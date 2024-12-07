Good day, spectators,

And this morning, I was enjoying some coffee with a friend when the conversation drifted to current affairs. At one point, he cheerfully mentioned how great it was that Lebanon and Israel finally had a ceasefire and that people could enjoy some peace. I have to admit I was a little taken aback (and nearly choked on my coffee). But then I realised—if all you watch are mainstream news channels, you might actually believe it’s true.

The New York War Crimes, always quick to distort reality.

So, on the off chance that any of you spectators are under the same impression and I don’t think you are but if so, then let me make it clear: an Israeli ceasefire is no ceasefire at all.

Take, for example, the airstrike on Lebanese farmland near the town of Marjayoun, which came days after the supposed ceasefire began. Farmers, who are already struggling in one of the country’s poorest regions, were left helplessly watching their livelihoods burn while the world pretended that everything was perfectly fine once more. Or, simply think about the number of daily drone incursions over Lebanese territory, each one a flagrant violation of sovereignty but let’s not talk about that.

And it doesn’t stop there. Just last week, there were reports of cross-border shelling into southern Lebanon, targeting villages close to the Blue Line. These attacks left several civilians injured, forcing families to flee their homes yet again. The situation feels less like a truce and more like a war that’s being played in slower motion, barely enough to keep the world’s scrutiny away, but relentless enough to keep the pressure on.

As UNIFIL noted in a recent statement:

"Today we are observing intense exchanges of fire in several areas along the Blue Line between Lebanese territory and Israel. There have been impacts on both sides of the Blue Line. Our headquarters in Naqoura was hit with a rocket and we are working to verify from where."

Make no mistake, ceasefires like this are theatre, propaganda to make you think everything is going in the direction of “de-escalation” while ignoring the violations that make peace impossible. Meanwhile, Lebanese officials are pushing for a return to the negotiating table, but with violations continuing at this pace, what exactly is there to negotiate?

The reality is as always, grim. I am still certain Israel’s ambitions in Lebanon are to expand its area of control, perhaps all the way to Damascus.

Either way, for the people of Lebanon, this “ceasefire” isn’t a reprieve, it’s just a reminder of how they can’t trust Israel. And with that, I will let you go to enjoy your weekend,

