 'starvation' in Gaza. Friedrich Merz, who last month was debating whether or not to roll out the red carpet for Netanyahu, is now clutching his pearls over 'humanitarian concerns’ and demanding a ceasefire, a massive change in tone from a country that is otherwise Israel’s biggest fan.

But most spectacle readers will know this isn't enlightenment. It's simple, slimy electoral calculus.

the great western pivot: too little, 58,000 corpses too late.

The timing here is damning to be honest. Macron's UN announcement comes just after the Hague Group, a bloc of Global South nations, forced the issue with arms embargoes and ICJ petitions. His sudden concern for Palestinian statehood arrives precisely when France's complicity in genocide became impossible to ignore.

Starmer's ceasefire murmurs? They came suspiciously quickly after the real left-wing hero Jeremy Corbyn's new party, (yourparty.uk), hit 300,000 sign-ups in 24 hours—eclipsing both the Tories and Reform. Labour's internal polling must be apocalyptic for Starmer to risk even this tepid shift.

And Merz's sudden unease coincides with German polls showing 71% oppose arms to Israel. His previous enthusiasm for hosting war criminals has, would you believe, dissipated.

But you and I know these aren't Damascus road conversions. They are simple concessions, extracted by global outrage and the very real and looming spectre of political annihilation. The moral awakening they're performing is as genuine as an Israeli ceasefire and we will remember this when we go to the polls.

And here’s why…

hypocrisy is the policy.

Even as these limp leaders perform their equally-limp condemnations, the machinery of genocide grinds on uninterrupted. Germany, where protesting for Palestine could land you in court or deported, has just approved another 10,000 tank shells to be sent to Israel for Gaza's annihilation. The UK's much-talked-about 'review' of arms sales hasn't stopped BAE Systems supplying F-35 components, whilst France and Europe’s darling Macron continue selling surveillance tech used to target Palestinian civilians.

Here’s the official photo from the 2025 NATO summit, ironically at The Hague. Let this not be the last time they visit but next time in chains.

Compare this 'concern', which comes two years (and really seventy five years) too late, to the instant sanctions slapped on Russia or the lightning-fast asset freezes for Belarus (a non-combatant in the Russia-Ukraine War). The message couldn't be clearer: genocide is permissible if you're Europe's client state. The only real war crime, it seems, is being on the wrong side of NATO's plans.

But you’d be naïve to think this is moral inconsistency, it's actually their system working as it’s supposed to.

Corbyn's earthquake and Starmer's panic.

Focusing in on the UK, I’d like to go back to Jeremy Corbyn's new, currently unnamed party, one that is built party built on a few devastatingly simple pillars: anti-genocide, pro taxing the rich and investing money back into society. Its explosive launch with over half a million signups in a couple of days has rattled Westminster to its foundations, exposing Labour's moral bankruptcy in real time.

Starmer's response to this really tells you everything: a rushed, empty statement on 'starvation' and he still refuses to use the word 'genocide'. It's the political equivalent of offering a plaster for a severed limb and I am not sure the British public will buy it. Surveys are showing 56% now demand a complete arms embargo, and that number climbs daily as more mass graves are uncovered.

This is what fear looks like when it's dressed up as statesmanship.

sorry, Keir, you’re not going anywhere but the Hague.

the Hague looms and the west knows it.

Here's the delicious irony: as Global South nations drag Israel to the ICJ, Western leaders may possibly and finally face consequences for their complicity. The Genocide Convention isn't theoretical, in fact it explicitly criminalises those who enable slaughter, not just those who pull triggers. And we know fine well our leaders have been aiding and abetting this most evil crime and just like the rest of us, they must face justice when they do wrong.

With ICC arrest warrants already issued for Netanyahu and Gallant, the precedent is set. Arms suppliers, diplomatic shielders and even propagandists could be next in line. The same leaders now desperately scrambling for moral cover spent months dismissing the Hague as 'biased' and 'political'. They didn’t think the opinion against Israel would reach such a critical mass but it has. They no longer control the narrative.

Isn’t it funny how quickly international law becomes relevant when it's pointing at you?

The Hague has always been accused of targeting only the Global South. Now it has a golden opportunity to prove otherwise and Western leaders know it, and they are shitting themselves.

why this matters.

These horrible people have not found god. They haven’t learned anything or had an epiphany. They know what was happening and they had access to the same information we did. What they are doing is damage control in its purest form. They're scrambling to contain the backlash from voters revolting over Gaza's mass graves, the Global South's legal onslaught, and their own collapsing credibility on the world stage.

But let's be crystal clear about what history will remember. It will remember their delays whilst children starved…

It will remember their vetoes whilst hospitals burned…

It will remember their baton-wielding police brutalising activists at pro-Palestine protests whilst they sent the very bombs being dropped on refugee camps.

Watch: Berlin police violently assault a Palestine demonstrator.

It will remember that when the moment came to choose between genocide and justice, they chose genocide. And they only pivoted when the electoral costs became unbearable.

And on that note, I will let you go for today,

